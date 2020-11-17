NOVEMBER 17 IN HISTORY

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Hungarian Language Day1884 - Premiere, in Bucharest, of "O scrisoare pierduta" (Lost letter), by famous Romanian playwright I. L. Caragiale 1907 - First flight of the Cornu Helicopter, designed by Paul Cornu, the first manned helicopter to take flight, in Lisieux, France 1909…

- 1784 - The rebel peasants, under the leadership of Horea and Closca, occupied Campenii, then Abrud. The whole of Zarand has rebelled1836 - Birth of naturalist, physician and politician Constantin Esarcu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. June 8, 1898) 1880 - Birth of…

- 1818 - Birth of priest and historian Gavriil Pop, corresponding member of the Romanian Academic Society (d. May 9, 1883) 1872 - Birth of Barbu A. Stirbei, political figure, honorary member of the Romanian Academy (d. March 24, 1946) 1878 - Dimitrie Bratianu, minister plenipotentiary of Romania in…

- Christian Orthodox feast: St. Demeter the New, protector of Bucharest City 1872 - Romania and Austria-Hungary signed in Bucharest a convention on the junction of their respective railway roads 1890 - Birth of prose writer Titus Hotnog (d. June 7, 1957)1910 - Birth of historian Alexandru Elian,…

- 1754 - First schools, the core of the future seminary and gymnasium, are opened in Blaj, thus the town becoming the centre of the Romanian tuition in Transylvania1871 - The Philharmonic Society of Timisoara is born 1878 - First extraordinary envoy and plenipotentiary minister of Austro-Hungary…

- Consumer credit companies received capital injections worth 10.83 million euros from foreign shareholders in the first eight months through capital increases, up 86% compared to the same period last year, according to the data of the National Trade Register Office (ONRC).Business Microcredit…

- 1830 - Death of memorialist Dinicu Golescu (b. February 7, 1777)1847 - Birth of Anghel Demetriescu, literary theorist and critic (d. July 18, 1903) 1865 - Birth of jurist Stefan Gh. Longinescu, corresponding member of the Romanian Academy (d. August 2, 1931) 1881 - Birth of Barbu…

- Demand on the real estate market increased by 15% in August compared to January, after a sharp decrease of almost 70% at the end of March, in the context of the Covid-19 epidemic, and Cluj-Napoca still ranks first in a price list, according to a press release of a specialized company.After…