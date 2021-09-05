Paralympic cyclist Novak dedicates silver medal to late canoeing great Patzaichin

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Ministrul Tineretului si Sportului, Eduard Novak, a declarat, duminica, pe Aeroportul Henri Coanda, la intoarcerea din Japonia, ca ii dedica medalia de argint castigata la Jocurile Paralimpice de la Tokyo lui Ivan Patzaichin, multiplu campion olimpic la canoe decedat la varsta de 71 de ani.

- Romania's multiple Olympic canoeing medallist Ivan Patzaichin has died at the age of 71, the Romanian Olympic Committee (COSR) announced on its Facebook page on Sunday. "He's a legend ... a champion has turned into a star. Ivan Patzaichin has left us. His story is the story of success, common…

- Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports, placed 8th in the road time trial, category C4, on Tuesday, at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Novak (45 years old) was timed with a time of 50 min 16 sec 60/100 on 32 km, finishing on the penultimate place, at 4 min 29 sec 50/100…

- Romanian cyclist Eduard Novak, the current Minister of Youth and Sports in Romania, won the Paralympic silver medal in the men’s C4 4000 m individual pursuit on Friday, at the Izu Velodrome in Tokyo, according to Agerpres. Novak was defeated in the gold-medal race by Slovakia’s Jozef Metelka. Eduard…

- Belarusian Olympic sprinter Kristina Timanovskaya is seeking asylum in Europe after walking into Poland‘s embassy in Japan on Monday, a day after refusing to board a flight home she said she was being forced to take against her wishes by her team, according to Reuters. Krystsina Tsimanouskaya, 24,…

- Cele cinci minute in care Ana Maria Popescu vorbește, la sosirea pe aeroportul Otopeni, iți fac pielea de gaina. Am ascultat-o de trei ori. Nu e un discurs pregatit. Nu e exersat ca asalturile pe planșa. E un atac spontan, in care sportiva confrunta presa, ministrul Sportului, și tot adevarul fara reținere. …

