Iohannis: There is need to increase funding available to increase vaccine supply sources

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that when the anti-COVID vaccine arrives in Romania, people in vulnerable categories will be immunized first and probably for free."We have adopted a memorandum at European level, there is a clear understanding, when the vaccine is produced, depending…

- Minister of Health Nelu Tataru declared, on Thursday, in Timisoara, that next week, based on an emergency ordinance that is in preparation, the mild and moderate cases of infections with SARS-CoV-2, as well as the asymptomatic ones, will be able to stay at home, under the monitoring of the family…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Thursday that the new academic year will be "the most difficult" since 1989, in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic."Today marks the beginning of a new academic year, which is undoubtedly the most difficult academic year since 1989. The rules of social distancing…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru declared on Thursday, in Ploiesti, that Romania will receive approximately 1,290,000 doses of anti-COVID-19 vaccine from the first batch, which will benefit the vulnerable persons and professional categories. "We asked the European Commission for about half of Romania's…

- Health Minister Nelu Tataru said on Thursday in Ploiesti that there are "several" cases of COVID-19 reinfection in Romania that are currently being studied by specialists. "Reinfection is being discussed by scientific groups in the context of possible new strains that have emerged. (...) There are…

- Theatres and cinemas, as well as also indoor eateries will probably be able to re-open on September 1, in compliance with health safety conditions amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday at a news conference."There are two areas where I believe it is…

- Prime Minister Ludovic Orban said on Thursday that, according to up-to-date data, the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases in Romania seems to have been stopped by the measures taken by the authorities, after initial fears - in the three weeks before the enforcement of the new Law on Isolation…

- President Klaus Iohannis said on Wednesday that if there are many cases of COVID-19 around September 14, the start of the school year will be postponed."Unfortunately, we know very well what happened. In Parliament, PSD [the Social Democratic Party] took its time and created a legislative…