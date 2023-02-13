Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred, on Monday, the amount of 4,425,038.88 RON, for the settlement of invoices for eight investment objectives financed by the Anghel Saligny National Investment Program, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has settled RON 4,385,516.13 worth of invoices for four investment objectives financed through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, told Agerpres.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 25 new financing contracts under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme amounting to RON 292,920,621.37, told Agerpres.

Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 38 new financing contracts under the "Renovation Wave" programme, told Agerpres.

The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 2.2 billion RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 109 months, at an yield rate of 7.67 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR).

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is funding 101 new investment projects in 68 settlements in Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced in a press release on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) paid 12,513,479 RON to cover for the invoices related to 8 objectives financed through the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme.

The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is funding 341 new investments, in 238 localities of Romania, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres.