PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunities

PM Ciuca: Romania is deeply engaged in promotion, implementation of European policy on equal opportunitiesPublicat:
Romania is deeply engaged in promoting and implementing the European policy on equal opportunities, the European agenda on women, as well as the UN Convention on the elimination of all forms of discrimination against women, says Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca.
Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.
Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebookstiripesurse.ro ×
Help your friends know more about Romania!
Share this article on Facebook
Share this article!× NEWSLETTER ×
Am citit și sunt de acord cu
Politica de confidențialitate
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
PM Ciuca: Government's objective is to attract at least 10 billion euros from European funds in 2023 as well
17:06, 15.02.2023 - The government will continue to take all measures to fulfill the objective regarding the absorption of European funds, so that at least 10 billion euros will be attracted by Romania this year, declared Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…
PM Ciuca welcomes Land of Bavaria PM Soder at Victoria Governmental Palace
10:30, 13.02.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca welcomed Land of Bavaria PM Markus Soder, who is paying a visit to Romania, at the Victoria Governmental Palace on Monday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…
Minister-President of Bavaria Soder to meet president Iohannis, PM Ciuca in Bucharest, Monday
11:55, 10.02.2023 - Minister-President of Bavaria Markus Soder will be visiting Romania on Monday and will have bilateral meetings with President Klaus Iohannis and Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca, informs the German Embassy in Bucharest. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…
David Popovici, present at launch of Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy
20:20, 09.01.2023 - Double world and European champion David Popovici participated, on Monday, in the launch of the Dinamo Sports Club's Swimming Academy, a project that aims to initiate, in the next 10 years, 15,000 children, with one of these to participate in the 2028 Olympic Games, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…
PM Ciuca: Investments in the economy must be further supported
19:00, 04.01.2023 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca announced, on Wednesday, at the beginning of the Government meeting, that investments in the economy must be further supported. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know…
PM Ciuca: There were 3 million Ukrainians who came to Romania; some of them are still here
15:16, 28.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Wednesday stated that more than 3 million Ukrainians crossed the border of our country in the past year, and some of them preferred to stay in Romania, Agerpres informs. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…
Prime Minister Ciuca, Georgian counterpart discuss Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership
18:45, 17.12.2022 - Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca discussed, on Saturday, at the Victoria Palace of Government, with the Prime Minister of Georgia, Irakli Garibashvili, about the Romanian-Georgian Strategic Partnership and the possibilities to develop bilateral economic relations, in a European context. Fii la…
Parliament adopts Declaration on consolidation of equal opportunities in Romania
15:16, 12.12.2022 - Parliament adopted in a joint plenary meeting on Monday a declaration encouraging the full and equal participation of women in Romania in the development, funding and implementing of relevant programmes, initiatives and public policies. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…