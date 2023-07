July 13 in history

Day of Electronic Warfare defence specialty CITESTE SI Geoana: Never in Romania's turbulent history have we had more robustly guaranteed security than now 12/07/2023 20 DefMin Tilvar: We are in advanced phase of developing National Strategy on climate change 12/07/2023 20 MEP Muresan: Hopefully, by the end of the year Austria will lift its unjustified objection… [citeste mai departe]