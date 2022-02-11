Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now US President Joe Biden has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action, according to BBC News. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine. He warned that „things could go crazy quickly” in the region. […] The post Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

