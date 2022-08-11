Ministries of Labour, Investments and European Projects, Health and Energy receive highest amounts at rectification

Stiri Recomandate

Comisia Naţională de Strategie şi Prognoză a îmbunătăţit cu 0,6 puncte procentuale previziunea de creştere economică pentru 2022

Comisia Naţională de Strategie şi Prognoză (CNSP) a îmbunătăţit cu 0,6 puncte procentuale previziunea de creştere pentru 2022,… [citeste mai departe]

„Satele Unite ale Maramureşului şi Sătmarului”, proiect eparhial pentru tinerii din Maramureș și Satu Mare

Ieri, miercuri, 11 august 2022, în sala „Sfântul Iosif Mărturisitorul” de la Catedrala Episcopală „Sfânta Treime” din Baia Mare, Arhid. Vlad Verdeş, inspector eparhial pentru… [citeste mai departe]

PMP anunță că nu va vota proiectul de aprobare a PUZ-ului ce include și pasajul subteran

Partidul MIșcarea Populară Câmpina ne-a transmis un comunicat de presă, având ca subiect votul consilierilor acestei formațiuni politice pe cel mai discutat și disputat subiect - aprobarea PUZ-ului ce include și pasajul… [citeste mai departe]

Șef nou la Permise Argeș

Astăzi a avut loc concursul pentru postul de șef serviciu al Serviciului Public Comunitar Regim Permise de Conducere şi Înmatriculare a Vehiculelor din cadrul Instituţiei Prefectului – județul Argeș. Au fost înscriși trei candidați. Dragoș Mecu a obținut postul de șef la Permise. Acesta a asigurat conducerea prin delegație în ultimul an. El a fost… [citeste mai departe]

China, mutare strategică de efect: Xi Jinping va fi primit cu surle și trâmbițe în Arabia Saudită, după vizita discretă a lui Biden

Președintele chinez Xi Jinping este așteptat să viziteze Arabia Saudită săptămâna viitoare, unde se plănuiește o recepție… [citeste mai departe]

Dunărea a secat atât de mult, încât se vede baza pilonilor pe care stă Podul Prieteniei de la Calafat

Noi imagini îngrijorătoare cu Dunărea arată că a secat atât de mult, încât pilonii Podului Prieteniei de la Calafat, ce leagă România de Bulgaria, se văd în totalitate, de la bază, iar unul… [citeste mai departe]

Contribuţiile de asigurări sociale şi de sănătate, stabilite la nivelul contribuţiilor aferente salariului minim (proiect)

Contribuţiile de asigurări sociale şi de sănătate se stabilesc, începând din august, la nivelul contribuţiilor aferente salariului minim pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Ce să faci pentru a te salva de la înec. Salvamarii vin cu un sfat prețios

Ce să faci pentru a te salva de la înec? Este un lucru pe care niciunul dintre noi nu vrea să și-l imagineze vreodată. Fie să se înece, fie să sară în apă pentru a salva pe cineva. În multe cazuri, o persoană sau un copil care are nevoie de ajutor… [citeste mai departe]

Magazinul unde se poate plăti cu palma. Inovația incredibilă care a apărut, va fi posibil așa ceva și în România?

Toți marii retaileri sunt în căutare de modalități de a face viața clienților mai bună. Un domeniu în care mulți au petrecut mult timp inovând este experiența… [citeste mai departe]

Un tânăr fără permis din Covasna, a lovit cu mașina un biciclist și a fugit de la locul accidentului

Un tânăr de 23 de ani a fost reținut de polițiștii din Covasna, fiind bănuit că a lovit cu mașina un biciclist și a fugit de la locul accidentului. Polițiștii au stabilit că acesta nu are… [citeste mai departe]


Ministries of Labour, Investments and European Projects, Health and Energy receive highest amounts at rectification

Publicat:
of Labour and , the Ministry of Investments and , the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance will receive the largest amounts in the budget rectification in August, according to the draft published on Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Finance.

Budget rectification draft: General consolidated budget to be increased by 2.649 billion lei

19:05, 11.08.2022 - Revenues of the general consolidated budget will increase, on balance, by the amount of 29.941 billion lei, expenditures by 32.591 billion lei, while the deficit of the general consolidated budget in cash terms will increase by the amount of 2.649 billion lei, according to the draft Ordinance on…

Finance Ministry borrows over 1.39 billion lei off banks on Thursday

18:31, 11.08.2022 - The Ministry of Finance (MF) borrowed on Thursday 1.393 billion lei from banks in benchmark state bonds and discount certificates, according to data published by the National Bank of Romania (BNR) pm Thursday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

One billion lei added to state aid scheme for significant economic investment

19:55, 09.08.2022 - The Ministry of Finance is boosting businesses in Romania and proposing under a draft government decision to increase by one billion lei the budget of the state aid scheme 807/2014 for investment with a major impact on the economy. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro…

MADR launches exceptional aid for the pig and poultry sectors

08:45, 29.07.2022 - The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development (MADR) has developed a draft normative act regarding exceptional aid amounting to 129.166 million RON (26.1 million euros), to support farmers in the livestock sector, informs MADR in a press release sent on Thursday to AGERPRES. Fii la curent…

Health minister, about shortage of doctors in Romania: 'It is a phenomenon for certain types of specialties'

22:55, 28.07.2022 - The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, declared on Thursday, in Botosani, that there is a national shortage of doctors for certain specialties, including those of emergency medicine and family medicine. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

MAE firmly rejects Medvedev's move to give Ukrainian territories to neighbouring states

19:26, 28.07.2022 - The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) "firmly" rejected, on Thursday, the move made by the Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, Dmitry Medvedev, who published on a social network "a map that, in a fantastical manner, assigns territories of Ukraine to Romania and other…

FOTO-VIDEO Iohannis, Erdogan discuss strengthening cooperation in energy

19:20, 30.06.2022 - Romanian President Klaus Iohannis on Thursday had a meeting with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, on the sidelines of the participation in the NATO Summit in Madrid, with energy cooperation strengthening being among their talks topics. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

Ministry of Finance draws 378.5 million lei from banks on Thursday

19:25, 02.06.2022 - The Ministry of Finance (MoF) borrowed on Thursday 378.5 million lei from banks, through two government securities issues, according to data transmitted by the National Bank of Romania (BNR). Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…


