HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in country

Stiri Recomandate

S-a aflat! Care e țara în care ologarhii ruși au depozitați sute de miliarde de dolari

S-a aflat! Care e țara în care ologarhii ruși au depozitați sute de miliarde de dolari

În băncile elveţiene se află aproape 213 miliarde de dolari depozite ruseşti, estimează Asociaţia Bancherilor Elveţieni (SBA), ceea ce sugerează nivelul afacerilor pe care le derulează ruşii bogaţi cu băncile din Elveţia.… [citeste mai departe]

Primarul Sectorului 6 a declarat că pe maşinile parcate neregulamentar vor fi lipite stickere cu amenzi

Primarul Sectorului 6 a declarat că pe maşinile parcate neregulamentar vor fi lipite stickere cu amenzi

Ciprian Ciucu, Primarul Sectorului 6, a anunţat că şoferii maşinilor parcate neregulamentar vor găsi stickere de înştiinţare că au fost amendaţi sau de atenţionare. De asemenea, aceştia riscă… [citeste mai departe]

Avertisment îngrijorător: Criza refugiaților abia acum începe. În primul val au fost oamenii înstăriți, urmează greul, clasa mijlocie

Avertisment îngrijorător: Criza refugiaților abia acum începe. În primul val au fost oamenii înstăriți, urmează greul, clasa mijlocie

"Majoritatea celor care tranzitează vin cu maşinile, nici nu opresc, ci pleacă spre Occident. (...) Este un flux continuu,… [citeste mai departe]

Protecția Consumatorilor a închis Carrefour Florești - FOTO

Protecția Consumatorilor a închis Carrefour Florești - FOTO

 Magazinul Carrefour din Florești a fost închis de Protecția Consumatorilor, în urma unui control care a avut loc joi, 17 martie. La ora 18.40, oameni din Florești au raportat că magazinul este închis. Clienții au reclamat în principal mizeria din acest magazin. OPC Cluj nu a… [citeste mai departe]

Oficialii CAS Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete de medicii de familie să se adreseze Colegiului Medicilor

Oficialii CAS Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete de medicii de familie să se adreseze Colegiului Medicilor

Oficialii Casei Judeţene de Asigurări de Sănătate Prahova le recomandă pacienţilor care nu sunt primiţi în cabinete… [citeste mai departe]

China condamnă restricțiile impuse de SUA companiei Pacific Networks

China condamnă restricțiile impuse de SUA companiei Pacific Networks

Acțiunile Comisiei Federale americane pentru Comunicații (FCC) evidențiază faptul că SUA continuă să generalizeze conceptul de securitate națională, abuzând de puterea statului, a declarat Gao Feng, purtătorul de cuvânt al Ministerului chinez al Comerțului, după… [citeste mai departe]

Arnold Schwarzenegger, mesaj pentru poporul rus: Viețile voastre, viitorul vostru sunt sacrificate pentru un război fără sens

Arnold Schwarzenegger, mesaj pentru poporul rus: Viețile voastre, viitorul vostru sunt sacrificate pentru un război fără sens

Actorul Arnold Schwarzenegger s-a adresat rușilor prin intermediul unui mesaj video anunțându-i că vrea să le spună adevărul despre războiul din… [citeste mai departe]

Studiul care bulversează Europa. Vaccinul, ineficient pentru varianta Delta

Studiul care bulversează Europa. Vaccinul, ineficient pentru varianta Delta

O analiză aprofundată ale unor cazuri de pacienți spitalizați cu probe Covid secvențiate, sintetizată de Centrul European de Prevenire și Control al Bolilor, a arătat că numărul celor nevaccinați era aproape identic cu al celor vaccinați cu două doze.… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Federația Germană permite cluburilor sa semneze cu jucători din Rusia și Ucraina

Fotbal: Federația Germană permite cluburilor sa semneze cu jucători din Rusia și Ucraina

Federaţia germană de fotbal (DFB) va permite cluburilor să semneze înţelegeri cu jucătorii eliberaţi de contracte ce provin din campionatele Rusiei şi Ucrainei, însă aceştia nu vor putea juca în acest sezon în meciurile… [citeste mai departe]

BBC a plătit o importantă sumă de bani pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al prinţesei Diana

BBC a plătit o importantă sumă de bani pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al prinţesei Diana

BBC a anunţat joi că a plătit "o importantă sumă de bani" pentru a-l despăgubi pe fostul secretar privat al lui Lady Di, Patrick Jephson, care a demisionat după un interviu controversat… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in country

Publicat:
HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in country

I think we need to act in two directions when it comes to the human resource in the health care system. In addition to increasing the income of this category, professional comfort conditions must be ensured to make the medical activity efficient, and the latter is essential to maintain in the country the professionals of the system, the Romanian Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said Thursday in Istanbul, at the high level reunion on health and migration in the of the .

Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri.

Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Presedintele turc si premierul grec au convenit sa imbunatateasca relatiile dintre tarile lor

21:56, 13.03.2022 - Presedintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, l-a primit duminica la Istanbul pe premierul grec Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in ceea ce reprezinta prima intalnire oficiala dintre cei doi lideri, dedicata atat razboiului din Ucraina, cat si relatiilor bilaterale, dupa luni de tensiuni intre cele doua tari, informeaza…

National Trade Union Bloc asks gov't for concrete measures on Romania's energy, food security

08:45, 11.03.2022 - The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) asks the Executive to convene the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, with the objective of setting up working groups to elaborate, as a matter of urgency, plans of concrete measures regarding Romania's energy security, food security, revitalization…

President Iohannis announces first humanitarian convoy to Ukraine to be carried out in coming days

22:20, 08.03.2022 - President Klaus Iohannis attended on Tuesday a videoconference coordination meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotak, Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas,…

Sefii Apararii din Romania si SUA condamna, de la Baza Kogalniceanu, invazia Rusiei in Ucraina: Reprezinta cea mai grava amenintare la securitatea europeana

18:55, 08.03.2022 - Seful Statului Major al Apararii, generalul Daniel Petrescu, s-a intalnit, luni, in Baza 57 Aeriana din Mihail Kogalniceanu, cu presedintele Comitetului Intrunit al Sefilor de State Majore din Armata SUA (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), generalul Mark A. Milley, anunța Agerpres. Fii…

Romania a ocupat locul al doilea in clasamentul pe medalii la Campionatele Balcanice de atletism in sala

08:20, 06.03.2022 - Romania a ocupat locul al doilea in clasamentul pe medalii la cea de-a 27-a editie a Campionatelor Balcanice de atletism in sala, desfasurata sambata, la Istanbul, cu 3 medalii de aur, 3 de argint si 7 de bronz. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

Romania, Israel sign agreement in public health, health crises, including crisis in Ukraine

17:06, 04.03.2022 - The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, paid an official visit to Israel on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Nitzan Horowitz, on the occasion of which visit steps were established for the conclusion, in the next period, of a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the medical field…

Panic among Ukrainean population; thousands in line to enter Romania through Vama Siret crossing point

14:40, 24.02.2022 - Russia's invasion of Ukraine causes the Ukrainian population to leave the war-torn country en masse. Thousands of people panicked by the start of the military conflict were waiting in endless queues at the border between Ukraine and Romania on Thursday, in the Tereblecea area, to leave, on foot,…

Holy Synod canonises Saint Theophano Basarab, first known Romanian nun

09:11, 21.02.2022 - The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church announced on Thursday the canonization of Venerable Theopahno Basarab from Albotina monastery (Vidin), a contemporary with St. Gregory Palamas and disciple of St. Theodosius the Hesychast. She is the first Romanian nun known in history. The day of celebration…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Site-uri recomandate:

www.saltele-confort.ro

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru maine 18 martie 2022
Bucuresti -4°C | 7°C
Iasi -5°C | 5°C
Cluj-Napoca -4°C | 7°C
Timisoara -3°C | 11°C
Constanta -3°C | 2°C
Brasov -7°C | 4°C
Baia Mare -2°C | 9°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 13.03.2022

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 591.360,00 13.130.184,88
II (5/6) 6 32.853,33 -
III (4/6) 565 348,88 -
IV (3/6) 10.933 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 13.852.414,88

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 17 martie 2022
USD 4.481
EUR 4.9461
CHF 4.7662
GBP 5.904
CAD 3.5374
XAU 279.95
JPY 3.7782
CNY 0.7055
AED 1.22
AUD 3.2867
MDL 0.2437
BGN 2.5289

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec