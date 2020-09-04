Gov't approves framework through which young farmers can obtain 50 ha from state by lease

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- Companies accessed loans worth 12.047 billion lei through the IMM Invest programme, with 51 pct of the amount granted for investment, i.e. 6.144 billion lei, said Dumitru Nancu, Managing Director of the National Credit Guarantee Fund for Small and Medium Enterprises (FNGCIMM), in an interview with…

- Interior Minister Marcel Vela announced on Tuesday at the Interior Ministry (MAI) having put up for public debate a draft emergency ordinance strengthening animal protection measures, according to which the Police will be able to issue an order placing an assaulted, injured or abused animal in a…

- The government on Wednesday considered in first reading several draft pieces of legislation regarding the establishment of state-aid schemes for agriculture, including cattle breeders, pig farmers, poultry farmers, beekeepers and drought-affected farmers according to Ionel Danca, head of the Chancellery…

- 2020 is probably one of the most difficult years for Romania's ambulance service since its establishment, Health Minister Nelu Tataru said Tuesday in a message on National Ambulance Day. "Healthcare systems around the world currently have to deal with an unprecedented situation in which the entire…

- The Ministry of Public Finance will send a notification to state-owned companies to comply with Ordinance 109/2011 on corporate governance of public enterprises, because professional management, with a clear mandate is needed, the relevant Minister, Florin Citu, told private TV broadcaster Realitatea…

- The head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Ionel Danca, declared on Thursday that the Government had passed an emergency ordinance simplifying the public procurement procedures. Read also: Commissioner Valean: Speeding up motorway construction in Romania mainly depends on national…

- The Government aims at passing, within 30 days, the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures provided for in the Investment and Economic Recovery Plan. "Our goal is to pass within 30 days all the normative acts necessary for the implementation of the measures in the Investment…

- The measure on support for young farmers through the National Rural Development Program 2014 - 2020 (PNDR 2020) will be launched on July 15, with an allocation of 43 million euros, of which 20 million euro for those applying from the diaspora, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development Adrian…