NOVEMBER 17 IN HISTORY

O emisiune aproape politică. Întrebări pe care nu ai tupeu să le pui, răspunsuri pe care n-ai curaj să le afli. Cha cha politic, cha cha monden! The post CHA CHA LITIX! Episodul 109. Ședință foto cu inamicul global nr. 1 appeared first on Tabu . [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Timişoarei, Dominic Fritz, a anunţat că târgul de Crăciun de la Timişoara nu va fi organizat în acest an în forma lui clasică, din cauza pandemiei. Fritz a anunţat,… [citeste mai departe]

Doi sârbi, reținuți în martie 2019, au primit câte 9 ani și 4 luni de închisoare în cazul capturii-record de droguri din Delta Dunării, despre care DIICOT spunea anul trecut că valoarea totală putea ajunge la peste 300 de milioane… [citeste mai departe]

Consilierul pentru securitate naţională al preşedintelui Donald Trump, Robert O’Brien, a declarat luni că va asigura o tranziţie profesionistă către echipa condusă de democratul Joe Biden,… [citeste mai departe]

”Ne credeți că noi nu am avut niciodată o altercație cu nici un om al străzii... cum susținea un domn, că sunt violenți, fac mizerie în centru și nu ascultă. Pe unii dintre ei îi cunoaștem și ... [citeste mai departe]

Eveniment neobișnuit în Statele Unite ale Americii. Un avion a lovit și a ucis un urs brun, sâmbătă, în timp ce ateriza pe aeroportul Yakutat din Alaska, conform CNN.Zborul 66 al Alaska Airlines sosea din Cordova… [citeste mai departe]

După un meniu fast food organismul secretă insulină în cantitate mare. Cantitatea exagerată a hormonului scade zahărul din sânge și apare foamea agresivă care cere ceva dulce. Carbohidraţii din cartofii prăjiți… [citeste mai departe]

Fătul se dezvoltă permanent pe tot parcursul sarcinii și are nevoie de toate cele 40 de săptămâni pentru ca organele sale – creierul, plămânii, ficatul, rinichii, intestinele etc. – să se maturizeze suficient pentru a permite adaptarea fără probleme la viața extrauterină. Atunci când un copil… [citeste mai departe]

Administraţia Naţională de Meteorologie a emis prognoza pentru următoarele două săptămâni, intervalul 16 - 29 noiembrie 2020. Specialiștii anunță o răcire accentuată, începând… [citeste mai departe]

Municipalitatea pregăteşte taxe mai mari pentru parcarea în zona centrală a municipiului Cluj-Napoca, dar şi pentru parcările din cartiere. Noile tarife vor intra în vigoare începând cu data de 01.01.2021. [citeste mai departe]


NOVEMBER 17 IN HISTORY

Publicat:
NOVEMBER 17 IN HISTORY

Day of Mircea cel Batran Naval Academy

1888 - Death of writer , who wrote under the pen name Dora d'Istria (b. January 22, 1828)

1899 - Birth of physicist , corresponding member of the (b. September 8, 1955)

1902 - Birth of sculptor , corresponding member of the (d. March 22, 1966)

1926 - Birth of , Metropolitan of Transylvania, honorary member of the (d. August 29, 2005)

1932 - Birth of , folklorist, critic and literary historian (d.…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


