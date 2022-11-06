Military Prosecutor's Office takes over investigation in the case of French soldier found dead in hotel

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

CSU Oradea defeated the French team Cholet Basket with a score of 77-69 (17-27, 18-15, 23-12, 19-15), on Wednesday evening, in Oradea Arena, in a match from Group E of the FIBA Europe Cup men's basketball competition, told Agerpres.

As many as 209 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, down 143 from the previous day, with 1,354 RT-PCR and 3,529 rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

Two convoys carrying French defence equipment arrived in Romania on Sunday evening at the Nadlac border crossing point in Arad County, told Agerpres.

Romania's President Klaus Iohannis has welcomed President Emmanuel Macron's decision to step up the French military presence in Romania, told Agerpres.

A memorial service and a tribute to the life of Queen Elizabeth II of Great Britain and Northern Ireland took place on Sunday at the Anglican Church in Bucharest, the Royal Family of Romania informs in a Facebook post, told Agerpres.

As many as 444 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 were recorded in the last 24 hours in Romania, 492 fewer than the previous day, on 6,272 RT-PCR and rapid antigenic tests performed, the Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

An American soldier of the Mihail Kogalniceanu Military Base died of natural causes on Tuesday, base officials say, adding that an investigation will take place in this case.

Sweden's team has won the European Championship in male basketball U-18, Division B, organized in the southern County of Prahova, in Ploiesti, Blejoi and Bucov, after defeating Denmark's team with 79-66 on Sunday.