Patriarch of Romania sends condolences after repose of Ecumenical Patriarch’s sister

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 25 new financing contracts under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme amounting to RON 292,920,621.37, told Agerpres.

The indices of the Bucharest Stock Exchange (BVB) had a mixed evolution at the opening of Tuesday's session, while the value stood at 1.003 million RON (203,775 euros) after the first half hour after the start of operations.

Judge Daniel Gradinaru and prosecutor Daniel Horodniceanu were elected on Thursday president, and vice-president, respectively of the Superior Council of the Magistrates (CSM), told Agerpres.

Romania's economic performance in recent years has been very impressive, OECD Secretary General Matthias Cormann told a joint press release with Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca on Thursday.

Romfilatelia is issuing a special stamp dedicated to the 200th anniversary since the birth of Louis Pasteur, told Agerpres.

Thousands of people attended on a rainy Thursday a military parade on December 1, Romania's National Day, at the Triumphal Arch in Bucharest, told Agerpres.

President Klaus Iohannis declared, on Thursday, that he sees possible a vote in the JHA Council on December 8 regarding Romania's accession to Schengen, told Agerpres.

Minister of Health Alexandru Rafila said on Thursday, in eastern Bacau, that it is premature to discuss his potential candidacy for the Presidency of Romania, told Agerpres.