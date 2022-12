Gas imports down by 20.1 pct in first 10 months of 2022, production down by 4.4 pct (statistics)

Romania imported, in the first ten months of 2022, a quantity of usable natural gas of over 1.828 million tonnes of oil equivalent (toe), by 20.1% (-459,800 toe) less than that of the similar period of last year,… [citeste mai departe]