Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of voting

Stiri Recomandate

ALEGERI PREZIDENŢIALE 2019. Cătălin Rădulescu, la sediul PSD: 100% a fost fraudă în Diaspora!

ALEGERI PREZIDENŢIALE 2019. Cătălin Rădulescu, la sediul PSD: 100% a fost fraudă în Diaspora!

Deputatul PSD Cătălin Rădulescu a declarat duminică seara, la sosirea la sediul central al partidului, că în opinia au fost 100% fraude la votul în Diaspora. El a explicat că ritmul de vot din unele ore… [citeste mai departe]

REZULTATE Alegeri prezidențiale 2019 | Exit Poll: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5%

REZULTATE Alegeri prezidențiale 2019 | Exit Poll: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5%

Exit poll-ul realizat de IRES îl dă ca și câștigător detașat pe candidatul PNL, Klaus Iohannis. IRES: Iohannis 66,5%; Dăncilă 33,5% Peste 10 milioane de români au votat la alegerile prezidențiale. 924.000 de români au votat în diaspora.… [citeste mai departe]

Accident cu trei mașini la Coplean. O persoană a fost rănită FOTO

Accident cu trei mașini la Coplean. O persoană a fost rănită FOTO

Un accident rutier, soldat cu rănirea unei persoane, a avut loc vineri după-amiază, pe raza localității clujene Coplean.Din primele informații, în accident au fost implicate trei autoturisme. Potrivit IPJ Cluj, este vorba despre o coliziune față spate, cauzata de… [citeste mai departe]

Reprezentanţii secţiilor de votare din judeţul Cluj au primit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Reprezentanţii secţiilor de votare din judeţul Cluj au primit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi calmante

Biroul Electoral Judeţean (BEJ) Cluj a pregătit bomboane anti-stres, anti-somn şi bomboane calmante membrilor secţiilor de votare care vor aduce sacii cu voturi. Este a doua iniţiativă… [citeste mai departe]

Transformarea lui Costas de la „Insula Iubirii”, la 2 ani de la terminarea filmărilor. Fostul concurent e plin de mușchi

Transformarea lui Costas de la „Insula Iubirii”, la 2 ani de la terminarea filmărilor. Fostul concurent e plin de mușchi

Costas de la Insula Iubirii este schimbat total, la doi ani de la încheierea filmărilor. Soțul Geaninei și-a surprins prietenii virtuali cu ultima imagine… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, prima declaraţie: Abia când vom trimite PSD în opoziţie vom câştiga războiul

Klaus Iohannis, prima declaraţie: Abia când vom trimite PSD în opoziţie vom câştiga războiul

Klaus Iohannis, declaraţii: România a câştigat. România normală a câştigat. Voi sunteţi eroii zilei de azi. Acesta este cel mai important câştig. O menţiune specială pentru românii din diaspora. Vă promit… [citeste mai departe]

O femeie din Caracal a aflat că a murit la secția de votare: certificatul de deces emis greșit era în Alba

O femeie din Caracal a aflat că a murit la secția de votare: certificatul de deces emis greșit era în Alba

O femeie din municipiul Caracal care a votat duminică la o secţie din localitate a aflat că în evidenţe figurează ca decedată în urma unei erori la întocmirea unui certificat de deces… [citeste mai departe]

Tragedia care a șocat Pro TV! Cum a fost ucisă actrița din Las Fierbinți

Tragedia care a șocat Pro TV! Cum a fost ucisă actrița din Las Fierbinți

Anastasia Cecati – în vârstă de 31 de ani – a fost ucisă, cu sânge rece, de propriul soț, Alexei Mitachi. Tragedia s-a petrecut pe data de 19 februarie 2018. Din declarațiile date de rudele vedetei, Anastasia nu mai locuia de ceva vreme cu soțul său,… [citeste mai departe]

PREZENȚA la VOT în ALBA, ora 21.00. A depășit primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale din 2019. Situația din țară

PREZENȚA la VOT în ALBA, ora 21.00. A depășit primul tur al alegerilor prezidențiale din 2019. Situația din țară

Peste 170.000 de alegători au votat în județul Alba, la al doilea tur al alegerilor prezidențiale 2019. Prezența la vot a fost de 54,89%, mai mare față de cea din… [citeste mai departe]

PS Timotei Prahoveanul: O întrebare pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic

PS Timotei Prahoveanul: O întrebare pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic

Episcopul vicar al Arhiepiscopiei Bucureştilor a vorbit duminică celor prezenţi la slujba de la Patriarhie despre întrebarea pe care fiecare creştin trebuie să şi-o adreseze zilnic, basilica.ro.Preasfinţia Sa a… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of voting

Publicat:
Over 908,000 Romanians abroad turn out to vote on 3rd day of voting

Over 908,000 Romanians in the diaspora have turned out to vote on Sunday as of 21:00, in the presidential election runoff.

In addition there are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the (BEC).

According to the BEC data, most Romanians who turned out to vote in the diaspora were in Italy - over 189,000. In the UK, there were over 163,000 voters and in Germany over 153,000 Romanians turned out to vote. , the country with most polling stations - 143 - registered a turnout of approximately 130,000 voters.

Romanians abroad

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

More than 800,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad

19:16, 24.11.2019 - More than 800,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 18:00 pm EET, in the second round of the presidential election.There are, in addition, 17,503 other Romanians who have already voted by mail, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According…

#2019PresidentialElection/ More than 570,000 Romanians show up at polling stations in third day of vote abroad

14:44, 24.11.2019 - More than 570,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polling stations on Sunday by 2:00 pm, in the second round of the presidential election.Also, other 17,503 Romanians already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the data…

Vote abroad - second day; over 270,000 Romanians vote until 18:00, Saturday

19:15, 23.11.2019 - Over 270,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to the polls, until Saturday at 18:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections.Added to these are 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau (BEC). According to the BEC,…

Vote abroad - second day: over 170,000 Romanians vote until 14:00, Saturday

14:36, 23.11.2019 - Over 170,000 Romanians from the diaspora showed up at the polls, until Saturday at 14:00, in the runoff of the presidential elections.  To these are added 17,503 Romanians who have already voted by correspondence, according to the Central Electoral Bureau. Romanians in the diaspora started…

Over 4,500 Romanians abroad turn out to vote so far; polling stations open in Italy, Spain, UK

14:26, 22.11.2019 - More than 4,500 Romanians from abroad had turned out to the polls as of 1:00 pm on Friday, on the first voting day of the presidential runoff, with polling stations opening in Spain, Italy and the United Kingdom. Another 17,500 Romanians have voted by mail, the Central Electoral Bureau said.In…

#2019PresidentialElection/Over 636,000 Romanians of the diaspora turn out to vote until 21:00hrs

21:53, 10.11.2019 - Over 636,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 21:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential ballot in the diaspora. They are joined by the approximately 25,200 Romanians abroad who voted by mail. According to the information on the Central…

#2019PresidentialElection/ Over 559,000 Romanians from abroad cast their vote by 18:00 hrs

18:55, 10.11.2019 - Over 559,000 Romanians from the diaspora turned out to vote on Sunday, until 18:00 hrs.This is the third day of the presidential election in the diaspora. About 25,200 Romanians from abroad voted by mail. According to information from the Central Electoral Bureau's online platform,…

Over 207,000 Romanians turned out to vote abroad until Saturday at 18:00

19:34, 09.11.2019 - This number adds to the approximately 25,200 Romanians in the Diaspora who voted by correspondence. Thus, until the evening of the second day of ballot in the Diaspora, a total number of over 232,000 Romanians have voted, according to the Central Electoral Bureau portal.As a first, this year…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 25 noiembrie 2019
Bucuresti 6°C | 12°C
Iasi 2°C | 8°C
Cluj-Napoca 0°C | 12°C
Timisoara 2°C | 15°C
Constanta 10°C | 13°C
Brasov -1°C | 13°C
Baia Mare 4°C | 14°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 21.11.2019

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 386.170,80 16.733.628,96
II (5/6) 1 128.723,60 -
III (4/6) 202 637,24 -
IV (3/6) 5.181 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 17.146.506,16

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 22 noiembrie 2019
USD 4.316
EUR 4.7729
CHF 4.3412
GBP 5.558
CAD 3.2492
XAU 204.065
JPY 3.9764
CNY 0.613
AED 1.1751
AUD 2.9307
MDL 0.247
BGN 2.4404

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec