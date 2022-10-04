In simple motion, USR accuses IntMin Bode of protecting party interests over people

Stiri Recomandate

Ministrul Mediului îi atrage atenția lui Nicușor Dan, Comisia Europeană așteaptă: Bucureştiul se mişcă foarte greu pe partea de calitate a aerului

Comisia Europeană şi Ministerul Mediului încă aşteaptă Planul de Îmbunătăţire a Calităţii… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a discutat cu Charles Michel despre Ucraina, energie, securitate şi situaţia economică, subiecte pe agenda reuniunii informale a Consiliului European

„În pregătirea summiturilor care vor avea loc la Praga, am avut astăzi… [citeste mai departe]

Some 500 irregular foreigners detected in September

About 500 foreign citizens were found to be in illegal situations following 3042 specific controls conducted in September by officers of the General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI), IGI said in a release on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmărește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro… [citeste mai departe]

Loredana Groza, fără machiaj în avion. Un pasager a făcut repede poze FOTO

Cum arată Loredana Groza fără machiaj, de fapt. Celebra cântăreață a fost surprinsă luni, 3 octombrie, chiar la prima oră a dimineții, într-un avion care se deplasa la Londra. Unul dintre pasageri a făcut imediat câteva poze pentru a imortaliza… [citeste mai departe]

Klaus Iohannis a discutat cu liderii europeni despre energie, Ucraina și situația economică, în pregătirea summitului de la Praga

Preşedintele Klaus Iohannis a participat, marţi, la o videoconferinţă cu preşedintele Consiliului European, Charles Michel, şi un grup… [citeste mai departe]

Mărire și decadență. Se rupe lanțul de iubire dintre patronul Tesla și Wall Street?

S-ar putea ca povestea de dragoste a Wall Street-ului cu Elon Musk să se fi terminat? În urmă cu șase luni, acțiunile Tesla zburau la înălțime. Compania era evaluată la 1.100 miliarde de dolari – mai mult decât o duzină de… [citeste mai departe]

Baschet: CSM Constanta, amical pe teren propriu cu Shumen Basketball

Echipa masculina de baschet CSM Constanta continua seria meciurilor amicale si intalneste, marti, 4 octombrie, de la ora 15.00, in Sala Sporturilor "Simona Amanarldquo; din Constanta, una dintre echipele prezente in prima liga din Bulgaria, Shumen Basketball. Unul… [citeste mai departe]

Rusia: Recolta anuală de cereale va creşte cu cinci milioane de tone

Recolta de cereale a Rusiei ar urma să crească cu aproximativ cinci milioane de tone pe an, în urma încorporării a patru teritorii ucrainene, a anunţat marţi ministrul Agriculturii, Dmitry Patrushev, transmite Reuters. [citeste mai departe]

Competition Council analyzez takeover of Industria Chimica Adriatica by The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Competition Council is analyzing the transaction by which The Sherwin-Williams Company, USA, intends to take over Industria Chimica Adriatica S.p.A., Italy, informs the competition authority through… [citeste mai departe]

Peste 32 tone de deșeuri din îmbrăcăminte și textile, oprite la frontiera Nădlac II

Două camioane încărcate cu peste 32 de tone de deșeuri din îmbrăcăminte și textile din Germania au fost oprite la frontiera Nădlac. Marfa nu a intrat în țară deoarece nu avea documentația necesară prevăzută de lege. [citeste mai departe]


In simple motion, USR accuses IntMin Bode of protecting party interests over people

Publicat:
(USR) and the floor groups in the Chamber of Deputies on Tuesday tabled a simple motion against asking Bode to step down considering what they call the minister's failure to reform the (MAI) and the "greatest success" of his tenure "a rigged tender for the purchase of 600 BMWs."

