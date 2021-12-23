Illegal waste detected by border police in port of Constanta

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Doua containere cu autoturisme grav avariate si 10 tone de piese auto second hand, deseuri aduse din SUA si Canada, au fost depistate de politistii de frontiera in portul Constanta, a informat, joi, Garda de Coasta. In ambele cazuri, autoritatile au dispus masura nepermiterii intrarii pe teritoriul…

- EUROPOL, the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation will analyze, after the protests taking place this week, the possibility for the police to refuse, starting with January 1, to carry out pandemic-specific activities, the president of the trade union, Cosmin Andreica, told AGERPRES…

- Two trucks loaded with over 40 tonnes of plastic, textile and rubber waste were stopped on the inbound lane to the country through customs in western Arad and Bihor counties, the waste being brought, without the documents provided by law, from Italy and Hungary. The trucks were returned from…

- Police officers from the Weapons, Explosives and Dangerous Substances Directorate, under the supervision of the prosecutor from the Prosecutor's Office attached to the Bucharest District 2 Court, are conducting 103 house searches in Bucharest and in 36 counties on Thursday for non-compliance with…

- More than 75,800 Romanian children have at least one parent working abroad, Save the Children Romania said in a statement this Thursday, agerpres reports. The counties with most children left alone at home are Suceava - 7,216, Botosani - 5,421, Iasi - 4,448, Bacau - 3,569, Neamt - 3,527, Prahova…

- Romanian prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into an organised crime group that stole roughly $2 million worth of diesel and other fuel from a U.S. military base in the eastern county of Constanta, police said in a statement on Wednesday, according to Reuters. Police and prosecutors from the…

- The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said on Thursday that it is providing a loan of up to E20.5mln to the Romanian city of Iasi to finance energy-efficiency enhancement investments in public buildings, according to See News. “The loan proceeds will finance the rehabilitation…

- Immigration police officers in western Arad, with the support of the gendarmes, carried out escorted removals from Romania's territory in the case of 24 foreign citizens in public custody, on whose name the measure denying them entry into our country for a period of 5 years having been imposed.…