Iulian Teodosiu has secured bronze medal in individual men's sabre event at World Fencing Championships
Romanian sabre fencer Iulian Teodosiu secured the bronze medal in individual men's sabre event, at 2022 World Fencing Championships in Cairo (Egypt), after qualifying for the semifinals of the competition on Monday.
