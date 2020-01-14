Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated President Klaus Iohannis Tuesday promulgated the law doubling children's allowances. On December 18, 2019, the Chamber of Deputies, as the deciding chamber, adopted the bill initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on the doubling of children's allowances, with 179 votes "in favour", no vote "against" and 9 abstentions.



According to the bill, "the state allowance for children is established in the amount of: a) 600 lei for infants up to 2 or 3 years old, in the case of the child with a disability; b) 300 lei for children aged 2 to 18; c) 600 lei for children aged 3 to 18, in… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

