Military Prosecutor's Office takes over investigation in the case of French soldier found dead in hotel

Military Prosecutor's Office takes over investigation in the case of French soldier found dead in hotelPublicat:
The Military Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest Military Court took over the investigation in the case of the French soldier found dead on Sunday in a hotel room in the Capital City, judicial sources told AGERPRES.
