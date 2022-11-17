Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- National Liberal Party (PNL) spokesperson Ionut Stroe says, in response to the social-democratic campaign, that the liberals understand "the Social Democratic Party (PSD)'s desire to distance itself from the effects of the global energy crisis", but that it does not enter into any image game.…

- Timis County anti-crime authorities conducted eighteen searches on Wednesday morning at the homes of members of an organized crime group involved in the domestic and international trafficking of risk and high-risk drugs, as well as of psychoactive substances; 21 persons were remanded for hearings,…

- The Directorate for the Investigation of Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) prosecutors, police officers and gendarmes carried out, on Wednesday morning, more than 50 operative actions aimed at dismantling organized criminal groups, specialized in drug trafficking, human and minor trafficking,…

- The Coordination Committee for the Management of the Romania - Moldova bilateral assistance agreement approved on Wednesday several concept notes that provide for the transfer to the Republic of Moldova of approximately 25.5 million euros for the start of the implementation of projects in strategic…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday, when asked about an amendment submitted by senators from the ruling coalition for a 50% increase in local rates and taxes, that the decision was taken inside the coalition, noting that the option regarding the establishment of these taxes according…

- The Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR) will organize in southeastern Agigea, the Black Sea coast, between September 30 and October 2, the fourth edition of the Ornithological Marathon, an event that will take place in parallel with the traditional EuroBirdwatch - the observation of migratory birds…

- Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Thursday that the objective of the Court of Accounts is that of "a strong, independent institution, able to exercise an efficient control over all state entities", noting that the digitisation represents a real challenge for the Government and for the state institutions,…

- The energy ordinance is still under discussion, Prime Minister Ciuca said on Tuesday in Constanta, where he visited the 'Gheorghe Hagi' Football Academy. The head of the government added that everything related to the calculation of electricity and gas prices must be "very well clarified" and also…