PM discusses with President of Association for Privately Managed Pension Funds about strengthening Pillar 2

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a meeting with Radu Craciun, President of the Association for Privately Managed Pension Funds in Romania (APAPR), during which they underscored the need to strengthen the sustainability of Pillar 2 pensions.
According to a press release of the Government, the meeting occasioned a presentation of the results of privately managed pension funds in Romania and proposals have been brought to improve the legislative framework and to ensure a better functioning of both the mandatory private pension system (Pillar 2) and the optional private pension…
PM discusses with rectors from Universitaria Consortium on extension of financing opportunities under PNRR
13:00, 01.02.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and rectors of several universities from the Universitaria Consortium discussed on Tuesday the extension of the scope of the PNRR (National Recovery and Resilience Plan) reform, and the creation of a complete professional route for upper technical education, with a budget…
Fight against human trafficking, a priority for Government
16:40, 20.01.2022 - PM Nicolae Ciuca highlighted on Thursday, during a work meeting at Victoria Palace, with the Minister of Internal Affairs Lucian Bode and other officials in the field, the fact that the fight against human trafficking represents a priority for the Government and talked about the strategic importance…
Prime Minister Ciuca: Romania wants to host a 2027 men's basketball basketball group
20:10, 11.01.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed at the Victoria Palace, on Tuesday, Secretary General of the International Basketball Federation Andreas Zagklis, who was on an official visit at the invitation of the President of the Romanian Basketball Federation, Carmen Tocala. During the talks, the Prime…
Prime Minister Ciuca and US Charge d'Affaires Muniz discuss Strategic Partnership
19:00, 23.12.2021 - On Thursday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca received the United States Charge d'Affaires in Bucharest, David Muniz. According to a Government press release, the discussion focused on the bilateral agenda between Romania and the United States, the developments…
PM Ciuca, Polish counterpart set up a new joint meeting of the governments of the two states
14:06, 23.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca had a telephone conversation on Thursday with his Polish counterpart Mateusz Morawieski, with whom he arranged for the next joint meeting of the two governments to take place on March 3, 2022, in Warsaw. According to a Government release, Mateusz Morawieski congratulated…
PM Ciuca at meeting with President of the European Council presents commitment to strengthening cohesion at EU level
10:20, 21.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca presented, during his meeting in Brussels on Monday, with the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, the main priorities of the Government and offered assurances regarding Romania's commitment to continue to support, as a state deeply attached to the European…
Prime Minister, BNR governor discuss economic developments amid preparation of 2022 budget package
19:50, 10.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca and governor of the National Bank of Romania (BNR) Mugur Isarescu discussed today the main economic and financial developments, against the backdrop of the economic recovery, the energy crisis and endeavors for a solid and credible budget for 2022, said the government's…
PM Ciuca: Victims of communism memorial museums are a priority in Romania
16:06, 02.12.2021 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday welcomed founding chairman of the Heritage Foundation Edwin Feulner, also chairman of the Victims of Communism Memorial Foundation, underscoring that victims of communism memorial museums on are a priority with Romania, agerpres reports. "Victims of communism…