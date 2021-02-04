ING Survey: Three in five Romanians make home-buying decision in three months at the most

Stiri Recomandate

Liga 1 / Tot cu norocul! CFR Cluj a obținut trei puncte mari cu Viitorul în prelungiri

CFR Cluj a obținut o victorie mare în prelungirile partidei cu Viitorul, scor 2-1, chiar dacă cele două formații au fost destul de echilibrate. Mai mult de atât, în partea a doua a meciului, campioana României a arătat ca o… [citeste mai departe]

O jurnalistă de la Antena 3 a aflat salarii din spitale: O spălătoreasă ia 5.600 de lei, o moașă are 24.000 de lei, iar o infirmieră câștigă 11.000 de lei

Angajații din spitalele din România au salarii care le depășesc chiar și… [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele care nu au nevoie de test negativ la intarea în România. Precizările CNSU

Comitetul Național pentru Situații de Urgență anunță categoriile de persoane care nu au nevoie de test negativ Covid-19 la intrarea în România. Printre acestea se numără copiii cu vârste sub 3 ani sau persoanele imunizate de cel… [citeste mai departe]

Regatul Unit a expulzat 34 de români, care au ajuns în România cu un zbor charter

Un număr de 34 de români au fost expulzaţi din Regatul Unit, iar aceștia au ajuns joi, 04 februarie 2021, cu un zbor charter, pe Aeroportul Otopeni. „Persoanele în cauză nu au fost expulzate ca urmare a unor proceduri judiciare, precum… [citeste mai departe]

Constanta: Accident rutier pe strada I.L Caragiale cu Eliberarii

Accident rutier pe strada I.L Caragiale cu Eliberarii.In urma cu cateva momente Inspectoratul pentru Situatii de Urgenta Dobrogea a fost solicitat sa intervina in Navodari, judetul ConstantaDin primele informatii este vorba despre un accident rutier produs pe strada I.L Caragiale… [citeste mai departe]

Evenimente ”all in one”: mai mulți antreprenori și-au dat mâna și au creat un grup care asigură toate serviciile pentru nunți, botezuri și nu numai – FOTOGALERIE

(P) Vremurile speciale pe care botoșănenii, asemeni… [citeste mai departe]

Prima reacție adversă rară după vaccinarea anti-Covid, în România, la o tânără doctoriță: Paralizie temporară facială

A fost înregistrată prima reacție adversă rară, după vaccinarea cu serul Pfizer, la o tânără în vârstă de 32 de ani, medic ORL, la Spitalul… [citeste mai departe]

LEGO® VIDIYO™ – o colaborare între Grupul LEGO și UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP

Creat pentru a-i ajuta pe copii să dea frâu liber creativității, LEGO® VIDIYO permite regizarea, producerea și interpretarea propriilor videoclipuri, într-un mediu social sigur. Grupul LEGO și Grupul Universal Music (UMG) anunță astăzi lansarea… [citeste mai departe]

De luni, 8 februarie, se redeschid școlile din Brașov (Eveniment)

Reprezentanții Primăriei Brașov iau în considerare extinderea programului de testare rapidă a angajaților și la nivelul unităților de învățământ. Autoritățile publice din Brașov au început pregătirile pentru redeschiderea unităților de învățământ în condiții de siguranță,… [citeste mai departe]

ULTIMA ORĂ: Incendii violente pe raza a trei comune din Buzău

Trei incendii de vegetație au loc la această oră înjudețulBuzău. Este vorba despre incendii de vegetație uscată pe raza localităților Scorțoasa, Pietroasele și Beceni. Pentru a putea face față acestei situații în care intervențiile pompierilor se petrec simultan în zone diferite… [citeste mai departe]


ING Survey: Three in five Romanians make home-buying decision in three months at the most

Three in five Romanians make the decision to buy a new home in no more than three months, and most view a maximum of five properties before the purchase, found an international ING survey on home ownership.

"Although half of Romanians say that finding a home that ticked all their selection criteria was difficult, they were the most determined and fastest to decide in Europe in 2020. Three in five Romanians said they found their home in three months at the most, placing Romania first among the European countries participating in the survey," said ING.

More than 60.9 percent of…

