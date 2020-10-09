Four Romanian films to premiere at International Film Festival in Warsaw

Stiri pe aceeasi tema

- The result of Prime Minister Ludovic Orban's recent test for the infection with the novel coronavirus is negative, and he will remain in quarantine until Thursday, from where he will exercise his duties without physical interaction with other people, according to the Government. According to the…

- The National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership on October 18 will validate the lists of the party's candidates in this year's general election, PNL Secretary General Robert Sighiartau announced on Monday, according to Agerpres."PNL wants that on 18[October], when there is a convention of our…

- The third series of Romanian language courses, taught as a foreign language, is organized exclusively online by the Romanian Cultural Institute (ICR), through the Zoom or Google Meet platforms, the deadline for registration being September 30.According to an ICR press release sent to AGERPRES…

- The Senate will hold today a solemn plenary sitting to mark 30 years of post-Revolutionary existence.According to the program of the meeting, former presidents of the Upper Chamber of Parliament from 1990 - 2020 will give speeches, an anniversary philatelic cover will be launched and a photo…

- Car manufacturer Dacia released today the first photos of its new Sandero, Sandero Stepway and Logan models that will be officially presented on September 29."You've been waiting for them, now they're here! The New Logan, the New Sandero and the New Sandero Stepway: the 3rd generation of models…

- Passenger traffic at the 17 airports in Romania will decrease by 61% by the end of the year, according to a document presented on Monday at the annual meeting of general managers within the Romanian Airports Association (AAR), organized in Venus seaside resort.According to the document presented…

- The Romania - Belgium co-production 'Otto the Barbarian' directed by Ruxandra Ghitescu was selected to the feature competition of the 26th edition of the Sarajevo Film Festival taking place between August 14 - 21, 2020, the official website of the event informs.'Otto the Barbarian', Ruxandra…

- The Transylvania International Film Festival - TIFF running between July 31 and August 9 will feature new films screened for the first time in Romania under the banner of its traditional sections, such as HBO Day, Hungarian Days, as well as old, restored movies that will be shown in special sessions,…