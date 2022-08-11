Ministries of Labour, Investments and European Projects, Health and Energy receive highest amounts at rectification

Ministries of Labour, Investments and European Projects, Health and Energy receive highest amounts at rectificationPublicat:
The Ministry of Labour and Social Solidarity, the Ministry of Investments and European Projects, the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of Finance will receive the largest amounts in the budget rectification in August, according to the draft published on Thursday on the website of the Ministry of Finance.
