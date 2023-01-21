His Beatitude Patriarch Daniel meets President of Republic of Moldova’s Parliament

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Senior official for European affairs with Romania's Foreign Ministry (MAE) Daniela Gitman paid a visit to Chisinau, Moldova, between January 17-19, together with Finland's Minister for European Affairs and Ownership Steering Tytti Tuppurainen, reconfirming the full solidarity of Romania and Finland…

- The spokesperson for the Government, Dan Carbunaru, declared, on Wednesday, regarding the decision of the Ethics Committee of the Babes-Bolyai University regarding the doctoral thesis of Interior Minister Lucian Bode, that it is a situation which is to be settled in the court of law and a verdict…

- Three photographic art exhibitions, organized by the "Euro Photo Art" International Association (AIEFA) in partnership with the Foreign Policy Committee of the Chamber of Deputies and Agro Romania Summit, were opened on Thursday at the Palace of the Parliament, told Agerpres. Fii la curent…

- A mixed team of experts, made up of representatives of the European Commission, as coordinators, and of some member states, including the Netherlands, will carry out, until the end of the week, a complementary visit to the one from October 9-11, to clarify any additional aspects of interest related…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca declared on Thursday in Vicovu de Sus - northern Suceava County, that the governing coalition agreed on an electricity tariff for household customers of 0.68 RON/kWh for a monthly consumption below 100 kWh, 0.80 RON/kWh for a monthly consumption between 100 kWh and 255…

- Korea is a partner of Romania and one of the most important regional partners of NATO in the Asia-Pacific area, with a similar vision regarding security threats, the chairman of the Committee for Defense, Public Order and National Security of the Chamber of Deputies, Laurentiu Leoreanu said at a…

- The President of the Parliament of the Republic of Croatia, Gordan Jandrokovic, on Tuesday told the plenary sitting of the Romanian Chamber of Deputies that he hopes both Romania and Croatia will enter the Schengen Area on January 1, 2023, told Agerpres. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.…

- PSD (Social Democratic Party) leader and Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, Marcel Ciolacu, on Tuesday stated in Constanta that he worked, together with work teams from within the party, on certain modifications in the area of energy price regulation, while discussing some of the proposals including…