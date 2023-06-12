Ploiesti, Botosani to host exhibitions, debates on 'The Holocaust in Romania, in comics made by students'

Stiri Recomandate

Primele contracte prin Programul național de consolidare a clădirilor cu risc seismic, semnate

Primele trei contracte cu finanțare din Programul național de consolidare a clădirilor cu risc seismic ridicat, în valoare totală de peste 53 de milioane de lei, au fost semnate, a anunțat luni ministrul Dezvoltării,… [citeste mai departe]

Trafic blocat pe DN 7 Pitești – Râmnicu Vâlcea, în urma unui accident dintre un TIR și o autoutilitară

Centrul INFOTRAFIC din Inspectoratul General al Poliţiei Române informează că pe DN 7, kilometrul 150, localitatea Morărești, județul Argeș, s-a produs un accident rutier în care au… [citeste mai departe]

Avioanele NATO investighează zborurile rusești neidentificate deasupra Mării Baltice

În total 15 zboruri au fost efectuate pentru a investiga eventuale ameninţări săptămâna trecută, ceea ce ar reprezenta cel mai mare număr dintr-o săptămână în acest an, a precizat luni Ministerul Apărării lituanian, citat de Agerpres.Majoritatea… [citeste mai departe]

Un ucrainean și-a găsit norocul în Belgia

Un refugiat de război ucrainean a câştigat 500.000 de euro (540.000 de dolari americani) cu un loz răzuibil, a anunţat luni loteria naţională belgiană, transmite Reuters. Bărbatul a achiziţionat lozul răzuibil, luna trecută, dintr-o benzinărie, plătind în schimbul acestuia suma de 5 euro. Câştigătorul, a cărui… [citeste mai departe]

Blaturi de bucătărie: o comparație între granit, marmură și cuarț

Alegerea potrivită a blaturilor de bucătărie poate face diferența între o bucătărie funcțională și una estetic plăcută. Este esențial să găsești un echilibru între aspectul estetic și funcționalitatea blaturilor de bucătărie. Alegerea unui material care să… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbalist timişorean din Liga 3, suspendat de FRF din cauza pariurilor

Surpriză neplăcută astăzi în urma şedinţei Comisiei de Disciplină a Federaţiei Române de Fotbal. În plin scandal legat de numeroşii componenţi de la divizionara „C” Real Bradu, suspendaţi pentru că au legătură cu pariurile, fapt interzis de regulament, a apărut… [citeste mai departe]

Proprietarul Mega Image este pe val: Câștigă o sumă fabuloasă din afaceri care nu au legătură cu băcănia

Grupul de retail Ahold Delhaize Group, din care face parte şi lanţul Mega Image, a ajuns la "aproape jumătate" din obiectivul său care vizează generarea unor venituri de un miliard… [citeste mai departe]

Noroc cu Bîlcea: Ciucă nu ar fi știut de ce a demisionat

Dacă nu era deputatul arădean Sergiu Bîlcea, premierul Ciucă nu ar fi știut de ce a demisionat. Cu toate că rocada guvernării era așteptată de peste o săptămână, Sergiu Bîlcea, cel care se dorește a fi primarul Aradului ne-a luminat de ce a demisionat Ciucă. „Demisia premierului Ciucă… [citeste mai departe]

Evoluția Sinelui: Înțelegând Dezvoltarea Personală în Societatea Modernă

În această eră digitală, în plină efervescență, oamenii caută continuu metode de autoîmbunătățire și perfecționare. Ceea ce odinioară era un efort individual, acum, în acest mediu hiperconectat, a devenit o mișcare colectivă. Potrivit cunoscutului… [citeste mai departe]

Iohannis a invitat partidele la consultări, pentru desemnarea noului prim-ministru. Care este programul

În temeiul prevederilor art. 85 alin. (1) și ale art. 103 alin. (1) din Constituția României, Președintele României, Klaus Iohannis, a invitat, la Palatul Cotroceni, președinții partidelor și… [citeste mai departe]


Ploiesti, Botosani to host exhibitions, debates on 'The Holocaust in Romania, in comics made by students'

Two comic strip exhibitions, as part of a project dedicated to raising awareness on the Holocaust in Romania, will be inaugurated on Thursday and Saturday in Ploiesti and Botosani respectively, told Agerpres.

