More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9

More than 400,000 people from at-risk groups vaccinated against influenza until October 9Publicat:
A number of 401,785 people from at-risk groups were vaccinated against influenza until October 9 with vaccine distributed free of charge by the Ministry of Health, informs the National Centre for Communicable Diseases Surveillance and Control within the National Institute of Public Health.
