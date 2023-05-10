Independence Day/ Ciuca: We need to get inspired by our ancestors to defend peace, democracy and freedom

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- EXECUTIVE:- The Prime Minister of the Republic of Korea, Han Duck-Soo, is paying a visit to Romania; he will be welcomed by Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca at the Victoria Palace; the Korean high-ranked official will also participate in the signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding between…

- President Iohannis: We must never forget courage, sacrifice of those whom we owe existence as independent nation.President Klaus Iohannis, on Wednesday, delivered a message on the occasion of National Independence Day, proclaimed 146 years ago and which paved the way for the completion of national…

- The Land Forces represent a modern component of Romania's Army, with a decisive role in guaranteeing the sovereignty, independence and unity of the state, the territorial integrity of the country and the constitutional democracy, President Klaus Iohannis conveyed on Sunday, in a message occasioned by…

- Romania's new car registrations in Q1 2023 were 27.7 percent up from the same period of the previous year, while green cars jumped 34.8 percent to a market share of 20.2 percent, shows data released on Tuesday by the Association of Automobile Manufacturers and Importers (APIA).The passenger car segment…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca wishes the Romanians who celebrate Easter this weekend that the joy of the Resurrection should bring them peace of mind, peace and happiness with their loved ones."May the joy of the Resurrection of the Lord bring you peace of mind, peace, joy and the happiness of spending…

- The electronic transactions carried out by Romanians for the purchase of flowers, on the occasion of Valentine's Day, Dragobete, March 1 and 8, exceeded 4.1 million RON, an increase of 40% this year, compared to the situation in 2022, the centralized data show by a payment technology and service…

President Klaus Iohannis will participate on Wednesday, on 1 March, in the "Women in sustainability" event, which takes place at the Cotroceni Presidential Palace, told Agerpres.

Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca is invited on 6 March, 15:00hrs, in the Senate plenary meeting, at the "Prime Minister's Question Time" at the invitation of the Save Romania Union (USR) group to discuss the special and service pensions reform, told Agerpres.