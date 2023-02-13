Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

Stiri Recomandate

Spitalul MaDonna Maria Craiova oferă gratuit al doilea an consecutiv consultații ginecologice și analize specifice, în luna femeii prin campania „Sunt femeie și am grijă de mine!”

Spitalul MaDonna Maria Craiova oferă gratuit al doilea an consecutiv consultații ginecologice și analize specifice, în luna femeii prin campania „Sunt femeie și am grijă de mine!”

Ştiaţi că unele probleme… [citeste mai departe]

Nicușor Dan: Cel puțin două blocuri mari cu risc seismic ar urma să fie consolidate

Nicușor Dan: Cel puțin două blocuri mari cu risc seismic ar urma să fie consolidate

Primarul Capitalei, Nicușor Dan, a declarat luni dimineață că cel puțin două blocuri mari încadrate în categoria de risc seismic din București ar urma să intre în proces de consolidare. Finanțările sunt asigurate din PNRR, dar… [citeste mai departe]

Ceban, după desemnarea lui Recean la funcția de premier: Suntem gata să colaborm cu o echipă nouă. Nu avem de împărțit decât probleme

Ceban, după desemnarea lui Recean la funcția de premier: Suntem gata să colaborm cu o echipă nouă. Nu avem de împărțit decât probleme

Primarul capitalei, Ion Ceban, susține că vrea colaborare cu noua guvernare. „Vedem care va fi noua componență în frunte… [citeste mai departe]

Cutremur Siria. Tragedie fără margini. Un cineast iranian și-a pierdut 13 membri ai familiei în devastatorul seism

Cutremur Siria. Tragedie fără margini. Un cineast iranian și-a pierdut 13 membri ai familiei în devastatorul seism

“Familia mea nu mai este. Dumnezeule, familiia mea a murit, susţinerea şi puterea mea au muriti. 13 suflete s-au dus către ceruri”, a notat Al-Halabi pe Facebook.Al-Halabi… [citeste mai departe]

Două clădiri ale Colegiului „Lațcu Vodă” din Siret, modernizate de primărie cu bani ...

Două clădiri ale Colegiului „Lațcu Vodă” din Siret, modernizate de primărie cu bani ...

Două clădiri ale Colegiului Tehnic „Lațcu Vodă" din Siret vor fi reabilitate cu fonduri nerambursabile, din Planul Național de Redresare și Reziliență (PNRR). Primarul din Siret, Adrian Popoiu, a arătat că este… [citeste mai departe]

COD GALBEN de vânt puternic în mai multe județe ale țării! Se așteaptă rafale chiar și de peste 100 km/h: care sunt zonele vizate - HARTĂ

COD GALBEN de vânt puternic în mai multe județe ale țării! Se așteaptă rafale chiar și de peste 100 km/h: care sunt zonele vizate - HARTĂ

ATENȚIONARE METEOROLOGICĂ COD GALBENInterval de valabilitate: 14 februarie, ora 08 – 15 februarie, ora 02Fenomene… [citeste mai departe]

Poetul și jurnalistul Nicolae Silade a publicat un nou volum de poeme: EON (un fel de antologie)

Poetul și jurnalistul Nicolae Silade a publicat un nou volum de poeme: EON (un fel de antologie)

La Editura BrumaR, din Timișoara, a apărut, recent, un nou volum de poeme semnat de poetul și jurnalistul lugojean Nicolae Silade, directorul săptămânalului „Actualitatea” și al revistei „Actualitatea literară”:… [citeste mai departe]

Nemulțumiți de structura anului şcolar 2023-2024, părinții cer schimbări: Ne dorim predictibilitate

Nemulțumiți de structura anului şcolar 2023-2024, părinții cer schimbări: Ne dorim predictibilitate

Asociaţiile de părinţi cer Ministerului Educaţiei să facă schimbări în structura anului şcolar 2023-2024. Cererea vine ca răspuns la perioada stabilită pentru vacanţa de primăvară de anul viitor.… [citeste mai departe]

Situație haluciantă - România preferă să exporte cartofii proaspeți și importăm masiv cartofi congelați

Situație haluciantă - România preferă să exporte cartofii proaspeți și importăm masiv cartofi congelați

România a importat 46.000 de tone de cartofi congelaţi, în valoare de 16 milioane de euro, arată datele Eurostat, biroul european de statistică. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.… [citeste mai departe]

Ce mai lansează americanii: noul Ram 1500 REV, rivalul electric al lui Ford F-150 Lightning

Ce mai lansează americanii: noul Ram 1500 REV, rivalul electric al lui Ford F-150 Lightning

În urmă cu câteva zile, constructorul american de camionete Ram a publicat câteva imagini sugestive cu primul său model electric, 1500 REV. Acum, noul pick-up cu zero emisii a fost dezvăluit oficial în cadrul evenimentului… [citeste mai departe]


Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

Publicat:
Ministry of Development: Payments worth more than 17 M RON for investments in Anghel Saligny programme

of Development, and Administration (MDLPA) transferred the amount of 17,268,132.84 RON to settle the invoices for 11 investment objectives financed under the "" , told Agerpres.

Payments of over 4.4 million RON for investments, through Anghel Saligny program

19:30, 06.02.2023 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) transferred, on Monday, the amount of 4,425,038.88 RON, for the settlement of invoices for eight investment objectives financed by the Anghel Saligny National Investment Program, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Ministry of Development settles RON 4 M payments under Anghel Saligny programme

17:36, 25.01.2023 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) has settled RON 4,385,516.13 worth of invoices for four investment objectives financed through the "Anghel Saligny" National Investment Programme, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

Over RON 292 million worth of investment under Anghel Saligny programme

13:35, 19.01.2023 - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 25 new financing contracts under the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme amounting to RON 292,920,621.37, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe…

DevMin Cseke signs 38 new contracts to increase energy performance of buildings

10:40, 19.01.2023 - Minister of Development, Public Works and Administration Cseke Attila signed on Thursday 38 new financing contracts under the "Renovation Wave" programme, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your…

Finance Ministry draws 2.2 bln RON from banks on Monday

18:45, 16.01.2023 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed, on Monday, 2.2 billion RON from banks, through an issue of benchmark government bonds, with a residual maturity of 109 months, at an yield rate of 7.67 ppa, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Over 100 new PNRR-funded projects approved by Development Ministry

18:15, 11.01.2023 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration is funding 101 new investment projects in 68 settlements in Romania under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced in a press release on Wednesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

Development Ministry makes RON 12.5 M payments for investments under Anghel Saligny Programme

20:50, 27.12.2022 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) paid 12,513,479 RON to cover for the invoices related to 8 objectives financed through the Anghel Saligny National Investment Programme. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Development Minister: We completed the list of projects filed in first call for Renovation Wave of PNRR

12:40, 23.11.2022 - The Ministry of Development, Public Works and Administration (MDLPA) is funding 341 new investments, in 238 localities of Romania, through the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (PNRR), Development Minister Cseke Attila announced on Wednesday, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…


