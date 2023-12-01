Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war Israel announced it restarted its military campaign in Gaza early Friday, just as its extended truce with Hamas was due to expire, according to Politico. “The IDF has resumed combat against the Hamas terrorist organization in Gaza,” the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said in a statement on X. The IDF claimed that “Hamas violated the operational pause, […] The post Gaza truce crumbles as Israel and Hamas resume war appeared first on Știri online, ultimele știri, presa online, ziar online - Sursazilei.ro . Citeste articolul mai departe pe sursazilei.ro…

