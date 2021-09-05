Paralympic cyclist Novak dedicates silver medal to late canoeing great Patzaichin

Paralympic cyclist Novak dedicates silver medal to late canoeing great PatzaichinPublicat:
Romanian Paralympic cyclist Eduard Novak said on Sunday in Bucharest, on his return from the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Japan, that he dedicates his silver medal to Ivan Patzaichin, multiple Olympic canoeing medallist dead at 71 on Sunday.
"I really wanted to get home and celebrate, but I am very sad because today one of my idols, who motivated me as a child and showed me that you can do it in Romania as well, Ivan Patzaichin, is no longer with us. Once again, he was an idol to me ... we weren't friends talking every day, but every time we saw each other he would say, 'I appreciate…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Eduard Novak, i-a dedicat lui Ivan Patzaichin medalia de argint castigata la Jocurile Paralimpice
17:10, 05.09.2021 - Ministrul Tineretului si Sportului, Eduard Novak, a declarat, duminica, pe Aeroportul Henri Coanda, la intoarcerea din Japonia, ca ii dedica medalia de argint castigata la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo lui Ivan Patzaichin, multiplu campion olimpic la canoe decedat la varsta de 71 de ani.
Eduard Novak i-a dedicat lui Patzaichin medalia de argint castigata la Jocurile Paralimpice
16:20, 05.09.2021 - Ministrul Tineretului si Sportului, Eduard Novak, a declarat, duminica, pe Aeroportul Henri Coanda, la intoarcerea din Japonia, ca ii dedica medalia de argint castigata la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo lui Ivan Patzaichin, multiplu campion olimpic la canoe, decedat in aceasta dimineața la varsta…
Romania's canoeing legend Patzaichin, dead at 71
13:05, 05.09.2021 - Romania's multiple Olympic canoeing medallist Ivan Patzaichin has died at the age of 71, the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) announced on its Facebook page on Sunday. "He's a legend ... a champion has turned into a star. Ivan Patzaichin has left us. His story is the story of success, common…
Paralympic Games: Eduard Novak - 8th in the road time trial
10:40, 31.08.2021 - Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, placed 8th in the road time trial, category C4, on Tuesday, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Novak (45 years old) was timed with a time of 50 min 16 sec 60/100 on 32 km, finishing on the penultimate place, at 4 min 29 sec 50/100…
Romanian minister Eduard Novak wins silver at Tokyo 2020 Paralympics
13:40, 27.08.2021 - Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports in Romania, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men’s C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo, according to Agerpres. Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia’s Jozef Metelka. Eduard…
Belarus Olympic athlete seeks asylum, enters Poland’s embassy in Tokyo
14:15, 02.08.2021 - Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya is seeking asylum in Europe after walking into Poland‘s embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team, according to Reuters. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24,…
Cele cinci minute de grație ale Romaniei. Ana are curaj
17:56, 27.07.2021 - Cele cinci minute in care Ana Maria Popescu vorbește, la sosirea pe aeroportul Otopeni, iți fac pielea de gaina. Am ascultat-o de trei ori. Nu e un discurs pregatit. Nu e exersat ca asalturile pe planșa. E un atac spontan, in care sportiva confrunta presa, ministrul Sportului, și tot adevarul fara reținere. …
PM Citu on US Independence Day: Congratulations to a great nation, a strategic partner
12:50, 04.07.2021 - Romania's Prime Minister Florin Citu sent a message on Sunday, July 4, the US Independence Day. "Congratulations on the 245th anniversary of the Independence Day to a great nation, a strategic partner, and to all my American friends. Happy 4th of July!" reads the message posted on the Facebook…