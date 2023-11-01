Jordi Savall to perform at Bucharest Early Music Festival, Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

Stiri Recomandate

Primăria Rădăuți a început lucrările la un nou loc de joacă

Primăria Rădăuți a început lucrările la un nou loc de joacă

Primăria Rădăuți a început lucrările la locul de joacă „de pe toloacă”, așa cum este cunoscută zona în care se va realiza noua investiție. „Mă bucur să vă aduc la cunoștință că au fost demarate lucrările de amenajare a locului de joacă de pe toloacă”, a transmis primarul… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria a publicat „lista rușinii” – firme care au datorii la bugetul local

Primăria a publicat „lista rușinii” – firme care au datorii la bugetul local

■ la 1 noiembrie 2023, 61 de agenți economici și ONG-uri din Roman datorează bugetului local 1.786.452 lei ■ conform legii, toate primăriile și CJ ar fi trebuit să publice lista datoriilor pe care le au de încasat la buget ■ firmele… [citeste mai departe]

Ecografie sau mamografie? Un studiu recent arată că ecografia este eficientă în diagnosticarea cancerului de sân în 90% din cazuri

Ecografie sau mamografie? Un studiu recent arată că ecografia este eficientă în diagnosticarea cancerului de sân în 90% din cazuri

O ecografie mamară făcută la timp se poate dovedi salvatoare în cazul cancerului de sân, vine să arate un nou studiu publicat de… [citeste mai departe]

DGA Harghita. Șoferul a recunoscut că a vrut să-l mituiască pe agent. Condamnat cu suspendare

DGA Harghita. Șoferul a recunoscut că a vrut să-l mituiască pe agent. Condamnat cu suspendare

Cu ceva timp în urmă, polițiștii rutieri din Harghita au oprit în trafic un conducător auto, în vârstă de 52 de ani, din județul Constanță, care se deplasa cu viteza de 99 km/oră pe un tronson de drum unde… [citeste mai departe]

Iași: O poză din pat l-a lăsat fără funcție

Iași: O poză din pat l-a lăsat fără funcție

Subprefectul de Iaşi Marian Grigoraş şi-a anunţat miercuri demisia din funcţie după ce în presa locală au apărut fotografii în care el apare în pat alături de o tânără. În ultimii ani, aceasta a ocupat succesiv mai multe posturi în administraţie. Grigoraș susține că nu doreşte să afecteze imaginea Prefecturii… [citeste mai departe]

CS Tunari și FC Voluntari au încheiat la egalitate, scor 1-1, în Cupa României

CS Tunari și FC Voluntari au încheiat la egalitate, scor 1-1, în Cupa României

Formaţia CS Tunari a încheiat la egalitate, scor 1-1, meciul disputat, miercuri, cu echipa FC Voluntari, în grupa D a Cupei României.Voluntariul a deschis scorul prin Patricio Matricardi în minutul 64, în urma unei faze fixe. După 20 de… [citeste mai departe]

Bursă de merit primite de elevi cu medii mai mici de 5. Datele Ministerului Educației 

Bursă de merit primite de elevi cu medii mai mici de 5. Datele Ministerului Educației 

Aproape 8.500 de elevi care au media sub 5 iau bursă de merit, potrivit datelor Ministerului Educației. Concret, este vorba de 8.494 de elevi care se află în această situație. Dintre aceștia, 5.250 au media cuprinsă între… [citeste mai departe]

Phixer - Un service GSM schimbă folia de la telefon gratuit

Phixer - Un service GSM schimbă folia de la telefon gratuit

Noul Service GSM "Phixer" se deschide vineri în Dumbrăveni, Suceava Începând de vineri, 3 noiembrie, locuitorii din Dumbrăveni, Suceava, vor avea acces la serviciile de înaltă calitate oferite de noul service GSM Phixer, situat în parcarea Pepco.Cu un personal profesionist și ... [citeste mai departe]

Federația engleză cere cluburilor să ia măsuri în urma unei postări pro-palestiniene a unui jucător de la Leicester

Federația engleză cere cluburilor să ia măsuri în urma unei postări pro-palestiniene a unui jucător de la Leicester

Federaţia engleză de fotbal (FA) se va adresa cluburilor după o postare pro-palestiniană a unui jucător al echipei Leicester City, Hamza Choudhury, informează… [citeste mai departe]

Niciun român aflat în Gaza nu este evacuat. Explicațiile MAE

Niciun român aflat în Gaza nu este evacuat. Explicațiile MAE

A fost deschis miercuri punctul de trecere a frontierei de la Rafah, dintre Gaza și Egipt. 350 de români se află în Gaza, dintre aceștia  260 au solicitat sprijin în vederea evacuării. Cu toate acestea niciun român aflat în Gaza nu este evacuat. Radu Filip, purtător de cuvânt… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Sprijinim refugiatii din Ucraina. Doneaza si tu pentru Crucea Rosie Romana in sprijinul lor. Orice suma conteaza.

Jordi Savall to perform at Bucharest Early Music Festival, Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

Publicat:
Jordi Savall to perform at Bucharest Early Music Festival, Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

to perform at , Nov 2 - Dec 5, as special guest

The 18th edition of the will take place between November 2 and December 5, with the special guest of this edition being the famous Spanish violist, conductor and composer , told Agerpres.

According to organisers, the festival will start on Thursday, at 19:00hrs, at the ( of Romania), with a harpsichord solo by Alexander von Heissen.

The artist will perform one of the " Bach's absolute masterpieces" in terms of harpsichord…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

European Consumer Center recovers 225,000 euros for consumers in first nine months of 2023

17:26, 26.10.2023 - The European Consumer Center (ECC Romania), a department within the National Authority for Consumer Protection (ANPC), recovered 225,000 euros for consumers in the first nine months of this year, according to a press release sent to AGERRES on Thursday.According to the source, ECC Romania has competence…

ForMin Odobescu, meeting with Jewish organizations, in New York

10:35, 22.09.2023 - Foreign affairs minister Luminita Odobescu held bilateral meetings with a coalition of international and American Jewish organizations and the leadership of the American Jewish Committee on Thursday on the sidelines of her participation in the high-level week of the UN General Assembly, where she reiterated…

Publisind trade unions to stage protests against austerity measures

20:45, 18.09.2023 - Publisind trade unions to stage protests against austerity measuresThe Publisind trade union federation says it will stage protests against expected austerity measures that include pay and job cuts, layoffs, tax increases, suspension of certain rights, cancellation of positions, "a deliberate, inexplicable…

Should Austria in December votes against Romania's accession to Schengen, I'll appeal decision to CJEU(PM Ciolacu)

14:05, 18.09.2023 - Prime minister Marcel Ciolacu, leader of the Social Democrats, said on Monday that if Austria votes against Romania's accession to Schengen at the JHA Council in December, he will appeal the decision to the Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU), an approach in which he will want to have the…

PM Ciolacu: Romania's accession to OECD represents top priority of Gov't

21:00, 07.09.2023 - PM Ciolacu: Romania's accession to OECD represents top priority of Gov'tPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu declared on Thursday that Romania's accession to the OECD represents a top priority of the Government, told Agerpres. The Prime Minister received, on Thursday, at the Victoria Palace, the…

PM Ciolacu: There are signs EC will recognise Romania's special financial efforts to support Ukraine, Moldova

12:50, 31.08.2023 - PM Ciolacu: There are signs EC will recognise Romania's special financial efforts to support Ukraine, MoldovaPrime Minister Marcel Ciolacu says that he will go to Brussels on Thursday afternoon and that there are signs that the "special" financial efforts made by Romania this year to support Ukraine…

Romania reports 21 confirmed West Nile virus human cases

19:15, 24.08.2023 - Romania reports 21 confirmed West Nile virus human casesAs many as 21 human cases of the West Nile virus infection have been reported in Romania from the beginning of the surveillance on June 6, the National Public Health Institute (INSP) reported on Thursday, told Agerpres. According to INSP,…

Aeroitalia to fly on new route from Baneasa Airport, as of September 16

13:40, 04.08.2023 - Aeroitalia to fly on new route from Baneasa Airport, as of September 16A new air route between Romania and Italy will be available from September 16 from Baneasa - Aurel Vlaicu Airport in Bucharest, Aeroitalia announced in a press release on Friday, told Agerpres. According to the quoted source,…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 01 noiembrie 2023
USD 4.7086
EUR 4.9685
CHF 5.1817
GBP 5.7168
CAD 3.3911
XAU 300.101
JPY 3.1145
CNY 0.6433
AED 1.2819
AUD 2.9851
MDL 0.2567
BGN 2.5403

Urmareste stirile pe: