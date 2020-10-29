Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources

Stiri Recomandate

Caz unic în Ungaria: Nu știu cum să scape de excesul de ventilatoare mecanice pentru pacienții cu COVID-19

Caz unic în Ungaria: Nu știu cum să scape de excesul de ventilatoare mecanice pentru pacienții cu COVID-19

Guvernul ungar a admis că a cumpărat mult prea multe ventilatoare mecanice la începutul acestui an, când a izbucnit primul val al pandemiei de coronavirus, şi acum încearcă să scape… [citeste mai departe]

Black Friday 2020. Cinci articole vestimentare pentru sezonul de toamnă-iarnă care trebuie să fie de calitate

Black Friday 2020. Cinci articole vestimentare pentru sezonul de toamnă-iarnă care trebuie să fie de calitate

Femeilor le este greu uneori să aleagă ținuta potrivită, mai ales dacă au garderoba plină cu haine. Dacă te-ai aflat într-o situație similară și vrei să scapi de această dilemă,… [citeste mai departe]

Momentul în care un șofer face o manevră periculoasă pe o stradă din Capitală, provoacă un accident și era cât pe ce să lovească un polițist (VIDEO)

Momentul în care un șofer face o manevră periculoasă pe o stradă din Capitală, provoacă un accident și era cât pe ce să lovească un polițist (VIDEO)

Un șofer teribilist a provocat un accident, după ce a ignorat semnalul inspectorului… [citeste mai departe]

Festivalul Dan Moisescu, in editie speciala: Iuliana Tudor prezinta, pe scena Centrului Jean Constantin, nume mari ale folclorului romanesc

Festivalul Dan Moisescu, in editie speciala: Iuliana Tudor prezinta, pe scena Centrului Jean Constantin, nume mari ale folclorului romanesc

Manifestare de traditie, desfasurata in comuna Topalu, Festivalul Concurs National de Interpretare a Cantecului Popular Romanesc… [citeste mai departe]

COVID în Germania: Noi restricții - avertizarea lui Merkel

COVID în Germania: Noi restricții - avertizarea lui Merkel

BRUXELLES, 29 oct - Sputnik, Daniela Porovăț. Angela Merkel a informat Parlamentul german că dinamica pandemiei va suprasolicita unităţile de terapie intensivă în câteva săptămâni, ceea ce va afectează pe toată lumea, fără excepţie. © AFP 2020 / TOBIAS SCHWARZCând va fi impusă carantina… [citeste mai departe]

SUMAL 2.0 va deveni operaţional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2020

SUMAL 2.0 va deveni operaţional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2020

Sistemul Informaţional Integrat de Urmărire a Materialelor Lemnoase - SUMAL 2.0 va deveni operaţional începând cu data de 1 noiembrie 2020, iar cei peste 100.000 de utilizatori, dintre care mai mult de jumătate sunt noi, vor putea să înceapă să opereze în acest… [citeste mai departe]

Meciul CFR Cluj – Young Boys Berna, contând pentru etapa a doua a grupei A a Ligii Europa, a început, pe stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu

Meciul CFR Cluj – Young Boys Berna, contând pentru etapa a doua a grupei A a Ligii Europa, a început, pe stadionul Dr. Constantin Rădulescu

Meciul CFR Cluj – Young Boys Berna, contând pentru etapa a doua a grupei A a Ligii Europa, a început, joi seară,… [citeste mai departe]

Marcel Ciolacu: Fotografiile în care apăream fără mască în restaurant au fost făcute de o candidată PNL de la Bacău

Marcel Ciolacu: Fotografiile în care apăream fără mască în restaurant au fost făcute de o candidată PNL de la Bacău

"Eu împreună cu șase membri ai familiei mele am ieșit să mâncăm la restaurant, seara. Nu e nicio restricție. Nu impune nimeni să porți mască, e și greu… [citeste mai departe]

OMV Petrom a plătit 181 de milioane de lei pentru preluarea participaţiei în perimetrul offshore Han-Asparuh din Bulgaria

OMV Petrom a plătit 181 de milioane de lei pentru preluarea participaţiei în perimetrul offshore Han-Asparuh din Bulgaria

OMV Petrom a plătit către OMV Exploration and Production 181 de milioane de lei pentru preluarea participaţiei în perimetrul offshore Han-Asparuh din Bulgaria,… [citeste mai departe]

Oamenii s-au cam saturat! Cum isi bat joc românii de Iohannis

Oamenii s-au cam saturat! Cum isi bat joc românii de Iohannis

Probabil ati vazut deja ca de trei saptamani incoace, Scrasnila Voda s-a transformat in Trancanila Voda. Presedintele Klaus Iohannis a avut in ultimele 22 de zile noua declaratii sau conferinte de presa. Adica in medie una la trei zile. Spunem: „in medie”, intrucat fiecare dintre… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources

Publicat:
Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources

said on Thursday that once the anti-COVID vaccine is available, it will be provided to EU and stressed the need to increase funding available under the to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources.

"With regard to the anti-COVID-19 vaccine, once it becomes available, we hope that it will be provided to all Member States as soon as possible. However, there is a need - and I will emphasize this - to increase the funding available under the to allow the increase of vaccine supply sources,"…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Prime Minister Ludovic Orban: 'People in vulnerable categories to be immunized first when anti-COVID vaccine ready'

12:20, 16.10.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…

Tataru: As of next week, moderate and mild COVID cases to stay at home, monitored by family doctors

16:56, 15.10.2020 - Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that next week, based on an emergency ordinance that is in preparation, the mild and moderate cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2, as well as the asymptomatic ones, will be able to stay at home, under the monitoring of the family…

Iohannis: This academic year - most difficult since 1989

15:25, 01.10.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the new academic year will be "the most difficult" since 1989, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic."Today marks the beginning of a new academic year, which is undoubtedly the most difficult academic year since 1989. The rules of social distancing…

Tataru on anti-COVID-19 vaccine: Romania to receive 4% of first batch - some 1,290,000 doses

14:00, 03.09.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that Romania will receive approximately 1,290,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine from the first batch, which will benefit the vulnerable persons and professional categories. "We asked the European Commission for about half of Romania's…

COVID-19 reinfection cases reported in Romania

13:05, 03.09.2020 - Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday in Ploiesti that there are "several" cases of COVID-19 reinfection in Romania that are currently being studied by specialists. "Reinfection is being discussed by scientific groups in the context of possible new strains that have emerged. (...) There are…

Romania: Theatres, cinemas, indoor dining probably to re-open on September 1

20:21, 26.08.2020 - Theatres and cinemas, as well as also indoor eateries will probably be able to re-open on September 1, in compliance with health safety conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference."There are two areas where I believe it is…

Orban: We seem to have stopped increase in number of COVID-19 cases, as data show

16:55, 06.08.2020 - Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears - in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on Isolation…

Iohannis: School year start to be postponed if there are many cases of COVID-19

19:20, 05.08.2020 - President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that if there are many cases of COVID-19 around September 14, the start of the school year will be postponed."Unfortunately, we know very well what happened. In Parliament, PSD [the Social Democratic Party] took its time and created a legislative…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 30 octombrie 2020
Bucuresti 6°C | 14°C
Iasi 5°C | 12°C
Cluj-Napoca 6°C | 13°C
Timisoara 8°C | 15°C
Constanta 8°C | 18°C
Brasov 4°C | 10°C
Baia Mare 7°C | 15°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 29.10.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 154.070,40 4.851.884,72
II (5/6) 5 10.271,36 -
III (4/6) 137 374,86 -
IV (3/6) 2.662 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 5.034.458,32

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 29 octombrie 2020
USD 4.1588
EUR 4.8747
CHF 4.5641
GBP 5.4016
CAD 3.1221
XAU 251.256
JPY 3.9952
CNY 0.6199
AED 1.1322
AUD 2.9308
MDL 0.2439
BGN 2.4924

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec