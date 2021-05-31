Stiri Recomandate

De 1 iunie, bucurie, baloane colorate și dulcuri oferite copiilor, de către deputatul Carmen Holban

De 1 iunie, bucurie, baloane colorate și dulcuri oferite copiilor, de către deputatul Carmen Holban

1 Iunie, Ziua Internaţională a Copilului înseamnă multe bucurii pentru copii, baloane colorate, jucării, dulciuri, jocuri şi distracţie, generozitate, dragoste, inocenţă, puritate, duioşie și felicitări… [citeste mai departe]

FOTO Primul atentat din România cu o bombă atașată la o mașină a avut loc in 1995. Pirotehnistul care a detașat bomba a murit după ce i-a explodat în brațe

FOTO Primul atentat din România cu o bombă atașată la o mașină a avut loc in 1995. Pirotehnistul care a detașat bomba a murit după ce i-a explodat în brațe

Incidentul extrem soldat cu moartea unui polițist de 32 de ani a îngrozit… [citeste mai departe]

Reformă la Ministerul Dezvoltării: Se taie posturile vacante, inclusiv pentru doi subsecretari de stat

Reformă la Ministerul Dezvoltării: Se taie posturile vacante, inclusiv pentru doi subsecretari de stat

Ministrul Dezvoltării, lucrărilor publice şi administraţiei, Cseke Attila, a anunţat reformă instituţională în ministerul pe care îl conduce: Vor fi tăiate zeci de posturi vacante şi cele rămase… [citeste mai departe]

Florin Salam, amendat la priveghiul unui amic împuşcat în America. „Babi, uite ce ţi-au făcut banii / Pentru câteva sute ţi-au luat viaţa în trei secunde" VIDEO

Florin Salam, amendat la priveghiul unui amic împuşcat în America. „Babi, uite ce ţi-au făcut banii / Pentru câteva sute ţi-au luat viaţa în trei secunde” VIDEO

Peste 120 de persoane au fost surprinse la finele… [citeste mai departe]

FC Viitorul, învinsă în barajul de calificare în Europa Conference League

FC Viitorul, învinsă în barajul de calificare în Europa Conference League

După o serie foarte bună de patru victorii consecutive, FC Viitorul a fost învinsă, cu scorul de 0-1 (0-1), de Sepsi OSK Sfântu Gheorghe, în finala barajului de calificare în Europa Conference League, disputat în deplasare. O partidă în care formaţia… [citeste mai departe]

Experții AVERTIZEAZĂ: Marea Britanie, în pragul unui nou val de infectări cauzate de varianta indiană a COVID-19! Relaxările ar putea fi AMÂNATE

Experții AVERTIZEAZĂ: Marea Britanie, în pragul unui nou val de infectări cauzate de varianta indiană a COVID-19! Relaxările ar putea fi AMÂNATE

Într-o declaraţie acordată postului BBC, Ravi Gupta susține că, deşi numărul total al noilor infecţii… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ! Focșani. Ca urmare a avertizării meteo, Ziua Internațională a Copilului va avea loc la Teatrul Municipal "Maior Gh. Pastia"

ULTIMA ORĂ! Focșani. Ca urmare a avertizării meteo, Ziua Internațională a Copilului va avea loc la Teatrul Municipal ”Maior Gh. Pastia”

Avertizările meteo de ultimă oră, care anunță pentru Focșani averse importante și vânt puternic, au modificat programul… [citeste mai departe]

Program de sărbătoare la STPT, de 1 iunie. Cum vor circula mijloacele de transport și ce chioșcuri sunt deschise

Program de sărbătoare la STPT, de 1 iunie. Cum vor circula mijloacele de transport și ce chioșcuri sunt deschise

În data de 1 iunie, Ziua Copilului, declarată prin lege ca fiind nelucrătoare, punctele de vânzare ale STPT vor avea program special. Astfel, punctele de vânzare AEM, Piața… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia va desfășura NOI trupe militare la granița cu Europa - mesaj dur pentru NATO

Rusia va desfășura NOI trupe militare la granița cu Europa - mesaj dur pentru NATO

”Acţiunile colegilor noştri occidentali distrug sistemul de securitate mondial şi ne obligă la contramăsuri adecvate”, a declarat Şoigu la o reuniune a Colegiului ministerului pe care îl conduce.”Îmbunătăţim în mod constant componenţa… [citeste mai departe]

Casa de Pensii şi celelalte instituţii subordonate Ministerului Muncii vor avea un sistem IT cu grad de sofisticare 4, estimat la 27 milioane de euro

Casa de Pensii şi celelalte instituţii subordonate Ministerului Muncii vor avea un sistem IT cu grad de sofisticare 4, estimat la 27 milioane de euro

Casa Naţională de Pensii Publice (CNPP) şi toate celelalte instituţii subordonate Ministerului Muncii… [citeste mai departe]


Nestlé document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy

Publicat:
Nestlé document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy

Nestle acknowledged on Monday in an internal document, that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a “recognised definition of health” and that “some of our categories and products will never be ‘healthy’ no matter how much they renovate” according to swissinfo.ch.  Nestle’s presentation that was circulated among top […] The post Nestle document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

