GCS: 41 criminal cases opened for hindering fight against disease

Şcolile din California ar putea rămâne închise până la vară din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Şcolile din California ar putea rămâne închise până la vară din cauza pandemiei de COVID-19

Guvernatorul Californiei a anunţat marţi că şcolile din statul său ar putea să nu se redeschidă înainte de vacanţa de vară din cauza măsurilor de combatere a epidemiei de coronavirus, informează AFP potrivit… [citeste mai departe]

Aura Danielescu, susținută la șefia Inspectoratului Școlar Timiș de sute de directori de școli, profesori și părinți. Ce scrisori au trimis președintelui României și ministrului Educației

Aura… [citeste mai departe]

Aura… [citeste mai departe]

Din cauza coronavirusului, activitatea de revizuire medicală a pensionarilor de invaliditate s-a suspendat

Din cauza coronavirusului, activitatea de revizuire medicală a pensionarilor de invaliditate s-a suspendat

Din motive de siguranță medicală, legate de prevenirea răspândirii și infectării cu COVID-19, Casa Națională de Pensii Publice (CNPP) anunță că activitatea de revizuire medicală a pensionarilor… [citeste mai departe]

Kiril Domuschiev, patronul echipei Ludogoreţ, a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19

Kiril Domuschiev, patronul echipei Ludogoreţ, a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19

Kiril Domuschiev, patronul echipei Ludogoreţ, a fost testat pozitiv cu COVID-19. Anunţul a fost făcut chiar de omul de afaceri, pe contul său de Facebook.Domuschiev a precizat că testul iniţial pentru COVID-19 a ieşit negativ, însă a continuat… [citeste mai departe]

Ce înseamnă şomaj tehnic şi cu cât ar fi plătiţi circa 1 milion de angajaţi. Guvernul poate suporta o parte din bani

Ce înseamnă şomaj tehnic şi cu cât ar fi plătiţi circa 1 milion de angajaţi. Guvernul poate suporta o parte din bani

România nu s-a mai confruntat niciodată cu o asemenea amploare a şomajului tehnic, despre care oficialii spun că ar putea afecta circa 1 milion de români.… [citeste mai departe]

Au fost diagnosticate 29 de noi cazuri de coronavirus. Numărul total a ajuns la 246

Au fost diagnosticate 29 de noi cazuri de coronavirus. Numărul total a ajuns la 246

Alte 29 cazuri de coronavirus au fost diagnosticate, numărul total ajungând la 246. ”Până astăzi, 18 martie, pe teritoriul României, au fost confirmate 246 de cazuri de persoane infectate cu virusul COVID – 19 (coronavirus). De la ultima… [citeste mai departe]

Familia lui Ramon de la MasterChef trece prin clipe grele în Germania. Cu ce problemă se confruntă soţia îndoliată

Familia lui Ramon de la MasterChef trece prin clipe grele în Germania. Cu ce problemă se confruntă soţia îndoliată

O maladie nemiloasă i-a curmat viața concurentului de la Masterchef, fară a putea să mai riposteze. A făcut tratamente, s-a și operat în ultimii doi ani, a tras… [citeste mai departe]

Paștele Speranței. Un concurs pentru copii, inițiat de un preot din orașul Călărași

Paștele Speranței. Un concurs pentru copii, inițiat de un preot din orașul Călărași

În aceste zile, în care este anunțat cod roșu pe țară de COVID – 19, iar copiii stau acasă, Parohia ”Sfânta Cuvioasa Parascheva” din orașul Călărași a anunțat un mic concurs pentru copii, întitulat „Paștele Speranței”. ”Deoarece… [citeste mai departe]

Companiile private fac donaţii substanţiale în lupta cu Covid-19. Cum ajută OMV Petrom, Aqua Carpatica şi Avon

Companiile private fac donaţii substanţiale în lupta cu Covid-19. Cum ajută OMV Petrom, Aqua Carpatica şi Avon

Mai multe companii şi-au anunţat susţinerea faţă de autorităţi în lupta împotriva COVID-19, donaţia OMV Petrom fiind de 1 milion de euro, în timp ce Aqua Carpatica donează… [citeste mai departe]

Germanul care a refuzat 1 miliard de dolari de la Trump anunţă când ar putea fi gata vaccinul pentru coronavirus

Germanul care a refuzat 1 miliard de dolari de la Trump anunţă când ar putea fi gata vaccinul pentru coronavirus

Hopp a oferit miercuri un interviu în presa germană, în care a explicat de ce a refuzat oferta președintelui american Donald Trump, care îi oferise un miliard de dolari pentru… [citeste mai departe]


GCS: 41 criminal cases opened for hindering fight against disease

Publicat:
GCS: 41 criminal cases opened for hindering fight against disease

The Strategic Communication Group (GCS) said, on Wednesday, that, until the current time, 41 criminal cases were opened for hindering the fight against diseases, a felony under the .

According to the quoted source, the Arges County Gendarme Inspectorate has completed paperwork to notify penal investigation authorities for three men, as they did not respect quarantine measures. Furthermore, the three men were fined for disturbing the peace.

At the same time, following a notice from border policemen from the Cluj-Napoca Airport, on the basis of Order no. 7 of the Health

Sursa articol si foto: stiripesurse.ro


