PM Orban: African swine fever, result of gross negligence

Dallas de Iaşi, locul unde trăiesc copii invizibili și oameni care nu sunt nici măcar cetățeni

Citesc în presă şi mă cutremur: “Pauze la ore diferite pentru ca elevii romi să nu interacționeze cu ceilalți copii din școală?”. Acum câţiva ani am făcut puţin teren în zona Iaşi: lucram la o documentare… [citeste mai departe]

Lansarea Vioricăi Dăncilă în cursa prezidențială va fi anchetată!

Lansarea Vioricăi Dăncilă în cursa prezidențială va fi anchetată. Noul ministru al Agriculturii, Adrian Oros, a anunțat că va trimite în această dimineață corpul de control la Romexpo. [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Test Drive Mitsubishi L200 -  Un cărăuş din viitor

Deşi un pickup, ar putea oricând să apară într-o peliculă a cărei acţiune este plasată undeva prin 2100, şi s-ar integra perfect în peisaj. Totuşi, vorbim despre un pickup din 2019, vorbim despre noul Mitsubishi L200. [citeste mai departe]

Cum se vor scumpi produsele alimentare în următoarele luni: Prognoza BNM despre inflație

Rata inflației medii anuale va constitui 5% în 2019 și 5,5% în 2020, prognozează Banca Națională a Moldovei (BNM). Inflația a fost determinată în cea mai mare parte de scumpirea produselor alimentare, a declarat guvernatorul… [citeste mai departe]

Impact violent între o autoutilitară și o căruță la Lipănescu

Trafic blocat pe Dj 203 I în localitatea Lipanescu din cauza unui accident rutier între o autoutilitară și o căruță. Din primele date sunt rănite două persoane. Se pare că unul dintre cei doi căruțași răniți este resuscitat. Revenim cu detalii. [citeste mai departe]

Accident pe Șoseaua Pogonele | Numeroase ambulanțe, la fața locului

Un grav accident de circulație s-a produs în această dimineață pe Șoseaua Pogonele, la ieșirea din municipiul Buzău. Numeroase echipaje de la SMURD, Poliție și Ambulanță au fost direcționate spre locul accidentului. Din primele date, există și victime. SMURD a… [citeste mai departe]

Un microbuz plin de călători s-a răsturnat: cel puțin 8 oameni au fost răniți

Un microbuz cu 16 călători s-a răsturnat joi dimineață în județul Cluj, după ce șoferul nu a adaptat viteza la drumul ud. Opt persoane au ajuns la spital.Citește și: EXCLUSIV - Reorganizarea guvernului Ludovic Orban: noile superministere… [citeste mai departe]

Costin Ștucan și Matei Udrea vorbesc despre cele mai importante știri din sportul românesc, la GSP Live, de la 09:01

CFR Cluj are nevoie de un meci mare diseară pentru a păstra o șansă mare la calificare. Rennes este ultima în grupă, cu un singur punct obținut, iar o eventuală… [citeste mai departe]

Renato Usatîi susţine că Andrei Năstase n-a făcut nimic la MAI

Andrei Năstase nu a făcut nimic la Ministerul de Interne, iar revenirea sa în fruntea instituției seamănă cu alergatul în urma trenului.De această părere este liderul formațiunii Partidul Nostru, proaspătul primar de Bălți, Renato Usatîi. [citeste mai departe]

Palmă usturătoare - Alpinistul Alex Găvan, scrisoare către Iohannis: Haina pe care o porţi acum în calitate de preşedinte îţi este mult, mult prea largă

Alpinistul Alex Găvan îi transmite preşedintelui Klaus Iohannis o scrisoare… [citeste mai departe]


PM Orban: African swine fever, result of gross negligence

Publicat:
PM Orban: African swine fever, result of gross negligence

The president of the for Veterinary and (ANSVSA) will be changed and we are currently conducting a procedure to identify a serious candidate, announced on Wednesday.  He stressed that he asked the Minister of Agriculture to invite the ANSVSA president, , to the (MADR) because "unfortunately there is an important risk that will affect Romania as a result of the non-observance of the action plan on combating the African swine fever."

Asked what measures will be taken to stop the spread of…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


