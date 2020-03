National Art Museum of Romania invites to rediscovery of its collections through virtual tours

The National Art Museum of Romania (MNAR) invites to the rediscovery of its collections through virtual tours on its website and Facebook and Instagram pages.

"Until we reopen our gates, we invite you to discover the art from home, through the virtual tours - with the interpretations and audio descriptions of the selected works - through the information on the site and especially through the Facebook and Instagram pages. Not only do we try to keep close during this period, but we want to get to know each other better," show the representatives of the museum in a post on the institution's…