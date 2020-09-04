Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

Stiri Recomandate

Vești bune pentru comercianții din mall-uri. Guvernul își dorește să plătească jumătate din chiria magazinelor, închise în perioada 16 martie-15 iunie

Vești bune pentru comercianții din mall-uri. Guvernul își dorește să plătească jumătate din chiria magazinelor, închise în perioada 16 martie-15 iunie

Pe perioada stării de urgență, magazinele din mall-uri au fost închise, însă unele… [citeste mai departe]

Robert Pattison s-a infectat cu noul coronavirus. Filmările la „The Batman”, temporar întrerupte

Robert Pattison s-a infectat cu noul coronavirus. Filmările la „The Batman”, temporar întrerupte

Actorul Robert Pattison a fost confimat cu Covid-19, ceea ce a determinat oprirea filmărilor la producția „The Batman”, la doar câteva zile după ce tocmai se reluaseră, relatează The Guardian . [citeste mai departe]

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o finanțare de 875,5 mil. euro pentru autostrada Sibiu-Piteşti, prima autostradă care va traversa Munţii Carpaţi

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o finanțare de 875,5 mil. euro pentru autostrada Sibiu-Piteşti, prima autostradă care va traversa Munţii Carpaţi

Comisia Europeană a aprobat o finanțare de 875,5 mil. euro pentru autostrada Sibiu-Piteşti, prima autostradă… [citeste mai departe]

Bulgaria: Guvernul Borisov, criticat pentru folosirea disproporţionată a forţei contra manifestanţilor

Bulgaria: Guvernul Borisov, criticat pentru folosirea disproporţionată a forţei contra manifestanţilor

Guvernul bulgar, ţintă a manifestaţiilor cotidiene în care i se cere demisia, a fost criticat pentru folosirea ''disproporţionată'' a forţei după violenţele soldate cu aproape… [citeste mai departe]

iPhone 12 nu va veni cu cea mai rapidă versiune de 5G în România

iPhone 12 nu va veni cu cea mai rapidă versiune de 5G în România

Apple va lansa în toamnă primele sale smartphone-uri cu 5G, însă, deşi toate modelele seriei vor avea această facilitate, ele nu vor oferi şi aceleaşi viteze de transfer. Doar vârful de gamă al seriei care va fi compusă din 4 modele, iPhone Pro Max, va folosi cea mai… [citeste mai departe]

Simona Gherghe a făcut marele anunț. Vestea de ultimă oră: ce se întâmplă cu Mireasa

Simona Gherghe a făcut marele anunț. Vestea de ultimă oră: ce se întâmplă cu Mireasa

Simona Gherghe a făcut anunțul mult așteptat. Ce se întâmplă cu noul sezon al show-ului Mireasa? Fanii sunt în extaz.  Simona Gherghe, anunț despre emisiunea Mireasa Cunoscuta fostă prezentatoare a emisiunii Acces Direct… [citeste mai departe]

Cadavrele mutilate a două femei, găsite într-un frigider în Londra. Caz șocant!

Cadavrele mutilate a două femei, găsite într-un frigider în Londra. Caz șocant!

Zahid Younis, în vârstă de 36 de ani, din Canning Town, a bătut-o pe Henriett Szucs, în vârstă de 34 de ani, până a ucis-o. Se întâmpla în 2016. După doi ani, Mihrican Mustafa, 38 de ani, a fost și ea omorâtă de bărbat. Polițiștii au… [citeste mai departe]

Joe Biden a vorbit cu tânărul de culoare împușcat de poliție în Kenosha. Donald Trump a evitat contactul cu familia lui

Joe Biden a vorbit cu tânărul de culoare împușcat de poliție în Kenosha. Donald Trump a evitat contactul cu familia lui

Joe Biden a vorbit la telefon, în cursul unei vizite în Kenosha, în statul-cheie Wisconsin, cu Jacob Blake, tânărul de culoare împușcat de poliţiști și… [citeste mai departe]

Fotbal: Portarul Steve Mandanda, pozitiv la Covid-19, ratează meciurile Franţei cu Suedia şi Croaţia

Fotbal: Portarul Steve Mandanda, pozitiv la Covid-19, ratează meciurile Franţei cu Suedia şi Croaţia

Al doilea portar al naţionalei de fotbal a Franţei, Steve Mandanda, a fost testat pozitiv la Covid-19 în două rânduri şi va rata meciurile pe care campioana mondială le va susţine sâmbătă cu Suedia… [citeste mai departe]

Chifu, despre demisia neaşteptată a lui Shinzo Abe: O turbulenţă majoră care detonează stabilitatea în Asia-Pacific

Chifu, despre demisia neaşteptată a lui Shinzo Abe: O turbulenţă majoră care detonează stabilitatea în Asia-Pacific

Anunţul neaşteptat al demisiei din motive de sănătate a premierului Shinzo Abe creează o turbulenţă majoră ce ameninţă stabilitatea nu numai în Partidul Liberal… [citeste mai departe]


Cultura Economice Externe Locale Monden Politice Sci&Tech Societate Sport Auto

Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

Publicat:
Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

, the Government approved the draft emergency ordinance for the creation of the legal framework through which the young farmers will be able to obtain, through lease, land from the state of maximum 50 hectares. "On the supplementary list of the Government's meeting, a draft emergency ordinance for the implementation of a program included in the and of the ; is the draft for the establishment of measures to support young farmers. Thus, the legal framework is being created in order to be able to lease land from the public domain…

Citeste articolul mai departe pe stiripesurse.ro…  

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


Stiri pe aceeasi tema

Over 12 bln lei granted through IMM Invest programme, of which 51 pct for investment

14:25, 28.08.2020 - Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview with…

Police to be able to issue order to place assaulted, abused animal in shelter

19:06, 25.08.2020 - Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a…

Gov't considers state-aid schemes for agriculture

08:50, 20.08.2020 - The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…

HealthMin Tataru says 2020, one of ambulance service's most difficult years

16:10, 28.07.2020 - 2020 is probably one of the most difficult years for Romania's ambulance service since its establishment, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday in a message on National Ambulance Day. "Healthcare systems around the world currently have to deal with an unprecedented situation in which the entire…

All state-owned companies, to receive notification to comply with corporate governance law

11:30, 28.07.2020 - The Ministry of Public Finance will send a notification to state-owned companies to comply with Ordinance 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, because professional management, with a clear mandate is needed, the relevant Minister, Florin Citu, told private TV broadcaster Realitatea…

Gov't passes emergency ordinance simplifying public procurement procedures

08:57, 10.07.2020 - The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

PM Orban: Our goal - passing in 30 days all normative acts for Investment, Economic Recovery Plan

12:28, 09.07.2020 - The Government aims at passing, within 30 days, the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the Investment and Economic Recovery Plan. "Our goal is to pass within 30 days all the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures in the Investment…

Measure on support for young farmers to be launched on July 15

19:06, 02.07.2020 - The measure on support for young farmers through the National Rural Development Program 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) will be launched on July 15, with an allocation of 43 million euros, of which 20 million euro for those applying from the diaspora, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian…


Ce parere ai despre aceasta stire?



Stiri populare

Stiri Locale

Alba
Arad
Arges
Bacau
Bihor
Bistrita-Nasaud
Botosani
Braila
Brasov
Buzau
Calarasi
Caras-Severin
Cluj
Constanta
Covasna
Dambovita
Dolj
Galati
Giurgiu
Gorj
Harghita
Hunedoara
Ialomita
Iasi
Ilfov
Maramures
Mehedinti
Mures
Neamt
Olt
Prahova
Salaj
Satu Mare
Sibiu
Suceava
Teleorman
Timis
Tulcea
Valcea
Vaslui
Vrancea

Urmareste stirile pe:

Informatii Utile

Vremea

Prognoza meteo pentru azi 04 septembrie 2020
Bucuresti 13°C | 22°C
Iasi 13°C | 23°C
Cluj-Napoca 10°C | 24°C
Timisoara 10°C | 27°C
Constanta 16°C | 24°C
Brasov 9°C | 19°C
Baia Mare 10°C | 26°C
alte orase..

Loto 6/49

Detalii castiguri la 6/49 din 03.09.2020

CAT. Numar castiguri Valoare castig Report
I (6/6) REPORT 196.272,00 2.358.872,80
II (5/6) 5 13.084,80 -
III (4/6) 261 250,66 -
IV (3/6) 4.254 30,00 -
Fond total de castiguri: 2.617.340,80

Curs Valutar

Cursul valutar din 03 septembrie 2020
USD 4.094
EUR 4.8442
CHF 4.4952
GBP 5.4435
CAD 3.1289
XAU 254.6
JPY 3.8496
CNY 0.5989
AED 1.1146
AUD 2.9888
MDL 0.2457
BGN 2.4768

Horoscop Zilnic

Pesti

Varsator

Capricorn

Sagetator

Scorpion

Balanta

Fecioara

Leu

Rac

Gemeni

Taur

Berbec