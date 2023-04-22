Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- As many as 83,398 people, including 7,310 Ukrainian citizens, entered Romania on Monday, April 10, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Thursday.According to IGPF, at the border points nationwide on Monday nearly 194,500 people, Romanian and foreign citizens, were checked both…

- Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Barletta (Italy), total prize pool 73,000 euros, while Filip Cristian Jianu got defeated in the first round.Ionel (20 years old, 240th in the ATP ranking) defeated Italian Gabriele…

- Romanian tennis player Nicholas David Ionel has qualified, on Tuesday, for the round of 16 of the challenger tournament in Girona (Spain), which has a total prize pool of 73,000 US dollars, after defeating Argentinian Marco Trungelliti, 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.Ionel (20 years old, ATP's 230) won in two hours…

- The Centre for the specialised training of emergency response personnel from Romania and Ukraine was inaugurated on Tuesday in Siret, northern Suceava county, in the presence of Internal Affairs minister Lucian Bode, the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, secretary of state Raed Arafat,…

- Romania will provide Syria with a mostly humanitarian support, as a result of this country's request at the level of the European Civil Protection, Secretary of State and chief of the Emergency Situations Department (DSU) Raed Arafat informed on Wednesday, mentioning that the aids which are to be…

- The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU), convened on Wednesday in a hybrid system, with the approval of president Klaus Iohannis, by prime minister Nicolae Ciuca, approved the addition of the granting of international assistance for Turkey, which consists in mobilizing and sending…

- The head of the Department for Emergency Situations, Raed Arafat, received, on Thursday, the visit of a delegation of the General Directorate of Fire Safety and Civil Protection from Bulgaria, with whom he discussed the operation of the integrated emergency system in Romania, both from a legislative…

- The Administration of the Danube Delta Biosphere Reserve (ARBDD) submitted to the Ministry of the Environment, Water and Forests (MMAP) a request for the necessary approval to start the procedure for the extraction of at least 300 jackals from the reserve, the head of the Department declared on Tuesday…