HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in country

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Presedintele turc, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, l-a primit duminica la Istanbul pe premierul grec Kyriakos Mitsotakis, in ceea ce reprezinta prima intalnire oficiala dintre cei doi lideri, dedicata atat razboiului din Ucraina, cat si relatiilor bilaterale, dupa luni de tensiuni intre cele doua tari, informeaza…

- The National Trade Union Bloc (BNS) asks the Executive to convene the Tripartite National Council for Social Dialogue, with the objective of setting up working groups to elaborate, as a matter of urgency, plans of concrete measures regarding Romania's energy security, food security, revitalization…

- President Klaus Iohannis attended on Tuesday a videoconference coordination meeting with European Council President Charles Michel and the Prime Ministers of the Netherlands, Mark Rutte, Hellenic Republic, Kyriakos Mitsotak, Republic of Croatia, Andrej Plenkovic, and Republic of Estonia, Kaja Kallas,…

- Seful Statului Major al Apararii, generalul Daniel Petrescu, s-a intalnit, luni, in Baza 57 Aeriana din Mihail Kogalniceanu, cu presedintele Comitetului Intrunit al Sefilor de State Majore din Armata SUA (Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff), generalul Mark A. Milley, anunța Agerpres. Fii…

- Romania a ocupat locul al doilea in clasamentul pe medalii la cea de-a 27-a editie a Campionatelor Balcanice de atletism in sala, desfasurata sambata, la Istanbul, cu 3 medalii de aur, 3 de argint si 7 de bronz. Fii la curent cu cele mai noi stiri. Urmarește stiripesurse.ro pe Facebook…

- The Minister of Health, Alexandru Rafila, paid an official visit to Israel on Thursday, at the invitation of his counterpart, Nitzan Horowitz, on the occasion of which visit steps were established for the conclusion, in the next period, of a bilateral agreement on cooperation in the medical field…

- Russia's invasion of Ukraine causes the Ukrainian population to leave the war-torn country en masse. Thousands of people panicked by the start of the military conflict were waiting in endless queues at the border between Ukraine and Romania on Thursday, in the Tereblecea area, to leave, on foot,…

- The Holy Synod of the Romanian Orthodox Church announced on Thursday the canonization of Venerable Theopahno Basarab from Albotina monastery (Vidin), a contemporary with St. Gregory Palamas and disciple of St. Theodosius the Hesychast. She is the first Romanian nun known in history. The day of celebration…