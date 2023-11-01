Jordi Savall to perform at Bucharest Early Music Festival, Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The European Consumer Center (ECC Romania), a department within the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), recovered 225,000 euros for consumers in the first nine months of this year, according to a press release sent to AGERRES on Thursday.According to the source, ECC Romania has competence…

- Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu held bilateral meetings with a coalition of international and American Jewish organizations and the leadership of the American Jewish Committee on Thursday on the sidelines of her participation in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, where she reiterated…

- Publisind trade unions to stage protests against austerity measuresThe Publisind trade union federation says it will stage protests against expected austerity measures that include pay and job cuts, layoffs, tax increases, suspension of certain rights, cancellation of positions, "a deliberate, inexplicable…

- Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democrats, said on Monday that if Austria votes against Romania's accession to Schengen at the JHA Council in December, he will appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), an approach in which he will want to have the…

- PM Ciolacu: Romania's accession to OECD represents top priority of Gov'tPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that Romania's accession to the OECD represents a top priority of the Government, told Agerpres. The Prime Minister received, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, the…

- PM Ciolacu: There are signs EC will recognise Romania's special financial efforts to support Ukraine, MoldovaPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he will go to Brussels on Thursday afternoon and that there are signs that the "special" financial efforts made by Romania this year to support Ukraine…

- Romania reports 21 confirmed West Nile virus human casesAs many as 21 human cases of the West Nile virus infection have been reported in Romania from the beginning of the surveillance on June 6, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Thursday, told Agerpres. According to INSP,…

- Aeroitalia to fly on new route from Baneasa Airport, as of September 16A new air route between Romania and Italy will be available from September 16 from Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport in Bucharest, Aeroitalia announced in a press release on Friday, told Agerpres. According to the quoted source,…