ING Survey: Three in five Romanians make home-buying decision in three months at the most Three in five Romanians make the decision to buy a new home in no more than three months, and most view a maximum of five properties before the purchase, found an international ING survey on home ownership. "Although half of Romanians say that finding a home that ticked all their selection criteria was difficult, they were the most determined and fastest to decide in Europe in 2020. Three in five Romanians said they found their home in three months at the most, placing Romania first among the European countries participating in the survey," said ING. More than 60.9 percent of… Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro

