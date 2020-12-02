ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline

Stiri Recomandate

Dolj: 116 persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus

Prefectura Dolj a anunțat că astăzi au fost confirmate alte 116 persoane infectate cu noul coronavirus, în ultimele 24 de ore. Situația epidemiologică a județului Dolj, conform raportării zilnice a Direcției de Sănătate Publică Dolj, este următoarea: Număr probe alocate de DSP din 1.12.2020 – 124Număr total… [citeste mai departe]

Economia elveţiană a înregistrat în trimestrul trei cel mai rapid ritm de creştere din ultimele patru decenii în condiţiile în care activitatea comercială şi-a revenit din colapsul cauzat de măsurile de lockdown, transmite digi24.ro. [citeste mai departe]

Asociația Acasă în Banat anunță lansarea proiectului „La masă în Banat”, o amplă inițiativă de documentare și promovare a patrimoniului gastronomic din zona Banatului. The post La masă în Banat: patrimoniul gastronomic, în prim-plan appeared first on Renaşterea bănăţeană . [citeste mai departe]

Candidatul PRO Romania pentru Diaspora, la Senat, Veaceslav Saramet propune "înființarea unui Minister cu drepturi depline pentru Românii de Pretutindeni." totdata, acesta mai mentioneaza ca "Diaspora merită mai mult respect de la București. Românii de pretutindeni… [citeste mai departe]

„Ceea ce se numește chip nu poate exista la niciun alt animal în afară de… [citeste mai departe]

Soțul Daianei Anghel, Sorin Gonțea, a suferit un infarct marți, 1 decembrie. Fosta prezentatoare TV a vorbit despre nefericitul incident în mediul online. Deși urma să organizeze un concurs pe Instagram, Daiana a dezvăluit comunității… [citeste mai departe]

Ellen Page, pe care o știi din „Juno”, rol care i-a adus o nominalizare la premiile Oscar și care face echipă cu Leonardo Dicaprio în „Inseption” a anunțat că și-a schimbat numele. Actrița a mărturisit că este transgender, iar de acum va răspunde la prenumele Elliott.… [citeste mai departe]

Peste jumătate dintre bucureștenii care locuiesc cu chirie nu intenționează să își cumpere un apartament în următorul an și vor să rămână în chirie, însă 45% dintre aceștia se gândesc însă… [citeste mai departe]

În urmă cu trei zile, noul Prefect al Capitalei, Traian Berbeceanu, anunța că a fost depistat pozitiv cu COVID-19. Anunțul îl făcuse chiar oficialul, pe contul său de Facebook. De atunci este îzolare, desfășurându-și atribuțiunile în… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Halep (29 de ani, 2 WTA) a vorbit despre cât de solicitant este tenisul de performanță.  În finalul anului 2018, la câteva luni de la câștigarea primului turneu de Grand Slam din carieră, SImona Halep… [citeste mai departe]


ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline

Publicat:
ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline

Thursday is the deadline by which the envelopes with the vote of Romanians abroad must reach the vote-by-mail , the diplomatic mission or the consular office, and those to arrive after this date will be considered void, according to AGERPRES.

A number of 39,244 Romanians settled in over 100 countries opted to vote by mail in the December 6 parliamentary elections.

Most requests for voting by mail came from Romanians in the - 9,226, Germany - 5,773, Italy - 3,378, Spain - 3,338, France - 2,769. Over 1,000 were submitted by Romanians from Belgium,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


