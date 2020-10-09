Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Stiri Recomandate

(UPDATE/AUDIO) Primarul Iașului, confirmat pozitiv cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Care este starea lui de sănătate

(UPDATE/AUDIO) Primarul Iașului, confirmat pozitiv cu virusul SARS-CoV-2. Care este starea lui de sănătate

Primarul Iaşului, Mihai Chirica, a fost confirmat pozitiv la testul Covid-19. El a primit în această după amiază rezultatul prin care se indică prezența noului tip de coronavirus.

Prilej de sărbătoare pentru băimăreni. Târgul de Sâmedru „Bun de Maramureș" organizat la Muzeul Satului

Prilej de sărbătoare pentru băimăreni. Târgul de Sâmedru „Bun de Maramureș” organizat la Muzeul Satului

În perioada 24-25 octombrie 2020, Muzeul Satului din Baia Mare va fi gazda celei de-a treia ediții a „Târgului de Sf. Dumitru", care sărbătorește bogăția toamnei din satele

Aeroflot devine prima mare companie rusă salvată în urma pandemiei, după ce statul a cumpărat acțiuni de un miliard de dolari

Aeroflot devine prima mare companie rusă salvată în urma pandemiei, după ce statul a cumpărat acțiuni de un miliard de dolari

Aeroflot a anunţat vineri că statul rus va achiziţiona titluri în valoare de 50 de miliarde de ruble (un miliard de dolari) din noua sa emisiune

Ucraina U21 – România U21, scor 1-0. Buletsa a dat lovitura din penalti

Ucraina U21 – România U21, scor 1-0. Buletsa a dat lovitura din penalti

min. 84: Cât ghinion! Lovitura de cap a lui Pașcanu a lovit bara porții adverse, iar tabela rămâne nemodificată. min. 80: Gol Ucraina. Buletsa a înscris, iar Ucraina trece în avantaj. min. 79: Penalty pentru Ucraina. Tsitaishvili a căzut în careu

Atenție, șoferi, restricții în Capitală

Atenție, șoferi, restricții în Capitală

Brigada Rutieră a Capitalei anunță că duminică vor fi instituite restricții pe mai multe străzi pentru desfășurarea Maratonului București. Potrivit unui comunicat al polițiștilor, Maratonul Bucureşti va avea ca punct de plecare și de sosire Piaţa Constituţiei. „În acest context, în intervalul orar 08.00 – 14.00,

Nagorno-Karabah: ONU cere încetarea imediată a focului (Bachelet)

Nagorno-Karabah: ONU cere încetarea imediată a focului (Bachelet)

Înaltul comisar al ONU pentru drepturile omului a cerut vineri părţilor beligerante din Nagorno-Karabah, unde persistă lupte intense, să se ajungă urgent la o încetare a focului, relatează AFP. Într-un comunicat, Michelle Bachelet consideră ''foarte îngrijorător

Tomac: Singurul lucru de care sunt absolut convins este că voi candida şi eu la alegerile parlamentare din acest an

Tomac: Singurul lucru de care sunt absolut convins este că voi candida şi eu la alegerile parlamentare din acest an

Eurodeputatul Eugen Tomac a anunţat vineri că va candida la alegerile parlamentare din acest an. Liderul PMP încă nu ştie dacă va accepta invitaţia de a candida pe listele

Finanțare americană pentru Cernavodă. Un proiect de 8 miliarde de dolari

Finanțare americană pentru Cernavodă. Un proiect de 8 miliarde de dolari

Investiție majoră americană în centrala nucleară de la Cernavodă. Anunțul a fost făcut de Ambasadorul SUA la București, Adrian Zuckerman, care se află la Washington împreună cu ministrul Economiei, Virgil Popescu.

Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Four Romanian feature films will have their world premiere at the 36th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival, which takes place between October 9-18.According to a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES, the feature


Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Publicat:
Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Four Romanian feature films will have their world premiere at the 36th edition of the Warsaw International Film Festival, which takes place between October 9-18.

According to a press release of the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR) sent to AGERPRES, the feature film "Unidentified," directed by will be presented in the , "Mia misses her revenge," directed by - will be presented in the 1-2 Competition (debut), "Toni&his friends," directed by , will be presented in the and the animated

UPDATE PM Orban tests negative for COVID-19, to remain in quarantine until Thursday

17:15, 05.10.2020 - The result of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's recent test for the infection with the novel coronavirus is negative, and he will remain in quarantine until Thursday, from where he will exercise his duties without physical interaction with other people, according to the Government.

GeneralElection/PNL's Sighiartau says party's lists of candidates to be validated on October 18

15:15, 05.10.2020 - The National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership on October 18 will validate the lists of the party's candidates in this year's general election, PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau announced on Monday, according to Agerpres."PNL wants that on 18[October], when there is a convention of our

Online Romanian language courses for foreigners; registration deadline - Sep 30

18:55, 21.09.2020 - The third series of Romanian language courses, taught as a foreign language, is organized exclusively online by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), through the Zoom or Google Meet platforms, the deadline for registration being September 30.According to an ICR press release sent to AGERPRES

Senate solemn sitting to mark 30 years of legislative body's post-Revolution existence

11:01, 10.09.2020 - The Senate will hold today a solemn plenary sitting to mark 30 years of post-Revolutionary existence.According to the program of the meeting, former presidents of the Upper Chamber of Parliament from 1990 - 2020 will give speeches, an anniversary philatelic cover will be launched and a photo

First photos of Dacia's new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan released, full reveal on September 29

14:06, 07.09.2020 - Car manufacturer Dacia released today the first photos of its new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models that will be officially presented on September 29."You've been waiting for them, now they're here! The New Logan, the New Sandero and the New Sandero Stepway: the 3rd generation of models

Romanian Airports Association: 'Passenger traffic to decrease 61% this year because of pandemic'

21:45, 24.08.2020 - Passenger traffic at the 17 airports in Romania will decrease by 61% by the end of the year, according to a document presented on Monday at the annual meeting of general managers within the Romanian Airports Association (AAR), organized in Venus seaside resort.According to the document presented

Ruxandra Ghitescu's 'Otto the Barbarian' selected to Sarajevo Film Festival's feature competition

20:00, 23.07.2020 - The Romania - Belgium co-production 'Otto the Barbarian' directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu was selected to the feature competition of the 26th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival taking place between August 14 - 21, 2020, the official website of the event informs.'Otto the Barbarian', Ruxandra

TIFF 2020 to feature special screenings, restored old movies, Romania premieres

19:57, 22.07.2020 - The Transylvania International Film Festival - TIFF running between July 31 and August 9 will feature new films screened for the first time in Romania under the banner of its traditional sections, such as HBO Day, Hungarian Days, as well as old, restored movies that will be shown in special sessions,


