HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in country

HealthMin at WHO: Higher wages, professional comfort for sanitary system's staff to be efficient, stay in countryPublicat:
I think we need to act in two directions when it comes to the human resource in the health care system. In addition to increasing the income of this category, professional comfort conditions must be ensured to make the medical activity efficient, and the latter is essential to maintain in the country the professionals of the system, the Romanian Health Minister Alexandru Rafila said Thursday in Istanbul, at the high level reunion on health and migration in the European Region of the World Health Organisation.
