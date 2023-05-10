Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom

Stiri Recomandate

Locomotiva unui tren ce circula pe ruta Oradea-Cluj a luat foc. 100 de persoane se aflau în vagoane

Un incendiu a izbucnit, miercuri, la motorul unui tren de călători staţionat în halta Huedin, iar 100 de călători sa-u autoevacuat, a anunțat Inspectoratul pentru Situaţii de Urgenţă (ISU) Cluj. [citeste mai departe]

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL pune tunurile pe AUR: „Acum câțiva ani au încercat cu droguri, azi cu gloanțe. Ce va urma, o mitralieră?”

Purtătorul de cuvânt al PNL, Ionuţ Stroe, a reacționat miercuri la incidentele apărute la Parlament. Liberalul susține… [citeste mai departe]

Smiley a cumpărat încă o casă în Cernica, cadou pentru părinții săi. Cum arată vila de 300.000 de euro în care locuiește vedeta!

De când a devenit tătic, prioritățile lui Smiley (Tiberiu Maria) s-au schimbat radical. Pentru grija copilului său, solistul… [citeste mai departe]

Ziua Independenței Naționale României, marcată „discret” în acest an

După ce ieri s-a celebrat Ziua Europei și Ziua Victoriei asupra Germaniei naziste, România sărbătorește, astăzi, Ziua Independenţei Naţionale, care începând din 2022 se celebrează la data de 10 mai, odată cu Ziua Regalității.    Din 1866 şi până… [citeste mai departe]

Grindeanu: România are şansa să fie prezentă pe marile pieţe asiatice

”Prin Memorandumul semnat, astăzi, de Administraţia Porturilor Maritime S.A. Constanţa şi Autoritatea Portului sud-coreean Busan, România are şansa să fie prezentă pe marile pieţe asiatice! Semnarea acestui document  marchează dezvoltarea relaţiilor economice… [citeste mai departe]

Scandal uriaș în Parlament - Domnule Simion ați luat droguri?/ George Simion: vin rușii, vin rușii, vin rușii!

Protestul AUR continuă în Parlament, prin intermediul deputaților formațiunii. George Simion, liderul AUR, a avut un scandal cu deputatul PNL, Pavel Popescu, la tribuna… [citeste mai departe]

Liderii liberali, alături de premierul Ciucă, în vizită la firme din Neamț

Vizita în Neamț a premierului României, Nicolae Ionel Ciucă, continuă să aibă ecouri. Programul vizitei care a avut loc la sfârșitul săptămânii trecute a cuprins și prezența la trei dintre cele mai importante firme cu capital românesc din județ:… [citeste mai departe]

Cruzime fără margini din partea unui șofer! A trecut cu mașina peste un câine și a plecat lăsându-l să agonizeze

Marți după amiază, în parcarea unui supermarket din Ștefănești, un șofer ce tocmai intra, deşi pare că ar fi văzut că un căţel era întins pe asfalt, la soare,… [citeste mai departe]

[VIDEO] Accident în Aradul Nou: un camion cu lapte s-a răsturnat

Un accident de circulație a avut loc în urmă cu puțin timp în Aradul Nou, la ieșirea din Arad. Un camion cu lapte s-a răsturnat la sensul giratoriu de la intersecția DN 69, Arad-Timișoara cu autostrada A1. „Sunt 2 victime neîncarcerate, conștiente și sunt scurgeri de… [citeste mai departe]

Cine este tânăra de la AUR prinsă cu gloanțele în Parlament

Tânăra de la AUR care a fost prinsă la intrarea în Parlament cu patru gloanțe asupra ei este studentă la Drept. Ariadna Cârligeanu este și liderul tineretului din formațiunea condusă de George Simion. Ariadna Cârligeanu a învățat la un liceu pedagogic și din 2020 este studentă… [citeste mai departe]


Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom

Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca says that more than ever before, Romanians should get inspired by the deeds of their predecessors, by their courage and determination and to defend, "with all their energy", peace, democracy and freedom.

