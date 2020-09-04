Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by leasePublicat:
On Thursday, the Government approved the draft emergency ordinance for the creation of the legal framework through which the young farmers will be able to obtain, through lease, land from the state of maximum 50 hectares. "On the supplementary list of the Government's meeting, a draft emergency ordinance for the implementation of a program included in the National Investment and Economic Recovery Plan of the Orban Government; is the draft for the establishment of measures to support young farmers. Thus, the legal framework is being created in order to be able to lease land from the public domain…
Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…
Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro
Stiri pe aceeasi tema
Over 12 bln lei granted through IMM Invest programme, of which 51 pct for investment
14:25, 28.08.2020 - Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview with…
Police to be able to issue order to place assaulted, abused animal in shelter
19:06, 25.08.2020 - Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a…
Gov't considers state-aid schemes for agriculture
08:50, 20.08.2020 - The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…
HealthMin Tataru says 2020, one of ambulance service's most difficult years
16:10, 28.07.2020 - 2020 is probably one of the most difficult years for Romania's ambulance service since its establishment, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday in a message on National Ambulance Day. "Healthcare systems around the world currently have to deal with an unprecedented situation in which the entire…
All state-owned companies, to receive notification to comply with corporate governance law
11:30, 28.07.2020 - The Ministry of Public Finance will send a notification to state-owned companies to comply with Ordinance 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, because professional management, with a clear mandate is needed, the relevant Minister, Florin Citu, told private TV broadcaster Realitatea…
Gov't passes emergency ordinance simplifying public procurement procedures
08:57, 10.07.2020 - The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…
PM Orban: Our goal - passing in 30 days all normative acts for Investment, Economic Recovery Plan
12:28, 09.07.2020 - The Government aims at passing, within 30 days, the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the Investment and Economic Recovery Plan. "Our goal is to pass within 30 days all the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures in the Investment…
Measure on support for young farmers to be launched on July 15
19:06, 02.07.2020 - The measure on support for young farmers through the National Rural Development Program 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) will be launched on July 15, with an allocation of 43 million euros, of which 20 million euro for those applying from the diaspora, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian…