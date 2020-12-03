Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill children

Stiri Recomandate

Atenție, șoferi! Codul rutier 2020 prevede amenzi, chiar dacă ai anvelope de iarnă. Când poți fi sancționat

Întrucât luna decembrie și-a intrat deja în drepturi, șoferii români sunt conștiincioși și își pregătesc autoturismele pentru sezonul rece, chiar dacă meteorologii nu se așteaptă… [citeste mai departe]

EXCLUSIV. Planul secret al Ralucăi Pastramă și al noului iubit. Motivul pentru care a insistat să divorțeze cât mai repede. Pepe a aflat tot

Separarea oficială dintre Pepe și Raluca Pastramă se va produce în curând. Fiecare își stabilește câte o strategie… [citeste mai departe]

Urmăriți și vă îngroziți: „Dîncu e caz de targă!”

Deputatul Liviu Pleșoianu prezintă pe pagina sa de Facebook o serie de declarații ale lui Vasile Dîncu, concluzionând că președintele Consiliului Național al PSD e „caz de targă”. VIDEO – Dîncu e CAZ DE TARGĂ!!! Urmăriți și vă îngroziți toți cei care încă mai doriți să votați așa… [citeste mai departe]

Mai multe persoane au fost grav rănite într-o puternică explozie la un depozit din Anglia

Mai multe persoane au fost grav rănite în urma unei puternice explozii care a avut loc la un depozit din zona portuară a oraşului englez Bristol, azi, în jurul prânzului, anunță Reuters, citată de agerpres . Serviciile… [citeste mai departe]

Ororile de la spitalul din Sibiu: Pacienți tratați într-un chioșc fast-food. Morții, băgați în sicrie de față cu bolnavii

Conducerea militară care a preluat conducerea celui mai mare spital cu pacienţi cu COVID-19 din judeţul Sibiu a anunțat primele măsuri luate… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis: Este foarte posibil ca la începutul anului viitor să beneficiem de prima tranșă de vaccin, 1 milion de doze

Președintele Klaus Iohannis a declarat, joi, că în ședința Consiliului Suprem de Apărare a Țării (CSAT) a fost aprobată strategia de vaccinare împotriva… [citeste mai departe]

Scenariu sumbru: Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trăi în sărăcie extremă până în 2030 din cauza pandemiei

Peste 1 miliard de persoane ar putea trăi în sărăcie extremă până în 2030 din cauza efectelor pe termen lung ale pandemiei de coronavirus, potrivit unui studiu publicat… [citeste mai departe]

Horoscopul fidelității. Care nativi nu înșeală niciodată?

Horoscopul fidelității. Potrivit astrologilor, fidelitatea bărbatului este influențată de zodia acestuia. Astfel, poți afla ce bărbat este cel mai bun soț, în funcție de semnul său astral. Află care sunt cei trei nativi numai buni de luat acasă. Horoscopul fidelității.… [citeste mai departe]

Carantina ar putea fi prelungită cu măsuri sporite, la Constanța

Prefectul Silviu Coşa a anunţat că s-ar putea prelungi carantina în municipiul Constanţa, care expiră vineri seară, după ce rata de incidenţă nu a scăzut, precizând că vor fi înăsprite verificările şi vor fi suplimentate forţele de ordine care vor acţiona pentru a controla… [citeste mai departe]

Constanța rămâne județul cu cea mai mare rată de infectare din țară. Măsura carantinei ar putea fi prelungită

Constanța rămâne în continuare județul cu cea mai mare rată de infectare din țară, astfel că se ia în calcul prelungirea carantinei, cel puțin la nivelul municipiului.… [citeste mai departe]


Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill children

Publicat:
Israeli ambassador in Bucharest distributes gifts to families with seriously-ill children

Israeli ambassador on Thursday distributed gifts to families with seriously-ill children and started MagiCARAVAN, according to a press statement released by the in Bucharest. The gifts were brought to two of the families by the ambassador himself together with of the Magic team.
MagiCARAVAN is a project of the under which 1,400 seriously ill children and their siblings, from all over the country, receive gifts in December. The project started in 2018 and it was inspired by a boy with a cancer diagnosis whose only wish in the…

Ambasadorul Israelului la Bucuresti a impartit cadouri unor familii cu copii grav bolnavi

17:10, 03.12.2020 - Ambasadorul Israelului, David Saranga, a impartit joi cadouri unor familii cu copii grav bolnavi si a dat startul MagiCARAVAN, informeaza un comunicat al misiunii diplomatice transmis AGERPRES. Darurile au fost duse personal, la doua dintre familii, de catre ambasador, alaturi de Jeanina Zgirie, din…

FOTO Ambasadorul Israelului, David Saranga, a imparțit cadouri familiilor cu copii grav bolnavi

16:56, 03.12.2020 - Ambasada Israelului a dat startul caravanei magice, MagiCARAVAN, oferind cadouri pentru 20 de familii cu copii grav bolnavi. Darurile au fost duse personal, la doua dintre familii, de catre ambasadorul David Saranga, insoțit de Jeanina Zgirie, din echipa Magic. MagiCARAVAN este un proiect…

Coronavirus latest/Bucharest sees highest daily rise in cases - 767, followed by Cluj, Constanta, Iasi counties

14:21, 03.12.2020 - Constanta County remains first in infection rates, having 7.15 cases per thousand inhabitants in the past two weeks, according to the report, sent, on Thursday, by the Strategic Communication Group (GCS), as reported by AGERPRES. The second in the ranking is Ilfov County which recorded an…

GCS: Bucharest, over 54,000 SARS-CoV-2 cases; Cluj, Iasi, Timis and Prahova Counties next

14:56, 19.11.2020 - Most cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection have been registered so far in Bucharest - 54,603 and in the Counties of Cluj - 17,689, Iasi - 16,378, Timis - 16,218, Prahova - 16,038, Brasov - 15,313, the Strategic Communication Group (GCS) informs on Thursday, according to AGERPRES. In Constanta County…

SoNoRo International Chamber Music Festival, online from Saturday to December 9

19:55, 30.10.2020 - The SoNoRo International Chamber Music Festival is celebrating its 15th anniversary with a series of concerts broadcast live from concert halls in Brasov, Busteni, Sibiu and Bucharest, starting with Saturday and going through to December 9.According to a release of the organizers sent to AGERPRES,…

PSD National Political Council validates lists of general election candidates in 19 chapters

22:00, 20.10.2020 - The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has validated the lists of candidates in the December general election for 19 chapters, and its National Political Council will convene on Wednesday for the remaining chapters, PSD First Deputy Chairman Sorin Grindeanu said Tuesday. "At the meeting of the National…

US Ambassador visits University of Bucharest

13:30, 02.10.2020 - The US Ambassador to Romania, Adrian Zuckerman, had a meeting with the rector of the University of Bucharest, Marian Preda, on the occasion of the beginning of the new academic year, the dialogue aiming, among others, at the initiation of an educational and tutoring support program for "gifted children"…

USR PLUS representatives file criminal complaint against Mayor Firea for abuse of office

12:30, 24.09.2020 - Vlad Voiculescu, co-chairman of Save Romania Union - Party of Liberty, Unity and Solidarity Alliance (USR PLUS) Bucharest, and USR general councilor Ana Ciceala filed, on Thursday, a criminal complaint against Bucharest general mayor, Gabriela Firea, for abuse of office in connection with the giving…


