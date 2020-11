Last 24 hrs see 5,554 new cases of COVID-19, nationwide tests amount to 16,225

As many as 5,554 new cases of people infected with SARS-CoV-2 have been recorded in the last 24 hours, following the conduct of 16,225 tests at the national level, informs the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) on Sunday. The above-mentioned are… [citeste mai departe]