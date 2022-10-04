In simple motion, USR accuses IntMin Bode of protecting party interests over people

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The draft law regarding the statute of judges and prosecutors was adopted, on Tuesday, by the plenary meeting of the Chamber of Deputies, with 198 votes "in favour," 80 votes "against" and 4 abstentions. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- Save Romania Union (USR) floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday in the Chamber of Deputies' plenary sitting the tabling of a simple motion against Minister of the Interior Lucian Bode, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Permanent Bureau of the Chamber of Deputies decided that the simple motion initiated by Save Romania Union (USR) and Forta Dreptei against the Minister of Education, Sorin Cimpeanu, should be debated and voted on next Tuesday in plenary sitting. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- The Chamber of Deputies adopted, on Tuesday, the draft law by which the peony is declared the National Flower of Romania. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro × Help your friends know more about Romania! Share…

- The Save Romania Union (USR) and the Right Force lawmakers in the Chamber of Deputies will be tabling a simple motion against Education Minister Sorin Cimpeanu, USR floor leader Ionut Mosteanu announced on Tuesday at a plenary sitting of the Chamber of Deputies. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi…

- Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (PSD) and Chamber of Deputies Speaker Marcel Ciolacu declared on Tuesday in Buzau that with the investments that are currently underway, Romania has the chance of more easily weathering economic crises. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- Parliament will be illuminated, on Tuesday and Wednesday, in the colors of the Ukrainian flag - blue and yellow, to mark the National Flag Day and the Independence Day celebrated by the neighboring country, the Chamber of Deputies informed. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește…

- As many as 185,880 people entered Romania on Monday, August 1, including 12,068 Ukrainian nationals, down 8.4% from the previous day, the General Border Police Inspectorate (IGPF) reported on Tuesday. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook stiripesurse.ro…