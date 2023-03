CCIB: Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, up 12.5pct

The total volume of Romanian-Turkish trade was 9.4 billion USD in 2022, increasing by 12.5pct compared to the previous year, the Bucharest Chamber of Commerce and Industry (CCIB) informs.Of this amount, 3 billion USD represents exports (-3.9pct) and 6.4 billion USD… [citeste mai departe]