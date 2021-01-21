NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

Stiri Recomandate

Diana Șoșoacă îi dă lecții lui Rafila: Sunt mai inteligentă decât alții

Diana Șoșoacă îi dă lecții lui Rafila: Sunt mai inteligentă decât alții

Senatoarea AUR Diana Șoșoacă (avocată) și deputatul PSD Alexandru Rafila (medic) au avut, la Antena 3, un schimb de replici pe tema testărilor care se efectuează pentru depistarea pacienților care au coronavirus. Șoșoacă a declarat că a primit… [citeste mai departe]

Rîmnicu Vâlcea: Incendiu la un atelier de tâmplărie

Rîmnicu Vâlcea: Incendiu la un atelier de tâmplărie

Pompierii militari din cadrul ISU General Magheru al județului Vâlcea au fost solicitați, azi noapte la ora 3.30, să intervină la stingerea unui incendiu produs la un atelier de tâmplărie, în Râmnicu Vâlcea, pe strada Kalamata-Lespezi. Intervenția pompierilor a durat aproape 4 ore Pentru stingerea… [citeste mai departe]

OPOTUNITĂȚI Se dă startul la recuperarea taxelor: Ce aduce Noul An românilor care au muncit în străinătate?

OPOTUNITĂȚI Se dă startul la recuperarea taxelor: Ce aduce Noul An românilor care au muncit în străinătate?

1 ianuarie nu marchează doar începutul unui nou an, ci aduce și noi oportunități. Începând cu această dată, cetățenii români care au muncit în străinătate pot depune declarații… [citeste mai departe]

Lucrări Vital, 21 ianuarie. Conductă spartă în Săsar

Lucrări Vital, 21 ianuarie. Conductă spartă în Săsar

Reprezentanţii Vital anunţă întrerupere furnizării apei potabile joi, 21 ianuarie, până la ora 14.00, în loc. Săsar – str. Damu Morii nr. 4, din cauza unei conducte sparte. Echipele de intervenție sunt la fața locului, pentru remedierea situației și reluarea furnizării apei potabile în… [citeste mai departe]

Noi recorduri de infectări și de decese în Portugalia. Tulpina britanică de coronavirus se răspândește îngrijorător

Noi recorduri de infectări și de decese în Portugalia. Tulpina britanică de coronavirus se răspândește îngrijorător

Autoritățile din Portugalia au anunțat, miercuri, 14.647 de cazuri noi de COVID-19 , cu 4.192 mai multe decât în ziua precedentă, informează AFP, citată… [citeste mai departe]

Începe sesiunea de primăvară a Parlamentului

Începe sesiunea de primăvară a Parlamentului

Sesiunea de primăvară a Parlamentului va începe pe data de 1 februarie 2021. Președintele Parlamentului, Zinaida Greceanîi, a semnat dispoziția de convocare a Parlamentului în sesiunea ordinară de primăvară. [citeste mai departe]

Dolarul ia avânt

Dolarul ia avânt

La nivel regional s-a observat, miercuri, o tendință de apreciere față de euro, comparativ cu începutul săptămânii, cuprinsă între 0,5 și 1%. Leul nu a beneficiat însă de această evoluție pozitivă, la care se adaugă creșterea apetitului față de risc, investitorii mizând pe politicile economice, sociale și sanitare la care va recurge noua administrație de […] [citeste mai departe]

Oile moarte de pe nava scufundată în Portul Midia, îngropate la Măcin. Procurorii au deschis o anchetă

Oile moarte de pe nava scufundată în Portul Midia, îngropate la Măcin. Procurorii au deschis o anchetă

Procurorii constănţeni au deschis o anchetă, după ce o mare parte din animalele moarte, aflate la bordul navei Queen Hind, care s-a scufundat în Portul Midia, nu au fost distruse prin incinerare,… [citeste mai departe]

(video) Trei morți și 8 răniți în urma exploziei de la Madrid

(video) Trei morți și 8 răniți în urma exploziei de la Madrid

Trei persoane au murit, o persoană este dispărută, iar 8 au fost rănite în urma exploziei puternice care s-a produs ieri la Madrid, a anunțat ieri José Manuel Franco, reprezentantul Guvernului Spaniei în comunitatea regională Madrid. [citeste mai departe]

EXCEPȚIONAL: Un bebeluș cu două capete s-a născut ieri, la Spitalul Elias din București

EXCEPȚIONAL: Un bebeluș cu două capete s-a născut ieri, la Spitalul Elias din București

O premieră medicală s-a înregistrat ieri, în jurul prânzului, într-un spital din București. Un bebeluș s-a născut cu două capete. Nu a trăit decât câteva ore, iar mama a avut nevoie de perfuzii de sânge. Câteva imagini… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

Publicat:
NATO's Geoana: Looking forward to working with new US administration

An internally united America at home and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity, says , of the , according to AGERPRES.

" becomes the 46th president of the , after an inauguration ceremony and a speech worthy of the world's first democracy. An internally united America and involved in NATO, Europe and the world is a guarantee for our shared peace, democracy, security and prosperity. I am looking forward to working with the new administration

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Geoana: Astept sa lucram impreuna cu noua administratie de la Washington pentru reconfirmarea, intarirea si aprofundarea relatiei transatlantice

22:00, 20.01.2021 - O America unita in interior si implicata in NATO, Europa si in lume reprezinta o garantie pentru pacea, democratia, securitatea si prosperitatea noastre comune, afirma secretarul general adjunct al Aliantei Nord-Atlantice, Mircea Geoana. "Joe Biden devine al 46-lea presedinte al Statelor…

Amy Klobuchar, senatoare SUA: 'Este ziua in care democratia se aduna si se sterge de praf'

19:06, 20.01.2021 - Senatoarea Amy Klobuchar a declarat miercuri, in deschiderea ceremoniei de investire a presedintelui ales al SUA, Joe Biden, ca este "ziua in care democratia se aduna" si "se sterge de praf", iar America "face ce a facut mereu - merge inainte ca natiune", relateaza DPA. "Aceasta este ziua…

Donald Trump cel Singur. Cele „13 zile de pericol” in care se mai afla democrația din SUA. Rusia, China, Iran și Venezuela jubileaza

15:30, 07.01.2021 - America inca mai are de infruntat „13 zile de pericol” inainte de plecarea efectiva a lui Donald Trump de la Casa Alba, care și-a provocat susținatorii sa comita un veritabil act de insurecție, prin luarea cu asalt a Capitoliului, chiar in momentul in care Congresul SUA certifica victoria lui Joe Biden…

Washington protests/Barna: What is happening now in USA shows us nothing of what democracy means is definitely won

09:30, 07.01.2021 - Deputy Prime Minister Dan Barna said Wednesday night that what is happening now in the United States shows that "nothing of what democracy means is definitely won", according to AGERPRES. "What is happening now in the United States shows us that nothing, absolutely nothing that means democracy…

Mark Gitenstein, Mircea Geoana, convinced US-Romania relationship will be strengthened during future Biden administration

08:36, 15.12.2020 - Mark Gitenstein, former US ambassador in Bucharest, and Mircea Geoana, former Romanian ambassador in Washington and current NATO deputy secretary general, expressed their conviction on Monday, in an online discussion, that the relationship between the United States and Romania will consolidate during…

PM Orban congratulates US president-elect: Relations between US and Romania will know a new development stage

13:35, 09.11.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban on Monday congratulates Joe Biden for being elected the next president of the United States of America, according to AGERPRES."I am certain that the relations between the USA and Romania will know a new development stage, and that the Strategic Partnership will…

Klaus Iohannis: Congratulations to President-elect Joe Biden on his victory

11:10, 08.11.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis congratulated Democrat candidate Joe Biden, on Saturday, on the latter's victory in the presidential elections in the United States of America."Congratulations to President-elect @JoeBiden on his victory. I look forward to further consolidating our solid&dynamic…

Biden a caștigat alegerile prezidențiale din America

19:41, 07.11.2020 - „Epoca” Trump ia sfarșit BREAKING: JOE BIDEN WINS Joe Biden will be the 46th president of the United States, CNN projects, after a victory in Pennsylvania puts the Scranton-born Democrat over 270 Tag-uri Nume:  Biden Tag-uri Institutii:  Alegeri prezidențiale SUA International Stire Stirile zilei


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 21 ianuarie 2021
Bucuresti -2°C | 6°C
Iasi -3°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -3°C | 4°C
Timisoara 3°C | 9°C
Constanta 1°C | 10°C
Brasov -4°C | 5°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 5°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 17.01.2021

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 505.474,80 6.040.217,28
II (5/6) 5 33.698,32 -
III (4/6) 279 603,91 -
IV (3/6) 7.047 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.588.610,48

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 20 ianuarie 2021
USD 4.0207
EUR 4.8741
CHF 4.5221
GBP 5.5103
CAD 3.167
XAU 239.761
JPY 3.8742
CNY 0.6218
AED 1.0946
AUD 3.1094
MDL 0.2318
BGN 2.4921

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec