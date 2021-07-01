In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, Bacau

Stiri Recomandate

Un bărbat de 65 de ani a MURIT după ce a căzut de la etajul unui bloc din Mănăștur

Un bărbat de 65 de ani a MURIT după ce a căzut de la etajul unui bloc din Mănăștur

"Din primele informații, în jurul orei 13.45, poliția municipiului Cluj-Napoca – Secția 4 Poliție a fost sesizată prin apelul unic de urgență 112 cu privire la o persoană căzută de la etajul unui imobil din cartierul…

DATE OFICIALE: 15% din PIB-ul României merge către cheltuielile cu asistența socială

DATE OFICIALE: 15% din PIB-ul României merge către cheltuielile cu asistența socială

Cheltuielile privind protecţia socială au însumat 161,9 miliarde de lei în 2019, cu 13,3% mai mult decât în anul precedent, reprezentând 15,3% din PIB, potrivit unui comunicat al Institutului Naţional de Statistică. Veniturile…

Cluj: O mașină a fost lovită de tren în Gherla. Șoferul a murit pe loc

Cluj: O mașină a fost lovită de tren în Gherla. Șoferul a murit pe loc

Un accident feroviar a avut loc joi, 1 iulie, în jurul orei 14:00, în municipiul Gherla. În urma impactului, șoferul mașinii a murit.„Un conducător auto în vârstă de 40 de ani, care se deplasa pe strada Hășdații din municipiul Gherla, ajuns la trecerea…

Sinteticul din Balta ar putea fi deturnat către Pipirig

Sinteticul din Balta ar putea fi deturnat către Pipirig

CARANSEBEȘ – Primarul Felix Borcean spune că ar fi păcat să se înlocuiască gazonul natural al stadionului din Balta Sărată cu unul artificial! Întrebat recent despre stadiul proiectului bazei sportive din cartierul Balta Sărată, realizat prin Compania Națională de Investiții, primarul Caransebeșului…

De ce sa alegi uleiuri precum Bio-Oil pentru piele si corp

De ce sa alegi uleiuri precum Bio-Oil pentru piele si corp

Uneori, pielea corpului nostru este uscata si lispita de fermitate. In aceste cazuri, dorim mai mult ca oricand sa o hidratam si sa o hranim pentru a o face din nou luminoasa si neteda la atingere. Piata ofera diverse solutii care, in ciuda numeroaselor formulari, se incadreaza in doua…

Certificatul digital al Uniunii Europene privind COVID intră în vigoare de joi în UE

Certificatul digital al Uniunii Europene privind COVID intră în vigoare de joi în UE

Regulamentul referitor la certificatul digital al UE privind COVID-19 intră de joi în vigoare, ceea ce înseamnă că cetăţenilor şi rezidenţilor UE le vor putea fi eliberate de acum aceste certificate, transmite reprezentanţa Comisiei…

Uber se lansează joi în Oradea

Uber se lansează joi în Oradea

Uber se lansează joi în Oradea, acesta fiind al unsprezecelea oraş din România în care aplicaţia este disponibilă şi al treilea din vestul ţării, după Timişoara şi Cluj-Napoca, a anunţat compania. "Uber se lansează în oraş cu UberX, cel mai utilizat serviciu al companiei, care oferă acces la curse convenabile şi sigure, cu un timp de…

INSP. Cate cazuri cu variante ale SARS-CoV-2 care determina ingrijorare au fost confirmate, in Romania

INSP. Cate cazuri cu variante ale SARS-CoV-2 care determina ingrijorare au fost confirmate, in Romania

Institutul National de Sanatate Publica INSP informeaza, astazi, ca pana la data de 27 iunie au fost confirmate 1.711 cazuri cu variante ale virusului SARS CoV 2 care determina ingrijorare.Pana la…

Cristian Rizea nu vrea Unirea. România vrea să pună Moldova în genunchi

Cristian Rizea nu vrea Unirea. România vrea să pună Moldova în genunchi

Cristian Rizea, fost deputat al Parlamentul României, a declarat că statul român are alte interese decât cele pe care încearcă să şi le imagineze unioniştii moldoveni. "România vrea să pună Moldova în genunchi, astfel încât Republica Moldova să devină…


In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, Bacau

Publicat:
In June 21-27 week, 39.5% of total COVID-19 cases - in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov, Bacau

In the week of June 21 - 27, 39.5% of the total cases of COVID-19 were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Dolj, Ilfov and Bacau, informs the of (INSP). According to the quoted source, 58% of the total deaths were registered in Prahova, Bucharest, Galati, Arges and Botosani.
Since the beginning of the pandemic and until now, one in 77 of the total cases has been registered in medical staff.

Also, 86.1% of all deaths were in people over 60, and 58.4% of deaths were in men.

94.6% of the deceased persons had at least one associated comorbidity,…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


INSP: In saptamana 21 – 27 iunie, 39,5% din totalul cazurilor de COVID-19 – in Prahova, Bucuresti, Dolj, Ilfov si Bacau

15:25, 01.07.2021 - In saptamana 21 – 27 iunie, 39,5% din totalul cazurilor de COVID-19 s-au inregistrat in Prahova, Bucuresti, Dolj, Ilfov si Bacau, informeaza Institutul National de Sanatate Publica. Conform sursei citate, 58% din totalul deceselor au fost inregistrate in Prahova, Bucuresti, Galati, Arges si Botosani.…

Perchezitii si la Brasov, in 2 dosare de evaziune fiscala

10:25, 10.06.2021 - Polițiștii Direcției de Investigare a Criminalitații Economice efectueaza 45 de percheziții domiciliare (12 in București, 8 in Buzau, 2 in Ilfov, 2 in Timiș și cate una in Argeș, Arad, Alba, Bacau, Bistrița-Nasaud, Braila, Brașov, Cluj, Constanța, Dolj, Galați, Gorj, Hunedoara, Iași, Mehedinți, Mureș,…

Coronavirus/INSP: 31.8pct of cases in the past week were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Prahova, Bihor, Alba

13:50, 26.05.2021 - In the week of May 17 - 23, 2021, 31.8pct of all COVID-19 cases were recorded in Bucharest, Cluj, Prahova, Bihor and Alba, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the weekly monitoring report, 31.5pct of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Bihor, Cluj, Neamt.…

Bucharest City, Cluj, Prahova, Timis, Arges report 32.1pct of COVID-19 cases in Romania last week

16:46, 19.05.2021 - In the week ending on May 16, 2021, 32.1% of the total cases of COVID-19 in Romania were reported by Bucharest City and the counties of Cluj, Prahova, Timis, Arges, according to the National Public Health Institute (INSP). According to the weekly supervision report, 34% of all deaths were recorded…

ȘEDINȚA la Palatul Victoria, la ora 12.00! Peste 20 de proiecte au pe masa miniștrii din Guvernul Florin Cițu - AGENDA

03:25, 13.05.2021 - Guvernul urmeaza sa aprobe in sedinta de joi, printr-o hotarare, modificarea si completarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a prevederilor OUG nr. 111/2010 privind concediul si indemnizatia lunara pentru cresterea copiilor , aprobate, anterior prin HG nr. 52/2011.Executivul urmeaza sa aprobe, prin…

ȘEDINȚA la Palatul Victoria, la ora 12.00! Peste 20 de proiecte au pe masa miniștrii din Guvernul Florin Cițu - AGENDA

03:05, 13.05.2021 - Guvernul urmeaza sa aprobe in sedinta de joi, printr-o hotarare, modificarea si completarea Normelor metodologice de aplicare a prevederilor OUG nr. 111/2010 privind concediul si indemnizatia lunara pentru cresterea copiilor , aprobate, anterior prin HG nr. 52/2011.Executivul urmeaza sa aprobe, prin…

Coronavirus/INSP: In last week 35.6% of cases - registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Prahova and Bihor

11:55, 29.04.2021 - In the week of April 19 - 25, 35.6% of all COVID cases were registered in Bucharest, Cluj, Timisoara, Prahova and Bihor, informs the National Institute of Public Health (INSP). According to the weekly monitoring report, 28.6% of all deaths were recorded in Bucharest, Prahova, Constanta, Cluj and…

Coronavirus/39.1 pct of cases reported in Bucharest and Cluj, Ilfov, Timis, Brasov counties last week

12:50, 08.04.2021 - During the week of March 29th - April 4th, 39.1 pct of cases of COVID-19 were registered in Bucharest and the counties of Cluj, Ilfov, Timis and Brasov, the National Institute of Public Health (INSP) informs on Thursday. According to the weekly surveillance report, 26 pct of all deaths were recorded…


