NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion

NATO Jens Stoltenberg is visiting Ukraine for the first time since last year’s invasion by Russia, an alliance official said Thursday, according to AP News.  “The NATO is in Ukraine. We will release more information as soon as possible,” said an alliance official, who asked not to be identified in line […] The post NATO chief visits Kyiv for first time since Russian invasion appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Ukraine, Romania, Republic of Moldova boost ties at security meeting

10:35, 14.04.2023 - Neighbors Romania, Ukraine, and the Republic of  Moldova signed cooperation agreements in Romania’s capital on Thursday after a trilateral meeting on ways to strengthen security in their Black Sea region to counter threats posed by Russian aggression, according to AP News. The Black Sea Security Conference…

Ukraine, Poland to produce Soviet-era tank shells together

07:50, 07.04.2023 - Ukraine‘s state arms producer said on Thursday it would launch joint production of 125-mm rounds for Soviet-era tanks with Polish arms producer Polska Grupa Zbrojeniowa (PGZ), according to Reuters.  Ukroboronprom said Poland would become the second NATO member state to help Ukraine produce ammunition…

Poland breaks up Russian spy network, says minister

14:46, 16.03.2023 - Poland has broken up a Russian espionage network operating in the country and detained nine people it says were preparing acts of sabotage and monitoring rail routes to Ukraine, the interior minister said on Thursday, according to Reuters. An ally of Ukraine and hub for deliveries of weapons to Kyiv’s…

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy thanks EU for help, set to press leaders for jets

14:00, 09.02.2023 - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the European Union and its citizens on Thursday for the help Ukraine has been receiving to defend itself against the Russian invasion, before joining a summit of the bloc’s leaders to ask for more weapons, according to Reuters. Having won promises of Western…

Ukraine renews case for membership to visiting EU top officials

09:45, 03.02.2023 - Ukraine’s leadership on Thursday made an unequivocal plea for EU membership as the bloc’s top officials met their government counterparts in Kyiv in a first-of-its-kind gathering, according to Euractiv. Welcoming the EU executive’s delegation in a heavily fortified Gorodetsky House in central Kyiv, Ukraine’s…

EU on tour de force in Ukraine as war anniversary nears

09:10, 02.02.2023 - More than a dozen top European Union officials arrive in Kyiv on Thursday with promises of more military, financial and political aid, a symbolic trip meant to highlight support for Ukraine as the first anniversary of Russia’s invasion nears, according to Reuters. But the EU is set to dash Ukraine’s…

Russia shifts war focus to ‘NATO and the West’ says EU official

11:05, 27.01.2023 - A senior EU official said Friday that Russia has taken its war against Ukraine to “a different stage” by making indiscriminate attacks on civilians and non-military targets, while criticizing Moscow for triggering recent moves by Germany and the United States to send advanced tanks to Ukraine, according…

Russia launches air attacks on Ukraine after Germany, U.S. agree to send tanks

10:50, 26.01.2023 - Ukraine declared an air raid alert over the whole country early on Thursday and senior officials said air defences units were shooting down incoming Russian missiles, while fighting also intensified in Bakhmut in the east, according to Reuters. The attacks come after the United States and Germany announced…


