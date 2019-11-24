Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of voting

Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of votingPublicat:
Over 908,000 Romanians in the diaspora have turned out to vote on Sunday as of 21:00, in the presidential election runoff.
In addition there are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC).
According to the BEC data, most Romanians who turned out to vote in the diaspora were in Italy - over 189,000. In the UK, there were over 163,000 voters and in Germany over 153,000 Romanians turned out to vote. In Spain, the country with most polling stations - 143 - registered a turnout of approximately 130,000 voters.
Romanians abroad…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
More than 800,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad
19:16, 24.11.2019 - More than 800,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 18:00 pm EET, in the second round of the presidential election.There are, in addition, 17,503 other Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According…
#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad
14:44, 24.11.2019 - More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election.Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the data…
Vote abroad - second day; over 270,000 Romanians vote until 18:00, Saturday
19:15, 23.11.2019 - Over 270,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to the polls, until Saturday at 18:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections.Added to these are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the BEC,…
Vote abroad - second day: over 170,000 Romanians vote until 14:00, Saturday
14:36, 23.11.2019 - Over 170,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polls, until Saturday at 14:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections. To these are added 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. Romanians in the diaspora started…
Over 4,500 Romanians abroad turn out to vote so far; polling stations open in Italy, Spain, UK
14:26, 22.11.2019 - More than 4,500 Romanians from abroad had turned out to the polls as of 1:00 pm on Friday, on the first voting day of the presidential runoff, with polling stations opening in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Another 17,500 Romanians have voted by mail, the Central Electoral Bureau said.In…
#2019PresidentialElection/Over 636,000 Romanians of the diaspora turn out to vote until 21:00hrs
21:53, 10.11.2019 - Over 636,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 21:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential ballot in the diaspora. They are joined by the approximately 25,200 Romanians abroad who voted by mail. According to the information on the Central…
#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 559,000 Romanians from abroad cast their vote by 18:00 hrs
18:55, 10.11.2019 - Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform,…
Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00
19:34, 09.11.2019 - This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, according to the Central Electoral Bureau portal.As a first, this year…