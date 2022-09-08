NATO's Geoana: World will be a sadder, poorer place without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

Stiri Recomandate

Conference League: CFR Cluj debutează cu un egal în Kosovo

CFR Cluj a smuls cu şansă un egal cu echipa kosovară FC Ballkani, 1-1 (0-0), joi seara, pe Stadionul ''Fadil Vokkri'' din Prishtina, la debutul său în Grupa G a competiţiei de fotbal Europa Conference League. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook… [citeste mai departe]

Ultimele imagini în viață cu regina Elisabeta a II-a/ FOTO

Regina Elisabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii a încetat din viață la vârsta de 96 de ani. În timpul domniei sale a colaborat cu 16 prim-miniștrii britanici. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × NEWSLETTER × Am citit… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Albă: Moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a: Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familia şi poporul Marii Britanii

Purtătoarea de cuvânt a Casei Albe, Karine Jean-Pierre, a declarat joi că "gândurile" preşedintelui american se îndreaptă către familia reginei Elisabeta a II-a,… [citeste mai departe]

Ciucă: Guvernul are ca prioritate reîntoarcerea în țară a cât mai multor români aflaţi la muncă în străinătate

Guvernul are ca prioritate şi îşi propune prin măsurile adoptate să faciliteze reîntoarcerea în ţară a cât mai multor români aflaţi la muncă în străinătate,… [citeste mai departe]

Casa Albă, reacție la moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a: Gândurile noastre se îndreaptă către familia şi poporul Marii Britanii

Purtătoarea de cuvânt a Casei Albe, Karine Jean-Pierre, a declarat joi că "gândurile" preşedintelui american se îndreaptă către familia… [citeste mai departe]

Ample proiecte dezvoltate de catre RAJA SA prin Programul Operational Infrastructura Mare

Proiectul regional de dezvoltare a infrastructurii de apa si apa uzata in aria de operare a SC RAJA SA Constanta, in perioada 2014 2020 a fost semnat in data de 31.08.2018 Joi, 8 septembrie 2022, la sediul central al RAJA… [citeste mai departe]

Volodimir Zelenski, reacție la moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a: În numele poporului ucrainean, traansmitem sincere condoleanţe

Preşedintele ucrainean Volodimir Zelenski a transmis un mesaj de condoleanţe britanicilor după moartea Reginei Elizabeta a II-a a Marii Britanii.… [citeste mai departe]

Moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a: Macron salută o prietenă a Franţei

Preşedintele Franţei, Emmanuel Macron, i-a adus un omagiu reginei Elisabeta a II-a, care a murit joi, salutând-o ca fiind ''o prietenă a Franţei, o regină a inimii'' care ''şi-a marcat ţara şi secolul pentru totdeauna'', relatează AFP. [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis, după decesul Reginei Elisabeta a II-a: Românii sunt alături de poporul britanic

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a transmis, joi, un mesaj de condoleanţe la moartea Reginei Elisabeta a II-a, afirmând că românii sunt alături de poporul britanic şi de Familia Regală. „Sincere condoleanţe la… [citeste mai departe]


Publicat:
NATO's Geoana: World will be a sadder, poorer place without Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II

The world will be a sadder and poorer place without II of the of and , says the of NATO, .

