Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energyPublicat:
The spokesperson for the National Liberal Party (PNL), Ionut Stroe, announced, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the National Political Bureau of the Liberals, that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance for the extension of the program on granting of aid for the next year 50 euros bi-monthly intended for the purchase of food and that there will be a program on granting of aid for energy in the amount of 700 RON.
