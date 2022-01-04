NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Stiri Recomandate

Sprijinul financiar către Colterm a depășit cu mult toate plafoanele legale. Avertismentul unui consilier local

Sprijinul financiar către Colterm a depășit cu mult toate plafoanele legale. Avertismentul unui consilier local

Radu Țoancă susține că societatea de termoficare a Timișoarei se află în pragul unui nou scandal deoarece „sprijinul financiar către Colterm a depășit cu mult toate plafoanele… [citeste mai departe]

OFICIAL| 30 noi infectări cu COVID-19 și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| 30 noi infectări cu COVID-19 și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe localități

OFICIAL| 30 noi infectări cu COVID-19 și niciun deces, în ultimele 24 de ore. Incidența actualizată și cazurile active pe… [citeste mai departe]

Evergrande, obligată să demoleze 39 de clădiri de pe o insulă tropicală în care a investit 13 miliarde de dolari

Evergrande, obligată să demoleze 39 de clădiri de pe o insulă tropicală în care a investit 13 miliarde de dolari

Dezvoltatorul imobiliar chinez Evergrande încearcă să își liniștească din nou investitorii cu privire la impactul unui ordin oficial de demolare a câteva zeci de clădiri… [citeste mai departe]

Un parc nou va fi infiintat la Constanta. Lucrarile se vor desfasura pe o suprafata de 4 hectare

Un parc nou va fi infiintat la Constanta. Lucrarile se vor desfasura pe o suprafata de 4 hectare

Primarul municipiului Constanta, Vergil Chitac, anunta un nou proiect ce prevede infiintarea unui spatiu verde in zona de sud a orasului, intre Soseaua Mangaliei si cartierul Veterani. Este vorba despre o suprafata… [citeste mai departe]

ACCIDENT la Blaj. Un bărbat a ajuns la spital după ce a fost lovit de o mașină, în zona unei treceri de pietoni

ACCIDENT la Blaj. Un bărbat a ajuns la spital după ce a fost lovit de o mașină, în zona unei treceri de pietoni

ACCIDENT la Blaj. Un bărbat a ajuns la spital după ce a fost lovit de o mașină, în zona unei treceri de pietoni Un bărbat de 61 de ani din Blaj a ajuns la spital luni dimineața,… [citeste mai departe]

60% dintre românii din generațiile Millennials și Z vor un program de lucru flexibil

60% dintre românii din generațiile Millennials și Z vor un program de lucru flexibil

Studiu Deloitte Șase din zece (60%) români din generațiile Millennials și Z vor un program de lucru flexibil și să lucreze din diferite locuri, inclusiv de acasă, potrivit celei mai recente ediții a studiului Deloitte Central… [citeste mai departe]

Andrei Caramitru PROFEȚEȘTE dispariția USR, pe model PNȚ: Secta lui Dacian. Luptați dracului contra sistemului!

Andrei Caramitru PROFEȚEȘTE dispariția USR, pe model PNȚ: Secta lui Dacian. Luptați dracului contra sistemului!

Andrei Caramitru, fost consilier al liderului USR Dan Barna profețește dispariția USR. Acesta spune că formațiunea a devenit un soi de sectă a lui Dacian Cioloș și că dacă… [citeste mai departe]

Apă de PLOAIE: Consiliul Științific din Franța anunță că Omicron e cu 80% mai puțin AGRESIVĂ ca Delta

Apă de PLOAIE: Consiliul Științific din Franța anunță că Omicron e cu 80% mai puțin AGRESIVĂ ca Delta

Doi membri ai Consiliului Științific din Franța au stabilit că tulpina Omicron este mai puțin severă și mai mult clasică, în comparație cu variantele precedente. Estimarea arată că… [citeste mai departe]

Working group on climate change established at Presidential Administration

Working group on climate change established at Presidential Administration

President Klaus Iohannis has decided to set up a working group on "Fighting Climate Change: An Integrated Approach" at the level of the Presidential Administration, the Presidential Administration informed on Tuesday, in a press release, Agerpres reports.… [citeste mai departe]

Israelul acuză ideea negării Holocaustului în România. Sunt vizați liderii AUR

Israelul acuză ideea negării Holocaustului în România. Sunt vizați liderii AUR

Israelul acuză ideea negării Holocaustului în România, observată chiar la unii politicieni români. O declarație în acest sens a făcut, marți, ambasadorul Israelului la București, David Saranga. Iată mesajul postat pe internet de ambasadorul… [citeste mai departe]


NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

Publicat:
NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg has scheduled a special meeting of allied ambassadors with top Russian officials for next week as both sides seek dialogue to prevent open conflict over Ukraine, a NATO official said on Tuesday, according to Reuters.    Deeply concerned about Russia’s military build-up along Ukraine’s border, the Western military alliance has been […] The post NATO head schedules special meeting with Russia amid Ukraine crisis appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


