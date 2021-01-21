NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- O America unita in interior si implicata in NATO, Europa si in lume reprezinta o garantie pentru pacea, democratia, securitatea si prosperitatea noastre comune, afirma secretarul general adjunct al Aliantei Nord-Atlantice, Mircea Geoana. "Joe Biden devine al 46-lea presedinte al Statelor…

- Senatoarea Amy Klobuchar a declarat miercuri, in deschiderea ceremoniei de investire a presedintelui ales al SUA, Joe Biden, ca este "ziua in care democratia se aduna" si "se sterge de praf", iar America "face ce a facut mereu - merge inainte ca natiune", relateaza DPA. "Aceasta este ziua…

- America inca mai are de infruntat „13 zile de pericol” inainte de plecarea efectiva a lui Donald Trump de la Casa Alba, care și-a provocat susținatorii sa comita un veritabil act de insurecție, prin luarea cu asalt a Capitoliului, chiar in momentul in care Congresul SUA certifica victoria lui Joe Biden…

- Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said Wednesday night that what is happening now in the United States shows that "nothing of what democracy means is definitely won", according to AGERPRES. "What is happening now in the United States shows us that nothing, absolutely nothing that means democracy…

- Mark Gitenstein, former US ambassador in Bucharest, and Mircea Geoana, former Romanian ambassador in Washington and current NATO deputy secretary general, expressed their conviction on Monday, in an online discussion, that the relationship between the United States and Romania will consolidate during…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday congratulates Joe Biden for being elected the next president of the United States of America, according to AGERPRES."I am certain that the relations between the USA and Romania will know a new development stage, and that the Strategic Partnership will…

- President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Democrat candidate Joe Biden, on Saturday, on the latter's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America."Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our solid&dynamic…

„Epoca" Trump ia sfarșit BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270