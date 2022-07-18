Iulian Teodosiu has secured bronze medal in individual men's sabre event at World Fencing Championships

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Sportivul roman Iulian Teodosiu si-a asigurat medalia de bronz in turneul individual de sabie masculin, din cadrul Campionatelor Mondiale de scrima de la Cairo (Egipt), dupa ce s-a calificat luni in semifinalele competitiei, anunța agerpres.

Romanian athlete David Popovici has won another gold medal at the 2022 European Junior Swimming & Diving Championships in Otopeni, on Friday, dominating the men's 50m freestyle event, timed at 22 sec 16/100.

Romanian tennis player Simona Halep on Monday ousted fourth seed Paula Badosa of Spain 6-1, 6-2 in a spectacular display of precision, to move to the quarterfinals of the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament.

Prime Minister Nicolae-Ionel Ciuca said on Monday at Victoria Palace that swimmer David Popovici is the standard-bearer of his generation, and his performance at the World Championships in Budapest will revive the Romanian sport.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca congratulated young David Popovici on Monday evening for his performance at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest.

17-year-old Romanian swimmer David Popovici on Monday evening won the gold medal in the men's 200m freestyle event at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, clocking in at 1 min 43.21 seconds.

The Romanian athlete Laura Ilie won the bronze medal in the final of the 10m compressed air rifle, held on Sunday in the World Shooting Sports Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, with a total of 261 points.

Romanian athlete Catalin Chirila (men's Canoe Single) won the silver medal on Sunday in the 1,000 m final of the 2022 ICF Canoe-Kayak Sprint World Cup Racice (Czech Republic)