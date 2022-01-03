Militarii americani din Irak au doborât două drone-capcană ce vizau o bază militară la aeroportul din Bagdad Militari americani din Irak au doborât luni doua drone-capcana lansate împotriva unei baze de la aeroportul din Bagdad în care sunt stationati militari din cadrul coalitiei internationale antijihadiste condusa de catre Statele Unite, declara AFP un comandant al coalitiei.



Atacul, care nu a fost revendicat imediat, intervine în ziua marcarii a doi ani de la asasinarea generalului iranian Qassem Soleimani si a locotenentului sau irakian, ucisi într-un atac cu un avion american fara pilot (drona) de catre statee unite, pe un drum, lânga aeroportul internatonal… Citeste articolul mai departe pe hotnews.ro…

