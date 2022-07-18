Stiri Recomandate

Iulian Teodosiu has secured bronze medal in individual men's sabre event at World Fencing Championships

Publicat:
Iulian Teodosiu has secured bronze medal in individual men's sabre event at World Fencing Championships

Romanian sabre fencer secured the bronze medal in individual men's sabre event, at 2022 in Cairo (Egypt), after qualifying for the semifinals of the competition on Monday.

