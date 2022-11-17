Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

Stiri Recomandate

Adunarea Generală a ONU denunţă ocuparea Crimeei de către Rusia şi încălcările drepturilor omului. Volodimir Zelenski a salutat adoptarea rezoluţiei

O comisie a Adunării Generale a ONU a adoptat miercuri o rezoluţie care denunţă ocuparea… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski spune că racheta căzută în sud-estul Poloniei nu a fost lansată de armata ucraineană

Preşedintele Volodimir Zelenski a afirmat, miercuri seară, că racheta căzută în sud-estul Poloniei nu a fost lansată de armata ucraineană, semnalând că există informaţii „credibile” că ar fi fost o rachetă… [citeste mai departe]

Zelenski recunoaște că Occidentul i-a spus că Putin își dorește negocieri

Deși a acuzat mereu Rusia și pe Putin că tot timpul au fugit de responsabilitatea demarării unor negocieri bilaterale, mai nou, președintele Ucrainei admite că a primit informații de la occidentali că Vladimir Putin ar fi spus DA unor negocieri. … [citeste mai departe]

Premierul Ciucă face în 18 noiembrie o vizită în Maramureş

Premierul Nicolae Ciucă face vineri, 18 noiembrie, o vizită în judeţul Maramureş. Vizita va începe la Barajul Runcu, o mare investiţie a judeţului Maramureş. Apoi, la Câmpulung la Tisa, premierul va vizita calea ferată cu ecartament larg pentru transportul feroviar cu Ucraina.… [citeste mai departe]

Veste uriașă! Scade vârsta de pensionare: Cine sunt românii care pot ieși mai repede la pensie

Vești EXTRAORDINARE pentru această categorie de salariați români! Ei ar putea ieși mai repede la pensie. Angajații trebuie să îndeplinească anumite criterii pentru a beneficia de reducerea vârstei standard… [citeste mai departe]

Război în Ucraina, ziua 267. Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit la Kiev cu directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații a SUA

Război în Ucraina, ziua 267. Volodimir Zelenski s-a întâlnit la Kiev cu directorul Agenției Centrale de Informații a SUA, William Burns, după ce acesta… [citeste mai departe]

Administrația Joe Biden susține ipoteza autorităților din Polonia că explozia a fost cauzată de o rachetă ucraineană

Administraţia Joe Biden a reafirmat, miercuri seară, că nu există niciun indiciu care să contrazică ipoteza preliminară a autorităţilor din Polonia potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Oncologii avertizează că Europa se va confrunta cu o ”epidemie de cancer”: ”Aproximativ un milion de cazuri au rămas nediagnosticate în timpul pandemiei”

Oncologii avertizează că Europa se va confrunta cu o ”epidemie de cancer”… [citeste mai departe]

Primăria comunei Albac intenționează să modernizeze DC 200 și DC 197

Primăria comunei Albac dorește reabilitarea DC 200 și DC 197 prin mărirea capacității portante și asfaltarea lor. Circulația, în momentul de față, se desfășoară în prezent în condiții grele, nefiind asigurate condițiile minime de siguranță și confort datorită… [citeste mai departe]

Spirit civic: Un bărbat a găsit pe stradă un portofel cu 2.900 de euro și l-a dus imediat la poliție

Lecție de spirit civic predată de un bărbat din județul Cluj. Acesta a găsit și a restituit un portmoneu pierdut pe o stradă din Dej. În interior se aflau 2.900 de euro, dar și mai multe documente… [citeste mai departe]


Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

Publicat:
Gov't to extend granting of 50 euros bi-monthly for food; 700 RON - aid for energy

The spokesperson for the (PNL), , announced, on Wednesday, after the meeting of the of the Liberals, that the Government will adopt an emergency ordinance for the extension of the program on granting of aid for the next year 50 euros bi-monthly intended for the purchase of food and that there will be a program on granting of aid for energy in the amount of 700 RON.

