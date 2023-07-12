July 12 in history

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The Supreme Court of Justice and Cassation (ICCJ) on Tuesday ordered the closing of the court case against Elena Udrea as a result of the statute of limitations in a case in which the former minister was sentenced to eight years in prison for inciting bribery and money laundering in connection with…

- Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie a decis incetarea procesului penal fata de Elena Udrea, fost ministru al Turismului, pentru doua infractiuni de instigare la luare de mita si cinci infractiuni de spalare a banilor, si fata de Ioana Basescu, pentru instigare la delapidare si doua infractiuni de de…

- Romania has a much superior endowment in the field of defence, troops are increasingly better prepared and we are also working on the infrastructure in our military bases that are relevant for NATO, President Klaus Iohannis stated on Tuesday.He stated, in Vilnius, where he is participating in the…

The attendance rate for the Romanian language and literature exam of the National Assessment was 95.63 percent, the Ministry of Education informed on Monday.According to the cited source, two candidates were eliminated for attempted fraud.

- Base pay of healthcare, social workers, defence, public order personnel to increase from June 1. The base pay of healthcare and social workers, defence, public order and national security personnel will increase on June 1 to the level set in the uniform public pay framework law for the year 2022,…

1871 - Birth of Garabet Ibraileanu, literary critic and historian, posthumously awarded honorary membership of the Romanian Academy (d. March 12, 1936)

1879 - Birth of linguist Theodor Capidan, member of the Romanian Academy (d. 1 September 1953)

- Avocații Elenei Udrea au cerut Inaltei Curți de Casație și Justiție incetarea procesului penal in dosarul privind finanțarea campaniei electorale a lui Traian Basescu in alegerile prezidențiale din anul 2009, pe motiv ca faptele s-au prescris. Curtea de Apel București a condamnat-o, in martie 2021,…