Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

Stiri Recomandate

Peste 50 de copii din Timiș învață în sistem „homeschooling”, nerecunoscut în România

Peste 50 de copii din Timiș învață în sistem „homeschooling”, nerecunoscut în România

Inspectoratul Școlar Timiș a prezentat un raport în care peste 50 de copii din județ au fost retrași, în pandemie, din sistemul românesc de învățământ, pentru a face activități tip homeschooling (învățare de… [citeste mai departe]

Direcţia pentru Protecţia Copilului Sibiu a dispus plasament de urgenţă pentru fata de 13 ani răpită din Tălmaciu

Direcţia pentru Protecţia Copilului Sibiu a dispus plasament de urgenţă pentru fata de 13 ani răpită din Tălmaciu

Direcţia Generală de Asistenţă Socială şi Protecţia Copilului (DGASPC) Sibiu a dispus plasament de urgenţă pentru fata de 13 ani răpită din Tălmaciu. În urma evaluării,… [citeste mai departe]

Inflaţia frânează relansarea în UE

Inflaţia frânează relansarea în UE

Energie mai scumpă, răspândirea virulentă a Omicron şi sincope de tot felul pe lanţurile de aprovizionare globale şi locale. Toate acestea vor îngreuna creşterea economică anul acesta în Uniunea Europeană şi zona euro, la fel cum au frânat avansul în ulti [citeste mai departe]

De ce tot mai mulți copii sunt retrași de la școală de părinții lor. Ce se întâmplă în România

De ce tot mai mulți copii sunt retrași de la școală de părinții lor. Ce se întâmplă în România

Pe fondul pandemiei de COVID, România se cofruntă cu un fenomen îngrijorător: tot mai mulți părinți decid să-și retragă copiii de la școală și să se ocupe singuri de educația lor. Așa se facă… [citeste mai departe]

DIN ARHIVA PROFULUI DE FILOSOFIE – SERIAL: Jocurile copilăriei (3) – Mihai BĂLAȘA

DIN ARHIVA PROFULUI DE FILOSOFIE – SERIAL: Jocurile copilăriei (3) – Mihai BĂLAȘA

Am avut elevi speciali, îmi amintesc de ei, îi urmăresc, plecați prin lumea largă, mă bucur să aflu că au ajuns acolo unde bănuiam în urmă cu ceva ani, atunci Post-ul DIN ARHIVA PROFULUI DE FILOSOFIE – SERIAL: Jocurile copilăriei… [citeste mai departe]

Aquabis: Se sistează apa în Beclean și Figa. Probleme, și în localitatea Liviu Rebreanu

Aquabis: Se sistează apa în Beclean și Figa. Probleme, și în localitatea Liviu Rebreanu

Se sistează apa în Beclean și Figa, pentru câteva ore, astăzi, 11 februarie 2022, anunță Aquabis. Probleme au apărut și în localitatea Liviu Rebreanu. Astăzi, 11 februarie 2022, între orele 09:00 – 12:00, se va sista… [citeste mai departe]

ASF are un nou site de educație financiară

ASF are un nou site de educație financiară

Autoritatea de Supraveghere Financiară (ASF) a lansat noul site de educație financiară – www.edutime.ro – care s-a transformat dintr-un portal de prezentare a activității într-o resursă de proiecte, programe și informații dedicate persoanelor care vor să-și îmbunătățească cunoștințele în domeniul financiar. Programele… [citeste mai departe]

Dezamăgirea fostului căpitan al “alb-negrilor”! Alexandru Giurgiu: “Dacă eu nu am ajutat Unirea Alba Iulia…”

Dezamăgirea fostului căpitan al “alb-negrilor”! Alexandru Giurgiu: “Dacă eu nu am ajutat Unirea Alba Iulia…”

Dezamăgirea fostului căpitan al “alb-negrilor”! Alexandru Giurgiu: “Dacă eu nu am ajutat Unirea Alba Iulia…” În această iarnă, sătul de promiunile neonorate și… [citeste mai departe]

SCM Timişoara revine în arenă cu un adversar abordabil acasă. Dragan Petricevic: „Forma sportivă rămâne o necunoscută”

SCM Timişoara revine în arenă cu un adversar abordabil acasă. Dragan Petricevic: „Forma sportivă rămâne o necunoscută”

SCM OHMA Timişoara a avut două săptămâni de pauză din cauza amânării jocului cu Focşani din weekend-ul trecut. Mâine, „Leii” au meci acasă cu… [citeste mai departe]

Haralambie Epure, noul prefect al județului Teleorman, a depus jurământul

Haralambie Epure, noul prefect al județului Teleorman, a depus jurământul

Politic Haralambie Epure, noul prefect al județului Teleorman, a depus jurământul februarie 11, 2022 10:55 În cadrul unei ceremonii în sistem videoconferință, vineri a avut loc instalarea în funcția de prefect al județului Teleorman a lui Haralambie… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

Publicat:
Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now

US has called on all American citizens remaining in Ukraine to leave the country immediately, citing increased threats of Russian military action, according to BBC News. Biden said he would not send troops to rescue Americans if Moscow invades Ukraine. He warned that „things could go crazy quickly” in the region.   […] The post Joe Biden says US citizens should leave Ukraine now appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: sursazilei.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Macron due in Kyiv after Putin says ready for compromise

12:11, 08.02.2022 - French President Emmanuel Macron heads to Kyiv on Tuesday after offering Russia “concrete security guarantees” in an effort to dissuade Moscow from invading its neighbour Ukraine, with Russia‘s leader vowing to find compromise in response, according to France24. Macron’s visit comes during a week of…

Airlines shake up flights to avoid escalation in Ukraine

14:35, 28.01.2022 - Airlines are altering schedules to limit their exposure to Ukrainian airspace, though flights into and out of the country are continuing as its standoff with Russian troops massed at the border intensifies, according to Bloomberg. Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest discount airline, has reduced…

U.S. orders its diplomats’ families and embassy staff to leave Ukraine

10:25, 24.01.2022 - The United States on Sunday ordered the departure of family members of staff at its embassy in Ukraine, citing the continuing threat of military action from Russia, according to Reuters. The U.S. State Department also authorized the voluntary departure of U.S. government employees and said Americans…

Blinken meets Lavrov as U.S. strives for clearer line on Ukraine

13:41, 21.01.2022 - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov began security talks Friday after President Joe Biden warned Russia would pay a “heavy price” for any intervention in Ukraine, according to Bloomberg.  Russia is “grateful” to the U.S. for participating in the security…

Russia wants NATO forces to leave Romania, Bulgaria

12:11, 21.01.2022 - The security guarantees that Russia seeks from the West include provisions requiring NATO forces to leave Romania and Bulgaria, the Russian foreign ministry said on Friday, according to Reuters. Moscow has demanded legally binding guarantees from NATO that the bloc will stop its expansion and return…

Talks with Russia must prioritize Nord Stream 2 to deter Putin says Ukraine’s Naftogaz CEO

11:55, 13.01.2022 - The chief executive of Ukrainian state energy company Naftogaz said it is absurd for Nord Stream 2 not to be among the top priorities of international talks with the Kremlin, repeating his call for further sanctions on the gas pipeline to deter another Russian incursion, according to CNBC. The comments…

U.S., Russian officials set for security talks on January 10

10:45, 28.12.2021 - U.S. and Russian officials will take part in security talks on January 10 as the countries confront rising tensions over Ukraine, a spokesperson for the Biden administration said on Monday, according to Reuters. “Russia and NATO are also likely set for talks on January 12, while a broader regional meeting…

Russia tells NATO to leave eastern Europe, stay out of former USSR

16:30, 17.12.2021 - Russia said on Friday it wanted a legally binding guarantee that the NATO military alliance would give up any military activity in Eastern Europe and Ukraine, part of a wish list of ambitious security guarantees it wants to negotiate with the West, according to Reuters. The demands form a package that…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 11 februarie 2022
Bucuresti -2°C | 16°C
Iasi 2°C | 13°C
Cluj-Napoca 1°C | 10°C
Timisoara 2°C | 13°C
Constanta 2°C | 13°C
Brasov -1°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 0°C | 8°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 10.02.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 294.439,20 8.165.682,16
II (5/6) 5 19.629,28 -
III (4/6) 296 331,57 -
IV (3/6) 6.568 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 8.559.014,96

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 10 februarie 2022
USD 4.3218
EUR 4.945
CHF 4.6803
GBP 5.8656
CAD 3.4102
XAU 254.66
JPY 3.7312
CNY 0.6797
AED 1.1766
AUD 3.1098
MDL 0.2417
BGN 2.5283

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec