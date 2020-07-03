Measles case count in Romania rises by 3 this week to 20,192

Stiri Recomandate

Anul trecut am fi zis că ne-am plictisit de aglomerația la filmele care rulează în sălile speciale din mall-uri și vrem la film în aer liber. Anul acesta nu mai avem ce zice…decât că e musai la film în aer... [citeste mai departe]

În dreptul unei ecluze de la marginea… [citeste mai departe]

Cainii sunt considerati a fi cei mai loiali prieteni necuvantatori ai oamenilor, iar acest lucru a fost dovedit de nenumarate ori de-a lungul timpului. Sunt extrem de inteligenti si se ataseaza foarte repede de stapanii lor. Este important, insa,… [citeste mai departe]

The ability of schools to provide education through online means is a key prerequisite for the future, President Klaus Iohannis said on Friday in a message presented on the occasion of the 'Teleschool'… [citeste mai departe]

REŞIŢA – Oamenii speriaţi au sunat la 112. Proprietarul şi câinele s-au refugiat într-un autoturism, iar după îndelungi tratative, câinele a ajuns la padoc, iar veselul proprietar a fost încătuşat şi amendat de jandarmi cu 1.700 de lei! „În urma apelului… [citeste mai departe]

Noul virus afectează și Casa Județeană de Asigurare de Sănătate Dâmbovița. Unul dintre consilierii instituției a fost testat pozitiv pentru Post-ul Consilier în cadrul Casei de Asigurări de Sănătate, pozitiv Covid-19 apare prima dată în Gazeta Dambovitei . [citeste mai departe]

Europarlamentarul Victor Negrescu a prezentat vineri un raport din care reiese că România este pe ultimul loc la iniţiativa privind ocuparea locurilor de muncă în rândul tinerilor cu o rată de absorbţie… [citeste mai departe]

Ziarul Unirea FOTO| Elevi din Alba, cu media 10 la Evaluarea Națională, premiați de Primăria Alba Iulia cu 1.000 lei: Premii si pentru… [citeste mai departe]

Explozia, descrisă de serviciile de urgenţă drept ''accident industrial'', s-a produs în cursul dimineţii în oraşul Hendek,… [citeste mai departe]

Deputatul PSRM Nicolae Pascaru condamnă acțiunile formațiunilor de opoziție, care au boicotat timp de două zile ședințele Parlamentului. Potrivit lui, grupurile conduse de Șor și Candu nu urmăresc decît să destabilizeze situația… [citeste mai departe]


Measles case count in Romania rises by 3 this week to 20,192

Publicat:
Measles case count in Romania rises by 3 this week to 20,192

Three new cases of measles were reported this week, bringing the total case count to 20,192, the for Surveillance and Control of with the of (INSP) informed on Friday. According to INSP, the total number of confirmed cases of measles in Romania reported as of July 3 is 20,192, with a death toll of 64.

29 and July 3, three more newly confirmed cases were reported in the counties of Cluj, Ialomita and .

The weekly reported measles cases started 2 to 4 weeks ago; it takes an average of…

Another 28 measles cases reported this week, all in Cluj

14:33, 26.06.2020 - Another 28 measles cases were confirmed this week, all in one county - Cluj, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Friday. According to the INSP, the total number of confirmed measles cases in Romania reported as of June 26 is 20,189, of which 64 deaths."Between June…

INSP: 76.6pct of deaths caused by COVID-19 recorded in people aged over 60

17:42, 18.05.2020 - More than three quarters (76.6 percent) of the deaths related to the novel coronavirus infection were recorded in people aged over 60 and 59.8 percent in men, according to the weekly report of the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health…

INSP: Romania's caseload of measles rises by 24 this week to 20,024

14:07, 10.05.2020 - Another 24 newly confirmed cases of measles were reported this week in 5 counties, bringing the total number of cases to 20,024. According to the National Center for the Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Public Health Institute (INSP), the total number of confirmed…

Suceava County, Bucharest, in the lead of COVID-19 caseload in Romania

14:28, 06.05.2020 - Most of the cases of people infected with the novel coronavirus in Romania have been so far reported in Suceava County - 3,035 and Bucharest City - 1,410, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) reported on Wednesday.According to the source, there are as many as 14,107 people infected with…

20,000 measles cases, of which 64 deaths

09:57, 04.05.2020 - Another 119 measles cases confirmed in seven counties were reported last week, bringing the total to 20,000, of which 64 deaths, the National Center for Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases within the National Institute of Public Health announced on Monday.Measles cases reported…

INSP: Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor, Bucharest register 43.8pct of cases of novel coronavirus infections

11:33, 28.04.2020 - 43.8 percent of the total cases of persons infected with the novel coronavirus were registered in the past 14 days in the counties of Suceava, Botosani, Arad, Bihor and Bucharest city, according to a report of the National Centre for Surveillance and Control of Communicable Diseases with the National…

Total number of measles cases - 19,881, with 64 deaths

17:12, 27.04.2020 - Another 68 confirmed measles cases in 7 counties were reported last week, bringing the total number to 19,881, of which 64 deaths.According to the National Center for Communicable Diseases Monitoring and Control within the National Institute of Public Health (INSP), between April 20 and 24,…

Total number of measles cases - 19,756

17:28, 13.04.2020 - A number of 55 new measles cases were registered in Romania last week, with the total number of illnesses reaching 19,756, announces the National Center for the Monitoring and Control of Communicable Diseases of the National Institute of Public Health (INSP).According to the INSP website,…


