July 12 in history

În loc de „Buni zori!”. N-am știut că te pot striga pentru ultima dată

În loc de „Buni zori!". N-am știut că te pot striga pentru ultima dată

Era seară, luna stătea între noi pe o rână Cu un cot pe sânul tău cel pietros de fată Apoi ai alergat printre sălcii și printre sentimente Iar eu n-am știut că te pot striga pentru ultima dată Te-am lipit de copacul care eram verde Și te-am lipit… [citeste mai departe]

A murit preotul Atanasie Tănăsache Costea, un adevărat mentor spiritual pentru tineri, extrem de îndrăgit de enoriași

A murit preotul Atanasie Tănăsache Costea, un adevărat mentor spiritual pentru tineri, extrem de îndrăgit de enoriași

Preotul Atanasie Tănăsache Costea a murit în urma unui accident tragic. Impactul a fost atât de violent, încât autoturismul a fost făcut zob. La locul tragediei… [citeste mai departe]

Care este pasul următor pentru Aeroportul Brașov?

Care este pasul următor pentru Aeroportul Brașov?

Punerea în funcțiune a Aeroportului Internațional Brașov – Ghimbav (AIBG) nu înseamnă că lucrurile s-au finalizat. Reprezentanții AIBG deja gândesc următoarele etape pentru dezvoltarea acestui obiectiv economic de importanță strategică. „Pasul următor este de a avea o companie cu baza la Brașov.  Cu… [citeste mai departe]

Producția internă de carne de porc scade vertiginos: 80% din carnea pe care o consumă românii provine din import

Producția internă de carne de porc scade vertiginos: 80% din carnea pe care o consumă românii provine din import

Producția internă de carne de porc scade vertiginos: 80% din carnea pe care o consumă românii provine din import Producția internă de carne de porc scade vertiginos: 80%… [citeste mai departe]

Viktor Orban se întoarce la locul faptei din România: discurs care a născut un scandal monstru

Viktor Orban se întoarce la locul faptei din România: discurs care a născut un scandal monstru

Premierul Ungariei, Viktor Orban, va susţine şi în acest an o prelegere la Universitatea de Vară de la Băile Tuşnad care va avea loc săptămâna viitoare, prezenţa sa fiind confirmată, marţi, de organizatorii… [citeste mai departe]

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 504 | Se dau lupte grele pe cinci direcții ale frontului

LIVETEXT Război în Ucraina, ziua 504 | Se dau lupte grele pe cinci direcții ale frontului

Oficialii ucraineni au transmis că au avut loc nu mai puțin de 29 de ciocniri cu inamicul în ultima zi, pe cinci direcții ale frontului. Totodată, armata ucraineană a anunțat progrese pe frontul de sud unde rușii au… [citeste mai departe]

Examenul profesorilor: Peste 30.000 de candidați se luptă pentru posturile din învățământul preuniversitar

Examenul profesorilor: Peste 30.000 de candidați se luptă pentru posturile din învățământul preuniversitar

Peste 31.900 de candidați vor susține miercuri proba scrisă din cadrul concursului național pentru ocuparea posturilor/catedrelor didactice vacante/rezervate din învățământul… [citeste mai departe]

Mafia imobiliară din București și Ilfov, călcată de mascați - Zeci de percheziții, fraude uriașe descoperite

Mafia imobiliară din București și Ilfov, călcată de mascați - Zeci de percheziții, fraude uriașe descoperite

Polițiștii Direcției de Investigare a Criminalității Economice și ai Direcției de Investigații Criminale din Poliția Română, sub coordonarea unui procuror din cadrul Parchetului… [citeste mai departe]

Victorie în justiție pentru buzoianca Elena Udrea și Ioana Băsescu. ÎCCJ a decis încetarea procesului penal

Victorie în justiție pentru buzoianca Elena Udrea și Ioana Băsescu. ÎCCJ a decis încetarea procesului penal

Înalta Curte de Casație și Justiție (ÎCCJ) a decis încetarea procesului penal faţă de Elena Udrea, fost ministru al Turismului, pentru două infracţiuni de instigare la luare… [citeste mai departe]

Zeci de perchezitii domiciliare! Frauda cu imobiliare

Zeci de perchezitii domiciliare! Frauda cu imobiliare

In cursul zilei de azi, procurorii din cadrul Parchetului de pe langa Inalta Curte de Casatie si Justitie, impreuna cu politistii din cadrul I.G.P.R. Directia de Investigare a Criminalitatii Economice au pus in aplicare 35 de mandate de perchezitie domiciliara pe raza municipiului Bucuresti si… [citeste mai departe]


July 12 in history

Publicat:
July 12 in history

1882 - Birth of mathematician , honorary post-mortem member of the (d. June 15, 1929)

