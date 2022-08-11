Ministries of Labour, Investments and European Projects, Health and Energy receive highest amounts at rectification

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by the amount of 29.941 billion lei, expenditures by 32.591 billion lei, while the deficit of the general consolidated budget in cash terms will increase by the amount of 2.649 billion lei, according to the draft Ordinance on…

- The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.393 billion lei from banks in benchmark state bonds and discount certificates, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) pm Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Ministry of Finance is boosting businesses in Romania and proposing under a draft government decision to increase by one billion lei the budget of the state aid scheme 807/2014 for investment with a major impact on the economy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

- The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has developed a draft normative act regarding exceptional aid amounting to 129.166 million RON (26.1 million euros), to support farmers in the livestock sector, informs MADR in a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent…

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Thursday, in Botosani, that there is a national shortage of doctors for certain specialties, including those of emergency medicine and family medicine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) "firmly" rejected, on Thursday, the move made by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, who published on a social network "a map that, in a fantastical manner, assigns territories of Ukraine to Romania and other…

- Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid, with energy cooperation strengthening being among their talks topics. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed on Thursday 378.5 million lei from banks, through two government securities issues, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…