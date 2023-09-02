More than 1,500 people under judicial surveillance in August, value of bails over 4 million euros More than 1,500 people under judicial surveillance in August, value of bails over 4 million euros The police took 1,540 people under surveillance, between August 1 and 31, against whom the judicial bodies ordered preventive measures, according to a press release of the Romanian Police General Inspectorate sent to AGERPRES on Saturday. Thus, 290 people were under house arrest, and 1,250 under judicial control, according to the source. Currently, 14,962 people are under surveillance with preventive measures, of which 2,057 are under house arrest, 12,880 are under judicial control,… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

