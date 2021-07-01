In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, Bacau

In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, BacauPublicat:
In the week of June 21 - 27, 39.5% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov and Bacau, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the quoted source, 58% of the total deaths were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Galati, Arges and Botosani.
Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, one in 77 of the total cases has been registered in medical staff.
Also, 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 58.4% of deaths were in men.
94.6% of the deceased persons had at least one associated comorbidity,
15:25, 01.07.2021 - In saptamana 21 – 27 iunie, 39,5% din totalul cazurilor de COVID-19 s-au inregistrat in Prahova, Bucuresti, Dolj, Ilfov si Bacau, informeaza Institutul National de Sanatate Publica. Conform sursei citate, 58% din totalul deceselor au fost inregistrate in Prahova, Bucuresti, Galati, Arges si Botosani.…
