Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

Hermannstadt a bătut Argeșul! Gură de oxigen pentru UTA și pentru Chindia

Hermannstadt a bătut Argeșul! Gură de oxigen pentru UTA și pentru Chindia

FC Argeș s-a apropiat amenințător de locurile de baraj după ce a trecut în meciul din etapa trecută de Chindia, cu scorul d e1-0, prin...

Video | Klaus Iohannis a repetat discursul despre război și în Chile: Rusia a încălcat prin forță suveranitatea teritorială a Ucrainei

Video | Klaus Iohannis a repetat discursul despre război și în Chile: Rusia a încălcat prin forță suveranitatea teritorială a Ucrainei

Klaus Iohannis a repetat discursul despre război și în Chile: Rusia a încălcat prin forță suveranitatea teritorială…

FOTO, LIVE-TEXT: CSM Unirea Alba Iulia – Corvinul Hunedoara 0-1, gol Hergheligiu, din penalty | Pe „Cetate" poposește liderul!

FOTO, LIVE-TEXT: CSM Unirea Alba Iulia – Corvinul Hunedoara 0-1, gol Hergheligiu, din penalty | Pe „Cetate” poposește liderul!

FOTO, LIVE-TEXT: CSM Unirea Alba Iulia – Corvinul Hunedoara 0-1, gol Hergheligiu, din penalty | Pe „Cetate" poposește liderul! Azi, la…

Finala mare sau finala mică? Aceasta este întrebarea

Finala mare sau finala mică? Aceasta este întrebarea

CSM Lugoj are o șansă bună să atingă imposibilul, așa cum părea la începutul sezonului, adică să ajungă în finala campionatului. Pentru asta trebuie să reușească un meci aproape perfect pe terenul vicecampioanei, CSM Târgoviște. Cele două echipe se află la egalitate în semifinalele competiției,…

Vacanța de vară ar putea începe mai repede în acest an, dar elevii vor rămâne cu situația școlară neîncheiată. Care este motivul

Vacanța de vară ar putea începe mai repede în acest an, dar elevii vor rămâne cu situația școlară neîncheiată. Care este motivul

Vacanța de vară ar putea începe mai repede în acest an, dar elevii vor rămâne cu situația școlară neîncheiată. Care este motivul…

Cetățean ghanez la volanul unei mașini înmatriculate în Ucraina depistat în vama Siret cu permis de conducere fals

Cetățean ghanez la volanul unei mașini înmatriculate în Ucraina depistat în vama Siret cu permis de conducere fals

Un cetățean ghanez a fost depistat în vama Siret la volanul unei mașini înmatriculate în Ucraina având asupra sa un permis de conducere fals. Bărbatul de 31 de…

Ministrul Mediului, de Ziua Pământului: Să fim demni de valoarea pe care o deținem

Ministrul Mediului, de Ziua Pământului: Să fim demni de valoarea pe care o deținem

Să medităm, o dată în plus, la problemele de mediu, a transmis minsitrul Rodica Iordanov de Ziua Pământului. Potrivit responsabilului de la Mediu, ziua de 22 aprilie este un prilej de a ne uni eforturile întru salvarea naturii,…

INTERVIU. Din Nicaragua în România, la UMFST – povestea unei studenții de 10 ani

INTERVIU. Din Nicaragua în România, la UMFST – povestea unei studenții de 10 ani

Mihaela Natea: Ești student la Universitatea de Medicină Farmacie Științe și Tehnologie, "George Emil Palade" din Târgu Mureș, la Facultatea de Medicină în Limba Engleză în ultimul an. Te invit, la început, să ne spui câteva lucruri…

Arina Sabalenka, prima finalistă la Stuttgart

Arina Sabalenka, prima finalistă la Stuttgart

Arina Sabalenka, prima finalistă la Stuttgart.Belarusa Arina Sabalenka, locul 2 în ierarhia tenisului feminin, a surclasat-o sâmbătă pe rusoaica Anastasia Potapova (24 WTA), cu 6-1, 6-2, după mai puţin de o oră de joc, şi s-a calificat în finala turneului WTA 500 de la Stuttgart, dotat cu premii totale de 678.814…

Reuniți la baza militară americană de la Ramstein, în Germania, aliații Kievului s-au arătat "mai uniți ca niciodată"

Reuniți la baza militară americană de la Ramstein, în Germania, aliații Kievului s-au arătat ”mai uniți ca niciodată”

Membrii "grupului de contact pentru apărarea Ucrainei" s-au reunit vinerea trecută la baza militară americană de la Ramstein, în Germania, sub…


Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

Publicat:
Memorandum in field of emergency situations, signed in presence of Iohannis and Chilean counterpart

Memorandum of collaboration between the Romanian and Chilean institutions responsible for managing was signed, on Saturday, in the presence of president and his Chilean counterpart, .

The memorandum was signed on behalf of Romania by the head of the Department for Emergency Situations, , at in Santiago de Chile, told Agerpres.

