Irina Begu qualifies for 2nd round of Melbourne Summer Set 2 (WTA)

Romanian tennis player Irina Begu defeated on Tuesday American Jessica Pegula, 7-6 (6), 6-3, the main seed of the Melbourne Summer Set 2 tournament (WTA 250), with total prizes of 239,477 dollars, Agerpres reports. Begu (31 years old, 62nd in the WTA rankings) won against… [citeste mai departe]