Measles case count in Romania rises by 3 this week to 20,192

- Another 28 measles cases were confirmed this week, all in one county - Cluj, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Friday. According to the INSP, the total number of confirmed measles cases in Romania reported as of June 26 is 20,189, of which 64 deaths."Between June…

- More than three quarters (76.6 percent) of the deaths related to the novel coronavirus infection were recorded in people aged over 60 and 59.8 percent in men, according to the weekly report of the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health…

- Another 24 newly confirmed cases of measles were reported this week in 5 counties, bringing the total number of cases to 20,024. According to the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the total number of confirmed…

- Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 3,035 and Bucharest City - 1,410, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.According to the source, there are as many as 14,107 people infected with…

- Another 119 measles cases confirmed in seven counties were reported last week, bringing the total to 20,000, of which 64 deaths, the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health announced on Monday.Measles cases reported…

- 43.8 percent of the total cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were registered in the past 14 days in the counties of Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor and Bucharest city, according to a report of the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National…

- Another 68 confirmed measles cases in 7 counties were reported last week, bringing the total number to 19,881, of which 64 deaths.According to the National Center for Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), between April 20 and 24,…

- A number of 55 new measles cases were registered in Romania last week, with the total number of illnesses reaching 19,756, announces the National Center for the Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).According to the INSP website,…