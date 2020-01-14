Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated

Stiri Recomandate

VESTE BUNĂ pentru moldovenii cu cetățenie română! Alocaţiile pentru copii se dublează

VESTE BUNĂ pentru moldovenii cu cetățenie română! Alocaţiile pentru copii se dublează

Alocaţiile pentru copii se dublează. Preşedintele României Klaus Iohannis a semnat, marţi, decretul pentru promulgarea legii în acest sens.Klaus Iohannis a semnat decretul pentru promulgarea Legii privind aprobarea Ordonanței… [citeste mai departe]

(AUDIO) Colegiul Național „Mihai Eminescu” din Iași la 155 de ani

(AUDIO) Colegiul Național „Mihai Eminescu” din Iași la 155 de ani

Colegiul Național „Mihai Eminescu” din Iași împlinește 155 de ani de la înființare. Cu acest prilej sunt organizate o serie de evenimente – ateliere la fiecare catedră, concursuri de cultură generală sau de geografie, istorie, matematică, prezentări de lucrări,… [citeste mai departe]

Liberalul cugirean, Cristian Simu numit secretar de stat la Ministerul Economiei, Energiei și Mediului de Afaceri

Liberalul cugirean, Cristian Simu numit secretar de stat la Ministerul Economiei, Energiei și Mediului de Afaceri

Ziarul Unirea Liberalul cugirean, Cristian Simu numit secretar de stat la Ministerul Economiei, Energiei și Mediului de Afaceri La mai puțin de două săptămâni de la instalarea… [citeste mai departe]

Super-sistemul de camere video din traficul timişorean e bun, dar deocamdată e doar o sperietoare de şoferi

Super-sistemul de camere video din traficul timişorean e bun, dar deocamdată e doar o sperietoare de şoferi

Super-sistemul video folosit de Primăria Timişoara la managementul traficul nu poate fi folosit nici acum pentru a se putea amenda şoferii indisciplinaţi din traficul din oraş. Totuşi,… [citeste mai departe]

Președintele Iohannis a promulgat Legea privind dublarea alocațiilor pentru copii

Președintele Iohannis a promulgat Legea privind dublarea alocațiilor pentru copii

Proiectul de lege al PSD privind dublarea alocațiilor pentru copii a fost promulgat marți de președintele Klaus Iohannis. Administrația prezidențială a anunțat că șeful statului a semnat marți decretul pentru „promulgarea Legii privind… [citeste mai departe]

Adela Popescu, după vacanța cu doi copii în Sri Lanka: Pe noi , vara asta, mai departe de Grecia sau Turcia nu ne prindeți

Adela Popescu, după vacanța cu doi copii în Sri Lanka: Pe noi , vara asta, mai departe de Grecia sau Turcia nu ne prindeți

Adela Popescu și Radu Vâlcan sunt doi dintre cei mai curajoși părinți din România. Au călătorit cu copiii lor în cele mai îndepărtate regiuni ale globului… [citeste mai departe]

FC Voluntaria semnat un contract pe o perioadă de 6 luni cu Vlad Morar

FC Voluntaria semnat un contract pe o perioadă de 6 luni cu Vlad Morar

FC Voluntari a anunțat, marți, prin intermediul unui comunicat de presă, că a ajuns la un numitor comun cu atacantul Vlad Morar. Fotbalistul a evoluat ultima dată în Grecia, la Panetolikos. Ilfovenii preciează că înțelegerea a fost semnată până la finalul campionatului,… [citeste mai departe]

Unirea Principatelor Române, aniversată de CJ Timiș printr-un spectacol al Ansamblului Banatul

Unirea Principatelor Române, aniversată de CJ Timiș printr-un spectacol al Ansamblului Banatul

Unirea Principatelor Române, înfăptuită în urmă cu 161 de ani, este sărbătorită și în această iarnă, la Timișoara, printr-un spectacol de mare ținută susținut de Ansamblul Profesionist Banatul, eveniment finanțat… [citeste mai departe]

Deputat PNL, replică acidă pentru primarul din Târgu Mureș: „Ar trebui suspendat dreptul de a candida pentru naziști şi rasişti”

Deputat PNL, replică acidă pentru primarul din Târgu Mureș: „Ar trebui suspendat dreptul de a candida pentru naziști şi rasişti”

Liberalul Ovidiu Raețchi i-a dat o replică dură primarului Dorin Florea, din Târgu Mureș, care a propus ca cei care vor să… [citeste mai departe]

Tânăr de 26 de ani din Sântimbru cercetat de polițiști, după ce și-a însușit un telefon mobil pe care l-a găsit în fața unui magazin alimentar

Tânăr de 26 de ani din Sântimbru cercetat de polițiști, după ce și-a însușit un telefon mobil pe care l-a găsit în fața unui magazin alimentar

Ieri, 13 ianuarie 2020, polițiștii Postului de Poliție Ighiu l-au identificat pe un tânăr de… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated

Publicat:
Law on doubling children's allowances, promulgated

President Klaus Iohannis Tuesday promulgated the law doubling children's allowances 18, 2019, the Chamber of Deputies, as the deciding chamber, adopted the bill initiated by the (PSD) on the doubling of children's allowances, with 179 votes "in favour", no vote "against" and 9 abstentions. 

According to the bill, "the state allowance for children is established in the amount of: a) 600 lei for infants up to 2 or 3 years old, in the case of the child with a disability; b) 300 lei for children aged 2 to 18; c) 600 lei for children aged 3 to 18, in…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

PM Orban says deadline for coming into force of children's allowances doubling to be postponed

13:23, 10.01.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban has announced on Friday that, most likely, the deadline for the coming into force of the doubling of children's allowances will be postponed. "Most likely, the solution we will go with is the postponement of the deadline for the law coming into force," Orban said, after…

PSD does not rule out censure motion version, in case other parties wish to join in

16:24, 23.12.2019 - Social Democratic Party (PSD) Acting Chairman Marcel Ciolacu stated the Social Democrats do not rule out the submission of a censure motion, in case other parties wish to engage in this endeavor. "All the versions have been discussed. We do not rule out the three-day motion, in case other political…

Chamber of Deputies passes bill on doubling child allowances

14:27, 18.12.2019 - The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Wednesday, the draft law initiated by the Social Democratic Party (PSD) on doubling child allowances.  According to the bill, "the state allowance for children is established in the amount of: a) 600 lei for children up to 2 years old or up to 3 years, in the case…

President Iohannis to participate in Parliament's solemn session devoted to Revolution, events organised in Timisoara

12:56, 14.12.2019 - President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Monday in Parliament's solemn session devoted to the celebration of 30 years since the Revolution and several events organised in Timisoara. According to the agenda, the head of state will participate on Monday, starting at 12:00, in the joint solemn session…

PSD's Nicolae: I ask Gov't to discard taking responsibility on entire draft law regarding Justice

12:55, 12.12.2019 - Head of the Judicial Committee of the Senate and Social Democrat Serban Nicolae asks the Government to discard taking responsibility on the entire draft law regarding Justice.  "I submitted a standpoint through which I ask for the draft regarding Justice be discarded. All three points have solutions…

LabMin Alexandru: I have not consolidated opinion on amount of minimum wage increase, there is no impact study

18:54, 12.11.2019 - Minister of Labour and Social Protection Violeta Alexandru said on Tuesday that she has not yet consolidated an opinion on the amount to which the minimum wage will increase, and in the Ministry of Labor there is no recent study to evaluate the impact of the measure of increasing the minimum wage.In…

Speaker Ciolacu: PSD has reached its first objective; Dancila enters 2nd round

14:17, 11.11.2019 - Speaker of the Deputies' Chamber Marcel Ciolacu stated that Social Democratic Party (PSD) has reached its "first stage objective" of having its candidate, namely Viorica Dancila, in the second round of the presidential election and congratulated the organisations, which "did a very good job."  "PSD…

#2019PresidentialElection/UPDATE CURS-Avangarde exit-poll: Kalus Iohannis - 39pct, Viorica Dancila - 22.5pct, Dan Barna - 16.4pct

21:53, 10.11.2019 - National Liberal Party (PNL) candidate President Klaus Iohannis obtained 39 percent of the votes in Sunday's presidential elections, Social Democratic Party (PSD) representative Viorica Dancila - 22.5 percent, and USR PLUS candidate Dan Barna - 16.4 percent, according to the exit poll of the CURS…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 14 ianuarie 2020
Bucuresti -3°C | 8°C
Iasi -6°C | 4°C
Cluj-Napoca -7°C | 2°C
Timisoara -4°C | 6°C
Constanta 0°C | 8°C
Brasov -7°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -4°C | 4°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 12.01.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 481.632,00 1.499.418,00
II (5/6) 9 17.838,22 -
III (4/6) 572 280,67 -
IV (3/6) 11.531 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.166.436,00

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 14 ianuarie 2020
USD 4.2993
EUR 4.7791
CHF 4.4192
GBP 5.5821
CAD 3.2917
XAU 214.376
JPY 3.9126
CNY 0.6238
AED 1.1705
AUD 2.9647
MDL 0.2486
BGN 2.4435

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec