Passenger air transport registers 61.9% decrease in H1 2020 Passenger air transport registered a decrease of 61.9% in the first half of this year, from 10,709,300 passengers to 4,077,800 passengers, according to data centralised by the National Institute of Statistics (INS) The largest shares in terms of passenger transport were registered at the airports Henri Coanda-Bucharest, Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca and Traian Vuia-Timisoara. At Henri Coanda-Bucharest airport there were 1,317,100 boarded passengers and 1,278,000 disembarked, on Avram Iancu-Cluj-Napoca 262,900 passengers embarked and 234,900 passengers disembarked and on Traian Vuia-Timisoara… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

