ParliamentaryElection2020/ Over 39,000 Romanians in diaspora to vote by mail; Thursday - envelope receipt deadline

- The number of Romanian nationals from abroad confirmed with infection with the novel coronavirus is unchanged, at 6,914, and also is that of deaths, 127, informs, on Sunday, the Strategic Communication Group. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic and to date, 127 Romanian citizens abroad…

- Over 30,000 Romanians abroad have so far registered to vote by mail in the December 6 general election, according to AGERPRES.According to the Permanent Electoral Authority (AEP) website, as of Tuesday around 14:30hrs, EEST, 30,069 applications had been submitted for voting by mail. Most…

- The list of countries in the yellow zone, for which self-quarantine is mandatory for 14 days following arrival from their territory to Romania was updated, now containing 32 states and territories, according to AGERPRES.On October 6, the list had 49 countries with high epidemiological risk.…

- As many as 21,421 Romanians from abroad had registered as of Monday, 15:00 hrs to vote by mail in the December 6 parliamentary election, according to figures posted on the website of the Permanent Electoral Authority.Most applications came from the Romanians in the UK (4,943) and Germany (3,258),…