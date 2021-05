Assets of optional pension funds exceed 3.1 bln lei as of March 31

Assets held by optional pension funds (Pillar III) stood at over 3.1 billion lei as of March 31, 2021, up 30.37 percent YoY, shows data of the Financial Supervisory Authority (ASF). Government securities accounted for the highest share in this amount, with 1.877 billion… [citeste mai departe]