NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administrationPublicat:
An internally united America at home and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity, says Mircea Geoana, Deputy Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance, according to AGERPRES.
"Joe Biden becomes the 46th president of the United States, after an inauguration ceremony and a speech worthy of the world's first democracy. An internally united America and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity. I am looking forward to working with the new administration…
