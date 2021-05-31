Nestlé document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy Nestle acknowledged on Monday in an internal document, that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a “recognised definition of health” and that “some of our categories and products will never be ‘healthy’ no matter how much they renovate” according to swissinfo.ch. Nestle’s presentation that was circulated among top […] The post Nestle document says majority of its food portfolio is unhealthy appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Nestle acknowledged on Monday that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a recognised definition of health and are working on a company-wide project to update the pioneering nutrition and health strategy, according to swissinfo.ch. Nestle’s presentation that was circulated…

- Nestle acknowledged on Monday that more than 60% of its mainstream food and drinks products do not meet a recognised definition of health and are working on a company-wide project to update the pioneering nutrition and health strategy, according to swissinfo.ch. “We are looking at our entire portfolio…

- The National Institute of Statistics (INS) announced on Monday that Romania’s unemployment rate for April 2021 (5.7%) decreased by 0.1 percentages points compared to March (5.8%). The unemployment rate is the weight of the unemployed in the active population. Men’s unemployment rate was higher than…

- Restricțiile adoptate joi sunt: in localitațile unde incidența depașește rata de 7 la mie, sa se interzica parasirea locuinței dupa ora 20:00 pe tot parcursul saptamanii. La o rata intre 3,5 și 7 la mie, masura ar urma sa se aplice doar in weekend. De asemenea, se interzice parasirea localitaților care…

- The EU Council has agreed on Monday on a new financial instrument to maintain peace, as the decision to establish the European Peace Fund (EPF) has been adopted with approximately E5 billion to be financed through contributions from EU member states from 2021 to 2027, according to the press release…

- Noua lege a salarizarii va aduce venituri mai mari pentru demnitari și salarii mai mici pentru bugetari. Conform Memorandumului adoptat in Guvern pentru aceasta lege, in privința sporurilor pentru bugetari, se prevede o plafonare la maximum 20% din venitul brut, fata de 30% in prezent. Pe de alta parte,…

- The European Commission said on Monday in a press release that it has approved the allocation of E357 million from the Cohesion Fund to expand and modernize the water and wastewater systems in the two Romanian counties Satu Mare and Braila. The project aims to supply good-quality drinking water, reduce…

- Pope Francis departed Iraq on Monday after a four-day visit which included meetings with Christians and Muslim leaders to bring hope to the country with a message of coexistence, forgiveness and peace, according to voanews.com. The four-day trip, which began on Friday, was the pontiff’s first international…