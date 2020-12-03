Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill children

Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill childrenPublicat:
Israeli ambassador David Saranga on Thursday distributed gifts to families with seriously-ill children and started MagiCARAVAN, according to a press statement released by the Israeli Embassy in Bucharest. The gifts were brought to two of the families by the ambassador himself together with Jeanina Zgirie of the Magic team.
MagiCARAVAN is a project of the Magic Association under which 1,400 seriously ill children and their siblings, from all over the country, receive gifts in December. The project started in 2018 and it was inspired by a boy with a cancer diagnosis whose only wish in the…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Ambasadorul Israelului la Bucuresti a impartit cadouri unor familii cu copii grav bolnavi
17:10, 03.12.2020 - Ambasadorul Israelului, David Saranga, a impartit joi cadouri unor familii cu copii grav bolnavi si a dat startul MagiCARAVAN, informeaza un comunicat al misiunii diplomatice transmis AGERPRES. Darurile au fost duse personal, la doua dintre familii, de catre ambasador, alaturi de Jeanina Zgirie, din…
FOTO Ambasadorul Israelului, David Saranga, a imparțit cadouri familiilor cu copii grav bolnavi
16:56, 03.12.2020 - Ambasada Israelului a dat startul caravanei magice, MagiCARAVAN, oferind cadouri pentru 20 de familii cu copii grav bolnavi. Darurile au fost duse personal, la doua dintre familii, de catre ambasadorul David Saranga, insoțit de Jeanina Zgirie, din echipa Magic. MagiCARAVAN este un proiect…
