PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunities

Stiri Recomandate

Un SRL din comuna Baneasa si un altul din Baia Mare vor repara locurile de joaca din Constanta in urmatorii patru ani (DOCUMENT)

Un SRL din comuna Baneasa si un altul din Baia Mare vor repara locurile de joaca din Constanta in urmatorii patru ani (DOCUMENT)

Yelow Power Source SRL are sediul social in comuna Baneasa, judetul Constanta, a fost infiintata in 2013, iar potrivit Ministerului Finantelor,… [citeste mai departe]

Neonazismul revine la modă în Ungaria - Mişcarea Patria Noastră este cel mai popular partid în rândul tinerilor ungari cu vârsta sub 30 de ani

Neonazismul revine la modă în Ungaria - Mişcarea Patria Noastră este cel mai popular partid în rândul tinerilor ungari cu vârsta sub 30 de ani

Mişcarea Patria Noastră este cel mai popular partid în rândul tinerilor ungari, a informat portalul ungar… [citeste mai departe]

Cum preparăm cei mai delicioși mucenici. Rețete din Moldova și Muntenia

Cum preparăm cei mai delicioși mucenici. Rețete din Moldova și Muntenia

Credincioșii ortodocși sărbătoresc pe 9 martie, Cei 40 de Mucenici. Pentru cinstirea memoriei oștenilor de la Sevastia, gospodinele prepară delicioșii mucenicii. Rețetele sunt diferite în Moldova și Muntenia. [citeste mai departe]

Au crescut vânzările de locuințe și terenuri în Alba, în februarie. Situația tranzacțiilor imobiliare din țară. Date ANCPI

Au crescut vânzările de locuințe și terenuri în Alba, în februarie. Situația tranzacțiilor imobiliare din țară. Date ANCPI

Au crescut vânzările de locuințe și terenuri în Alba, în februarie. Situația tranzacțiilor imobiliare din țară. Date ANCPI Vânzările de… [citeste mai departe]

PENSII – Decizie a senatorilor care ajută maramureșenii să iasă mai repede la pensie

PENSII – Decizie a senatorilor care ajută maramureșenii să iasă mai repede la pensie

Propunerea legislativă pentru modificarea Legii nr. 263/2010 privind sistemul unitar de pensii publice prevede că persoanele care au locuit cel puţin 30 de ani în zone afectate de poluare, respectiv în localităţile Cicârlău,… [citeste mai departe]

AAC, despre motivul anulării mai multor zboruri, de către Air Moldova: „Se datorează unei aeronave intrată la mentenanță planificată”

AAC, despre motivul anulării mai multor zboruri, de către Air Moldova: „Se datorează unei aeronave intrată la mentenanță planificată”

Autoritatea Aeronautică Civilă (CAA) a venit cu o explicație, în legătură cu anularea mai multor zboruri, începând… [citeste mai departe]

Staţia Spaţială Internaţională, nevoită să efectueze o manevră pentru a evita coliziunea cu deşeuri spaţiale

Staţia Spaţială Internaţională, nevoită să efectueze o manevră pentru a evita coliziunea cu deşeuri spaţiale

Staţia Spaţială Internaţională (ISS) a fost nevoită să se mute pe o altă orbită, luni, pentru a evita coliziunea cu deşeuri spaţiale, conform unor surse ruse, transmite… [citeste mai departe]

Autorităţile germane au identificat, în cooperare cu Europol şi FBI, responsabili-cheie ai unei reţele internaţionale de hackeri asociaţi cu Rusia

Autorităţile germane au identificat, în cooperare cu Europol şi FBI, responsabili-cheie ai unei reţele internaţionale de hackeri asociaţi cu Rusia

Autorităţile germane au anunţat luni că au identificat responsabili-cheie ai unei reţele internaţionale… [citeste mai departe]

#GhidDobrogean1924: Portul Constanta (III)

#GhidDobrogean1924: Portul Constanta (III)

Autorii fac un istoric al orasului de la malul marii, din timpurile legendare, trecand prin epoca romana si stapanirea turceasca, si pana in "vremurile noui". Lucrarea cuprinde si un capitol intitulat ,,Ghid economic" in care este inclusa o larga prezentare a Portului Constanta din anul 1924. Cele aproape 200 de pagini… [citeste mai departe]

Tot mai multe proteste în Grecia, în timp ce șeful de gară responsabil de accidentul feroviar a fost închis

Tot mai multe proteste în Grecia, în timp ce șeful de gară responsabil de accidentul feroviar a fost închis

Sunt tot mai multe proteste în Grecia, iar șeful de gară responsabil de accidentul feroviar de săptămâna trecută a fost închis. Un angajat feroviar grec a fost închis duminică… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunities

Publicat:
PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunities

Romania is deeply engaged in promoting and implementing the European policy on equal opportunities, the European agenda on women, as well as the UN Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, says .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

stiripesurse.ro ×

Help your friends know more about Romania!

Share this article on Facebook

Share this article!

× NEWSLETTER ×

Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Ciuca: Government's objective is to attract at least 10 billion euros from European funds in 2023 as well

17:06, 15.02.2023 - The government will continue to take all measures to fulfill the objective regarding the absorption of European funds, so that at least 10 billion euros will be attracted by Romania this year, declared Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

PM Ciuca welcomes Land of Bavaria PM Soder at Victoria Governmental Palace

10:30, 13.02.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Land of Bavaria PM Markus Soder, who is paying a visit to Romania, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Minister-President of Bavaria Soder to meet president Iohannis, PM Ciuca in Bucharest, Monday

11:55, 10.02.2023 - Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy

20:20, 09.01.2023 - Double world and European champion David Popovici participated, on Monday, in the launch of the Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy, a project that aims to initiate, in the next 10 years, 15,000 children, with one of these to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

PM Ciuca: Investments in the economy must be further supported

19:00, 04.01.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…

PM Ciuca: There were 3 million Ukrainians who came to Romania; some of them are still here

15:16, 28.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated that more than 3 million Ukrainians crossed the border of our country in the past year, and some of them preferred to stay in Romania, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…

Prime Minister Ciuca, Georgian counterpart discuss Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership

18:45, 17.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed, on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, about the Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership and the possibilities to develop bilateral economic relations, in a European context. Fii la…

Parliament adopts Declaration on consolidation of equal opportunities in Romania

15:16, 12.12.2022 - Parliament adopted in a joint plenary meeting on Monday a declaration encouraging the full and equal participation of women in Romania in the development, funding and implementing of relevant programmes, initiatives and public policies. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 07 martie 2023
Bucuresti 3°C | 17°C
Iasi 2°C | 14°C
Cluj-Napoca 3°C | 11°C
Timisoara 5°C | 15°C
Constanta 6°C | 15°C
Brasov 1°C | 12°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 06 martie 2023
USD 4.6297
EUR 4.9209
CHF 4.9528
GBP 5.5594
CAD 3.4029
XAU 275.529
JPY 3.403
CNY 0.6679
AED 1.2605
AUD 3.1155
MDL 0.246
BGN 2.516

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec