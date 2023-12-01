Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war

Stiri Recomandate

Pericol uriaș în Europa: cea mai mare centrală nucleară este în pericol să explodeze oricând

Există temeri pentru siguranța centralelor nucleare ucrainene din apropierea frontului, în special pentru centrala Zaporojie. Explozii în apropierea centralei electrice de la Hmelnițki. Atacuri intense… [citeste mai departe]

1 Decembrie: Pompierii dâmboviţeni și-au expus echipamentele de intervenție, publicului

1 Decembrie 2023, pompierii dâmboviţeni au participat în cadrul festivității care a avut loc în centrul municipiului Târgoviște cu ocazia Zilei Naţionale a României. În urma ceremoniei militare și religioase, echipajele… [citeste mai departe]

Care este procedura de extrădare din Germania. Cherecheș va fi mutat într-un penitenciar din Munchen

Numele Băii Mari a fost prezent zilele acestea pe buzele tuturor mai mult ca niciodată. Municipiul a ajuns cunoscut în toată țara, dar și în străinătate datorită fostului primar, care, în ziua în… [citeste mai departe]

ANM anunță cum va fi vremea de Crăciun și Revelion!/Prognoza meteo pentru următoarele 4 săptămâni

Sărbătorile de iarnă se apropie tot mai mult. Mai sunt doar câteva săptămâni până la Crăciun. Drept urmare, cei mai mulți și-au făcut deja sau pun „la cale” planurile pentru Crăciun și Revelion.… [citeste mai departe]

Petro Poroșenko, fostul președinte al Ucrainei, nu a fost lăsat de vameși să părăsească țara. „Încă o dată teatrul absurdului la graniță”

Petro Poroșenko, 58 de ani, fostul președinte al Ucrainei, i-a acuzat, vineri, pe polițiștii… [citeste mai departe]

Demis de Sepsi, antrenorul Liviu Ciobotariu vorbește despre Dinamo

Liviu Ciobotariu a fost demis de Sepsi Sfântu Gheorghe, iar în ultimele zile au apărut zvonuri potrivit cărora acesta ar urma să devină antrenorul lui Dinamo, după ce gruparea bucureșteană s-a despărțit de Ovidiu Burcă.​ [citeste mai departe]

Persoanele cu dizabilități, autori și spectatori într-o campanie de informare, la Timișoara

Direcția de Asistență Socială a Municipiului Timișoara provoacă publicul să cunoască în profunzime latura creativă a persoanelor cu dizabilități. Pentru a marca Ziua Internațională a Persoanelor cu Dizabilități,… [citeste mai departe]

Actuală femeie de afaceri, fostul model Denisa Nechifor nu i-a cerut pensie alimentară lui Adrian Cristea! ”Ar fi fost un circ”

Denisa Nechifor nu i-a cerut pensie alimentară fostului jucător al naționalei de fotbal, Adrian Cristea pentru fetița lor. Fostul model,… [citeste mai departe]

Nico respectă tradiția de 1 Decembrie. Ce face artista an de an. „Anul trecut a fost foarte frig. Ne e drag, pentru că facem ce ne place”

Nico este una dintre cele mai apreciate artiste din România. Vedeta a dezvăluit recent ce planuri are pentru prima… [citeste mai departe]

#ConstantaEsteBine: 1 decembrie 2023. La multi ani pentru noi toti

1 decembrie 2023La multi ani pentru noi toti.La multi ani pentru Andrei si Andree ieri. La multi ani pentru luna cadourilor care incepe astazi, pentru copiii mici si mari care abia asteapta sa primeasca.Consumerismul care intensifica lacomia se vede la fel de bine ca… [citeste mai departe]


Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war

Publicat:
Israel announced it restarted its military campaign in Gaza early Friday, just as its extended truce with Hamas was due to expire, according to Politico. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza,” the (IDF) said in a statement on X. The IDF claimed that “Hamas violated the operational pause, […] The post Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro .

