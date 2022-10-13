More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9

Stiri Recomandate

Fratele regelui Charles al III-lea, vizită în România. Prințul Edward a bătut mingea cu copiii de la Academia de Fotbal Viitorul Cluj

Prinţul Edward, fratele mai mic al regelui Charles al III-lea al Marii Britanii, petrece câteva zile în România, la Cluj-Napoca.

Stoltenberg denunţă retorica periculoasă a Rusiei şi avertizează asupra efectelor unui atac atomic

​​​​​​​Secretarul general NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, a criticat vehement, joi seară, "retorica periculoasă şi iresponsabilă" a Rusiei privind utilizarea armelor nucleare, avertizând că orice atac cu

Amenințarea Rusiei. Exportul cerealelor ucrainene pe Marea Neagră ar putea fi blocat

Moscova şi-a exprimat la ONU preocupările cu privire la acordul asupra exportului de cereale pe Marea Neagră şi este pregătită să renunţe la reînnoirea acestui acord luna viitoare dacă cererile sale nu vor fi satisfăcute, a declarat

FOTO: CFR Cluj – Slavia Praga 2-0 (1-0), în Conference League! Unde e Stanciu, victorie uriașă și primăvara europeană

FOTO: CFR Cluj – Slavia Praga 2-0 (1-0), în Conference League! Unde e Stanciu, victorie uriașă și primăvara europeană CFR Cluj a dat lovitura în Conference

Bilanț SuperTeach: 30.000 de elevi din școlile de stat au acces la o educație centrată pe nevoile lor

Profesorii absolvenți ai Programului Mentalitate Deschisă în Educație au ca scop descoperirea și dezvoltarea potențialului fiecărui elev, punând accentul pe dezvoltarea gândirii critice, a empatiei,

Josep Borrell: UE va ridica la peste 3 miliarde de euro sprijinul său militar pentru Ucraina

UE va aproba săptămâna viitoare o nouă finanţare care va ridica la "peste 3 miliarde" de euro sprijinul său militar pentru Ucraina de la începutul conflictului, a anunţat joi şeful diplomaţiei europene, Josep Borrell,

Nicolae Ciucă: „Dacia este dovada că inovarea, viziunea, tenacitatea şi managementul performant înseamnă succes garantat"

„Dacia este dovada că inovarea, viziunea, tenacitatea și managementul performant înseamnă succes garantat," a declarat Nicolae Ciucă, după vizita

Rușii dau năvală în Republica Moldova: Unde ai fost până acum?

Mai mulți cetățeni ai Federației Ruse s-au plâns că le-a fost interzisă intrarea pe teritoriul Republicii Moldova. Rușii urmau să ajungă în Republica Moldova pe calea aeriană din Erevan, transmite Știri.md.

Autorizatie de construire pentru imobilul ridicat de Logistics Partners in zona peninsulara din Constanta

Documentul este valabil 24 de luni Infiinta in anul 2008, scoietatea Logistics Partners SRL are sediul in municipiul Constanta, strada Theodor Burada Logistics Partners SRL a obtinut o autorizatie

Programul etapei a 16-a a Superligii la fotbal. Rapid – CFR Cluj se joacă duminica seara

Liga Profesionistă de Fotba a anunțat joi programul rundei a 16-a a Superligii la fotbal masculin. Capul de afiș al etapei este partida dintre Rapid București și CFR Cluj, care se joacă duminică, 30 octombrie, de la ora


More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9

Publicat:
More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9

A number of 401,785 people from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until October 9 with vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health, informs the for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the of .

