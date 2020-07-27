Liberals' final decision on local election candidates to be made on Saturday

Stiri Recomandate

Video: Complex de karting, unic în Transilvania, deschis la 60 km de Cluj

Video: Complex de karting, unic în Transilvania, deschis la 60 km de Cluj

Complexul T&T Karting Transilvania – aflat la numai cinci kilometri distanță de municipiul Dej – și-a deschis astăzi porțile pentru toți iubitorii de karting. Situat în localitatea Nireș (comuna Mica), [citeste mai departe]

Un nou caz de COVID-19 raportat astăzi, 27 iulie 2020, în Cugir

Un nou caz de COVID-19 raportat astăzi, 27 iulie 2020, în Cugir

Potrivit informațiilor furnizate de Grupul de Comunicare Strategică, astăzi, 27 iulie 2020, în județul Alba s-au înregistrat 9 cazuri de infectare cu COVID-19. Unul dintre aceste cazuri este atribuit orașului Cugir. Cele 9 cazuri, confirmate astăzi pozitiv cu COVID-19 provin… [citeste mai departe]

7 moduri în care pielea ta reacționează la situațiile de zi cu zi

7 moduri în care pielea ta reacționează la situațiile de zi cu zi

Pielea este, fără îndoială, o parte foarte importantă a corpului tău. Este, de fapt, cel mai mare organ din corpul uman. Dar, în ciuda acestui fapt, rămâne încă un organ misterios. Desigur, toată lumea știe că își poate schimba culoarea, textura și aspectul, de… [citeste mai departe]

Ce a apărut ieri la mormântul lui Marcel Toader. Oamenilor le-au dat lacrimile

Ce a apărut ieri la mormântul lui Marcel Toader. Oamenilor le-au dat lacrimile

Marcel Toader a împlinit aproape un an de zile de când a decedat, astfel că familia i-a organizat așa cum sunt obiceiurile pomana de un an. Fostul om de afaceri a fost pomenit la mormânt, iar apoi la un restaurant, de cei apropiați lui. Ce… [citeste mai departe]

Ciolacu: Oamenii nu mai dau doi bani pe ce zic Orban și miniștrii lui de carton

Ciolacu: Oamenii nu mai dau doi bani pe ce zic Orban și miniștrii lui de carton

Liderul interimar al PSD, Marcel Ciolacu, este de părere că Guvernul Orban trebuie să plece pentru că a eșuat să atragă cetățenii de partea sa în lupta cu pandemia. El a prezentat și o serie de promisiuni... [citeste mai departe]

METEO. Cod galben de caniculă și pericol de incendii. Când vor veni ploile

METEO. Cod galben de caniculă și pericol de incendii. Când vor veni ploile

Un final de iulie fierbinte. Serviciul Hidrometeorologic de Stat a anunțat cod galben de vreme caniculară și pericol excepțional de incendii cu caracter natral. Avertizarea este valabilă în perioada 25 - 30 iulie. În această perioadă, temperatura… [citeste mai departe]

Echipa la care evoluează Alexandru Mitriţă, s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale turneului MLS is Back

Echipa la care evoluează Alexandru Mitriţă, s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale turneului MLS is Back

New York City FC, echipa la care evoluează Alexandru Mitriţă, s-a calificat în sferturile de finală ale turneului "MLS is Back".Citește și: DIICOT este pe urma 'SPONSORILOR' fostului… [citeste mai departe]

Corina Creţu: O veste realmente îngrijorătoare - banii europeni pentru magistrala de metrou M6 Gara de Nord – Băneasa riscă să fie pierduţi

Corina Creţu: O veste realmente îngrijorătoare - banii europeni pentru magistrala de metrou M6 Gara de Nord – Băneasa riscă să fie pierduţi

Europarlamentarul Pro România Corina Creţu precizează că este îngrijorător că România riscă să piardă banii… [citeste mai departe]

Maramureşul a înregistrat al 19-lea deces cauzat de coronavirus

Maramureşul a înregistrat al 19-lea deces cauzat de coronavirus

În intervalul 26.07.2020 (10:00) – 27.07.2020 (10:00) au fost înregistrate 19 de decese (11 bărbați și 8 femei), ale unor pacienți infectați cu noul coronavirus, internați în spitalele din Bacău, Botoșani, Brăila, Brașov, Buzău, Călărași, Caraș-Severin, Galați, Iași, Maramureș,… [citeste mai departe]

Ludovic Orban: Discutăm despre obligativitatea purtării măştii în aer liber

Ludovic Orban: Discutăm despre obligativitatea purtării măştii în aer liber

Referitor la situația infectărilor cu coronvirus pe litoral, premierul Ludovic Orban a declarat că există mai multe măsuri în analiză, printre care și obligativitatea purtării măştii în spaţii... [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Liberals' final decision on local election candidates to be made on Saturday

Publicat:
Liberals' final decision on local election candidates to be made on Saturday

's (BPN) will meet on Saturday for the final decision on the party's candidates in the local elections, and announced at the party's headquarters after a campaign meeting of the Liberals.

"The BPN is to validate the candidates for presidents and for county seat mayors. Basically, on Saturday we decide on all our candidates, including in the six counties where we are still having discussions and the Bucharest sectors," he specified.

"We have decided to prepare a campaign

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Gov't to pass decision to extend state of alert without any new restrictions

19:30, 15.07.2020 - The government is expected today to approve a draft decision regarding the extension of the state of alert related to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, with Prime Minister Ludovic Orban saying that, practically, no new restrictions will be introduced and "the same regulations" will be kept in place.…

Orban says PNL would like single candidates in Bucharest local elections

15:42, 29.06.2020 - National chairman of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Monday that he would like the right-wing parties to have single candidates for the district mayoralties in Bucharest, as well as for the General City Hall."We have made the decision very clearly…

PM Orban says election campaign without public gatherings, electoral rallies; candidates, voters need to adapt

08:42, 26.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday evening that there will be an election campaign for local elections without public gatherings, without electoral rallies, in compliance with COVID-19 protection measures. "Today, we have adopted a bill at the government meeting proposing September 27…

Gov't approves bill setting September 27 as date for 2020 local elections

08:42, 26.06.2020 - On Thursday, the government approved a bill setting the date of the local elections on September 27. "The bill establishing the date of the 2020 elections to the local public administrations, namely September 27, 2020 has been adopted," Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister,…

Orban, at videoconference with EU states' ambassadors: Now, our motto is "Economy before anything else!"

23:33, 09.06.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban stated, on Tuesday, during an exchange of opinions with the ambassadors of the member states of the EU in Bucharest regarding the way to manage the pandemic crisis on the continent, that "now, when from a healthcare point of view things are starting to re-enter normality,…

PSD's Ciolacu: ALDE, Pro Romania discuss making an alliance for local elections

09:33, 09.06.2020 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Interim Chairman Marcel Ciolacu announced on Monday evening that he is carrying out talks with the Alliance of Liberals and Democrats (ALDE) leader Calin Popescu Tariceanu and with the leader of the Pro Romania party, Victor Ponta, to build an alliance between the three…

PM Orban: Rules for out of locality travel to be probably announced on last day of state of emergency

16:23, 07.05.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said that the reasons for traveling out of locality have not yet been established, and the National Committee for Special Emergency Situations will most likely make a relevant decision on the last day of the state of emergency. "There is not yet a final form for the reasons…

PM Orban: Dragomiresti-based special products plant to produce 70,000-75,000 FFP3 masks a day

12:07, 29.04.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has stated that the Dragomiresti-based special products plant is going to produce FFP3 masks and surgical masks, with a projected production capacity of 70,000-75,000 FFP3 masks and between 300,000-350,000 surgical masks a day. "We have tested the first FFP 2 mask produced…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 27 iulie 2020
Bucuresti 18°C | 33°C
Iasi 18°C | 34°C
Cluj-Napoca 14°C | 24°C
Timisoara 16°C | 29°C
Constanta 19°C | 32°C
Brasov 15°C | 24°C
Baia Mare 15°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 26.07.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 317.168,40 5.801.331,92
II (5/6) 20 5.286,14 -
III (4/6) 851 124,23 -
IV (3/6) 13.152 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 6.407.337,52

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 27 iulie 2020
USD 4.1251
EUR 4.8276
CHF 4.4812
GBP 5.2972
CAD 3.0812
XAU 257.368
JPY 3.9172
CNY 0.589
AED 1.1231
AUD 2.9389
MDL 0.2462
BGN 2.4683

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec